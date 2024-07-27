Feel the UNITY: Harris Campaign Holds Race- and Gender-Specific Supporter Calls

Pike County Ohio Democratic Party Had an INTERESTING Picture of Kamala Harris
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on July 27, 2024
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

The entire basis of the Kamala Harris campaign is going to be identity politics. Hard Left identity politics. She went on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' to basically kick off her campaign -- a clear sign she has zero intention of appealing to the majority of Americans who disagree with the Left's radical gender ideology.

But that's not enough. Not for Kamala.

Not only did she have a Zoom call for white women supporters (weird how they can define women again, huh?), there's going to be a 'White Dudes for Kamala' call as well.

Identity politics and abortion.

While Americans struggle to make ends meet and 40% of adults worry about paying their bills.

By design. This is exactly what Obama wanted.

And then they'll tell you with a straight face Trump and MAGA are racist white supremacists.

Loses big time.

They can't run on the economy, or immigration, or foreign policy, or crime.

They have no other choice.

Harsh, but absolutely correct.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Don't you dare. That's racist. Or something.

Totally not surprising.

It's the only card they've got left to play.

In a good economy, it might work.

In this economy? With illegal immigrants flooding over the border?

Not a chance.

The perfect way to describe Kamala and her campaign.

Divide and conquer.

Make them own it.

Republicans don't have to do this. The media are glad to paint them as racist white supremacists without any actual evidence.

It's not just that the campaign is focused on white men and women -- but that it thinks these white men and women can then go out and tell people (specifically blacks and Hispanics) how to vote. That these white men and women will 'save the world'.

If that's not actual racist white supremacy, we don't know what is.

