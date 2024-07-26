Days After Trump Was Shot, Former Secret Service Agent Says Harris Faces Greater Risk As 'Woman of Color'

Steve Scalise and donald Trump would like a word. The last two politically motivated shootings targeted Republicans, who are daily portrayed as 'Nazis' in the media. But, as always, it's the Democrats who are really the victims here.

At least according to retired Secret Service agent Jeff James:

Kamala Harris faces greater security risks because she’s a woman and person of color — and the Secret Service is almost certainly taking that into account, said retired agent Jeff James.



A Q&A with James on how the agency should navigate this challenging moment ⬇️… — POLITICO (@politico) July 25, 2024

'Challenging moment' -- two weeks after Trump was shot (which is why the media continues to question if he was).

More from Politico:

The Secret Service was already facing its biggest crisis in decades following the narrowly avoided assassination of Donald Trump. Now it has a major new task: protecting Kamala Harris not just as the sitting vice president, but as the likely Democratic presidential nominee. And the security risks facing Harris are indeed greater simply because of who she is, as a woman and person of color — and the agency is almost certainly taking that into account. That’s according to Jeff James, who worked in the Secret Service for 22 years and resigned in 2018 after rising to the rank of assistant special agent in charge. Over the course of his career at the agency, James served on President George W. Bush’s protective detail and pitched in from time to time to protect Trump while he was in office. James is now the president of Capitol Security Consultants, a firm that provides risk assessment and security training. “I think you’d be surprised,” he said in an interview with POLITICO Magazine, “how many people in 2024 still have a very closed mindset and think the president should be a white Christian male, and anything outside of that is unacceptable.”

We call absolute bullsh**t on that last statement. We voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012. That narrative sailed a long time ago.

Also, historically speaking, every one of the assassinated U.S. politicians wasn't a woman of color.

Does this also mean the Secret Service will prohibit Kamala from doing outdoor rallies? Or is that just a special rule for the Republican candidate?

You just shot Trump morons. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 25, 2024

Yep. And they want us to forget this.

Your source of the unsubstantiated claim is one former employee for a huge agency that at any given time employs thousands of agents. This passes for adequate sourcing for your editors?



Harris has had a long career as a high-level politician in California and in the federal… — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2024

For Politico, this is good enough, apparently.



Right?

We must make sure she’s assigned a diverse security team. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 25, 2024

Place your bets now as to how many women will be on Kamala's security team?

Our money says ZERO.

After the most colossal Secret Service failure in decades nearly resulted in Donald Trump’s head being blown off you clowns have identified the real danger is to … Kamala Harris?



Seriously, delete your existence. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 26, 2024

Amen.

Trump was shot in the head, but Kamala Harris is the real victim.



You absolute clowns. https://t.co/Oho9PGM3WM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 26, 2024

Absolute clowns.

Politico's source on this? Literally "trust me bro"



Here's the retired Secret Service agent they are citing. https://t.co/YWtrfH6Dhc pic.twitter.com/9ZGlMsKUpU — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) July 26, 2024

Some high-quality journalism, right there.

White man narrowly avoids assassination, black woman most at risk. https://t.co/j4KD3a5AY3 — AM (@RoyalApostolic) July 25, 2024

It's always this way with the media.

Trump literally gets shot, and Politico is making stuff up about how being a woman puts Harris at greater risk. https://t.co/ogkIt6WbEJ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 25, 2024

They deserve to go bankrupt.

We're what, two weeks out from an assassination attempt on her opponent?



You think you hate journalists enough, but you don't. https://t.co/YudtJWVwDg — Andrew "The Kid" Glidden (@asglidden) July 26, 2024

We don't. Not nearly enough.