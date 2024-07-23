‘Prepare Yourselves’: Kamala Harris Has ‘Got The One-Handed Egg Crack Down’
Chill, Keith! Olbermann LOSES IT Over Cardinals Using Trump's Fist Gesture, Deletes Post (But We Got It!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on July 23, 2024
Jeffrey R. Staab


The other day, we told you about Major League Baseball (MLB) players using the Trump raised fist/fight gesture as a game time celebration. It marked a sea-change in MLB and political discourse: openly using something affiliated with Trump was a surefire way to get canceled or reprimanded just a few short weeks ago. Now MLB players are doing it openly.

Back when this writer reported on it she wrote, 'We're sure, somewhere, a Leftist is raging about this.'

And we've found that Leftist. The perpetually outraged Keith Olbermann, ladies and gentlemen:


He tried deleting this post, but the Internet is forever, Keith.

Every day, he becomes more and more unhinged.

Implode the stadium? Really?

Confiscate an MLB team?

Ban players for life?

He's lost his mind.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a permanent disease, and fatal to one's credibility and career.

The fact it was deleted means maybe Keith realized how insane he sounded.

That's (D)ifferent.

Something. Just touch something that isn't your phone, Keith.

Totally fine.

Okay, we'll take this as a plausible explanation (although it seems a little like CYA), but it makes Olbermann look even more unhinged.

He is ridiculous, for sure.

Truth, as always, is stranger than fiction.

Or, in this case, more unglued.

Measured, well thought out, and reasonable.

Not.

This made us laugh.

Yeah, you thought wrong, unfortunately.

