Days After Trump Was Shot, Former Secret Service Agent Says Harris Faces Greater Risk As 'Woman of Color'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on July 26, 2024
Journalism meme

Steve Scalise and donald Trump would like a word. The last two politically motivated shootings targeted Republicans, who are daily portrayed as 'Nazis' in the media. But, as always, it's the Democrats who are really the victims here. 

At least according to retired Secret Service agent Jeff James:

'Challenging moment' -- two weeks after Trump was shot (which is why the media continues to question if he was).

More from Politico:

The Secret Service was already facing its biggest crisis in decades following the narrowly avoided assassination of Donald Trump. Now it has a major new task: protecting Kamala Harris not just as the sitting vice president, but as the likely Democratic presidential nominee.

And the security risks facing Harris are indeed greater simply because of who she is, as a woman and person of color — and the agency is almost certainly taking that into account.

That’s according to Jeff James, who worked in the Secret Service for 22 years and resigned in 2018 after rising to the rank of assistant special agent in charge. Over the course of his career at the agency, James served on President George W. Bush’s protective detail and pitched in from time to time to protect Trump while he was in office. James is now the president of Capitol Security Consultants, a firm that provides risk assessment and security training.

“I think you’d be surprised,” he said in an interview with POLITICO Magazine, “how many people in 2024 still have a very closed mindset and think the president should be a white Christian male, and anything outside of that is unacceptable.”

We call absolute bullsh**t on that last statement. We voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012. That narrative sailed a long time ago.

Also, historically speaking, every one of the assassinated U.S. politicians wasn't a woman of color.

Does this also mean the Secret Service will prohibit Kamala from doing outdoor rallies? Or is that just a special rule for the Republican candidate?

Yep. And they want us to forget this.

For Politico, this is good enough, apparently.

Right?

Place your bets now as to how many women will be on Kamala's security team?

Our money says ZERO.

Amen.

Absolute clowns.

Some high-quality journalism, right there.

It's always this way with the media.

They deserve to go bankrupt.

We don't. Not nearly enough.

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS POLITICO SECRET SERVICE

