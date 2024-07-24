More Proof of Life: Biden Says It's Great to Be Back at the White House, X Brings the Snark

We're glad for some proof of life when it comes to President Biden. He hadn't been seen in public since July 17, and resigned from the presidential campaign via a post on X. It led to a lot of justified speculation regarding his whereabouts and genuine concern over who is running this country, exactly.

But here's more proof of life.

It's great to be back at the White House. pic.twitter.com/f2HLk1Jp3O — President Biden (@POTUS) July 23, 2024

Questions, however, remain, and people are skeptical about Biden's return (while others just bring the good old fashioned snark we know and love).

Why is your staffer posting on X in 3rd person? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 23, 2024

We doubt Biden himself has posted on X in years.

But some transparency about who is posting would be nice.

You're not fit to serve and you should resign your position, but it is nice to see that you're not dead. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 23, 2024

If he can't campaign, he can't run the country.

No women on your SS detail. Interesting. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 24, 2024

Very interesting.

Could you do us a solid and hold up today’s newspaper? — 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐤 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐥 (@rikoruss31) July 23, 2024

LOL.

Yes, actually, we'd like this.

Resign now. — Mayson Burch (@MaysonBurch) July 23, 2024

It'll be interesting to see how things play out in the coming weeks.

Heh.

Hahahahaha. We hadn't noticed until this, and now it's all we see.

That's bad.

The theatrics here are a bit over the top to convince us all that Biden is mobile, coherent, in charge.



Lol. 🧢 https://t.co/HrjutZbi3M — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) July 24, 2024

Right? The wide angle lense, the sweeping panoramic shot. A bit much, no?

I want to make a joke about this, but then I feel sad because he knows this is the end and he's trying to bow out with dignity, but then I remember what a bad president and even worse person he is.



So:



Knock, knock.

Who's there?

Joe Biden.

Who? https://t.co/xDhC3REaR5 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 23, 2024

Well played.

Walking into work after putting ya two weeks in>>>> https://t.co/C7D6cCSsvY — 💍NBA Champion Trey💍 (@TA1297) July 24, 2024

This made us chuckle.

They recycle old photos of Biden all the time on the White House Instagram, but they probably should have checked the weather on this one.... 🧐 https://t.co/pTYScNARmb pic.twitter.com/5iiX499cY6 — Mindy MF Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) July 24, 2024

Yikes.

Just wait until you find out what happened while you were gone. https://t.co/7IaqUubfPm — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) July 23, 2024

Boy, is he in for a surprise.

Folks — the next 6 months are going to be my Reputation era. https://t.co/LiAuQrRJU8 — Dark Brandon (@VoteDarkBrandon) July 23, 2024

Hahahahahaha.

Same vibes.

Can't go wrong with a Simpsons meme.