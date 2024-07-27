Feel the UNITY: Harris Campaign Holds Race- and Gender-Specific Supporter Calls

The entire basis of the Kamala Harris campaign is going to be identity politics. Hard Left identity politics. She went on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' to basically kick off her campaign -- a clear sign she has zero intention of appealing to the majority of Americans who disagree with the Left's radical gender ideology.

The perfect place for Kamala to start her Presidential campaign. RuPaul’s show. 😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/gebwPmoMIC — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 25, 2024

But that's not enough. Not for Kamala.

Not only did she have a Zoom call for white women supporters (weird how they can define women again, huh?), there's going to be a 'White Dudes for Kamala' call as well.

How is no one else alarmed by the fact that they are having race and gender-specific calls for supporters?



An entire campaign hyper-focused on identity politics. https://t.co/0vwr5h4DhW — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 27, 2024

Identity politics and abortion.

While Americans struggle to make ends meet and 40% of adults worry about paying their bills.

Dems have always been hyper-focused on identity politics since the Obama years. — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 27, 2024

By design. This is exactly what Obama wanted.

These are essentially 'White's Only,' events and none of them seem even slightly self-conscious about it. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 27, 2024

And then they'll tell you with a straight face Trump and MAGA are racist white supremacists.

If this election hinges on "identity" and "affinity groups" all of America loses. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) July 27, 2024

Loses big time.

The only angle they have is to focus on meaningless attributes. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) July 27, 2024

They can't run on the economy, or immigration, or foreign policy, or crime.

They have no other choice.

Modern Democrats are more obsessed with race than they were when they were klan members. — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) July 27, 2024

Harsh, but absolutely correct.

Segregation is alive and well in 2024, thanks democrats!! — jim palmer (@spiv) July 27, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

But don't dare say she's a DEI candidate. https://t.co/ezSfAzcdGA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2024

Don't you dare. That's racist. Or something.

The least surprising thing in politics in 2024. https://t.co/XLw1zV2WO0 — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) July 27, 2024

Totally not surprising.

when you can't focus on achievements and policy, identity politics is all you got https://t.co/u9s3zFbjZY — Mr Bo The Cat (@MrBoDaCat) July 27, 2024

It's the only card they've got left to play.

In a good economy, it might work.

In this economy? With illegal immigrants flooding over the border?

Not a chance.

Kamala Harris is the Saira Rao candidate https://t.co/bEUvV0FnK1 — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) July 27, 2024

The perfect way to describe Kamala and her campaign.

Outright bigotry is the DNC's recipe for success. https://t.co/Cqr1LMhzpm — heuristic light (@heuristic_light) July 27, 2024

Divide and conquer.

Republicans should be countering with calls for universal inclusion and equality. Lean into the contrast and force them to defend their racism. https://t.co/NQuu5brUYq — Nick Sayer (@nwsayer) July 27, 2024

Make them own it.

If the other side was doing this, the MSM wouldn’t shut up about it. https://t.co/Skn0lHQNe6 — Doc MFFL (@raccoonrocket_) July 27, 2024

Republicans don't have to do this. The media are glad to paint them as racist white supremacists without any actual evidence.

When your entire campaign is focused on White men, there's no reason to focus on any other identity.



The other side is trying to create a coalition that involves people of all ethnicities, age groups and genders. https://t.co/xwmsaDvjcr — Santosh Kumar (@SantoshSusarla) July 27, 2024

It's not just that the campaign is focused on white men and women -- but that it thinks these white men and women can then go out and tell people (specifically blacks and Hispanics) how to vote. That these white men and women will 'save the world'.

If that's not actual racist white supremacy, we don't know what is.