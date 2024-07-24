More Proof of Life: Biden Says It's Great to Be Back at the White House, X Brings the Snark

COVER UP: GovTrack Tells Axios to Hold Its Beer, ERASES Kamala's Record As...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We're glad for some proof of life when it comes to President Biden. He hadn't been seen in public since July 17, and resigned from the presidential campaign via a post on X. It led to a lot of justified speculation regarding his whereabouts and genuine concern over who is running this country, exactly.

But here's more proof of life.

Questions, however, remain, and people are skeptical about Biden's return (while others just bring the good old fashioned snark we know and love).

We doubt Biden himself has posted on X in years.

But some transparency about who is posting would be nice.

If he can't campaign, he can't run the country.

Very interesting.

LOL.

Yes, actually, we'd like this.

It'll be interesting to see how things play out in the coming weeks.

Sigh! Bette Midler is Once Again Cosplaying as an Oppressed Woman
justmindy
Heh.

Hahahahaha. We hadn't noticed until this, and now it's all we see.

That's bad.

Right? The wide angle lense, the sweeping panoramic shot. A bit much, no?

Well played.

This made us chuckle.

Yikes.

Boy, is he in for a surprise.

Hahahahahaha.

Same vibes.

Can't go wrong with a Simpsons meme.

