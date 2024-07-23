Chill, Keith! Olbermann LOSES IT Over Cardinals Using Trump's Fist Gesture, Deletes Post (But We Got It!)

The other day, we told you about Major League Baseball (MLB) players using the Trump raised fist/fight gesture as a game time celebration. It marked a sea-change in MLB and political discourse: openly using something affiliated with Trump was a surefire way to get canceled or reprimanded just a few short weeks ago. Now MLB players are doing it openly.
Back when this writer reported on it she wrote, 'We're sure, somewhere, a Leftist is raging about this.'
And we've found that Leftist. The perpetually outraged Keith Olbermann, ladies and gentlemen:
He tried deleting this post, but the Internet is forever, Keith.
Olbermann needs to be locked up before he wades into a crowd of Republicans and starts shooting. He is clearly a danger to himself and society. https://t.co/zHUxJpWuW7— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 23, 2024
Every day, he becomes more and more unhinged.
Implode the stadium? Really?
Confiscate an MLB team?
Ban players for life?
He's lost his mind.
As a kid I wanted to become a sports anchor after watching Keith Olbermann & Dan Patrick on SportsCenter. That was about 30 years ago. Man this dude has lost his mind since. https://t.co/lIY3TrGL7U— Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow_) July 23, 2024
Trump Derangement Syndrome is a permanent disease, and fatal to one's credibility and career.
“If only everyone were healthy & sane like me” — the voice inside Keith’s head https://t.co/YPUMjckOFV— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 23, 2024
The fact it was deleted means maybe Keith realized how insane he sounded.
Hey Olbermann, now do @nfl players kneeling during the anthem.— 🇺🇸 ERIC BOLLING 🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) July 23, 2024
Idiot. https://t.co/dKjhIn4Qgo
That's (D)ifferent.
Touch grass. Or maybe even artificial turf. https://t.co/NH2KR9IIjq— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 23, 2024
Something. Just touch something that isn't your phone, Keith.
He’s not insane. This is fine. https://t.co/2yJXP0HkYO— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 23, 2024
Totally fine.
Per The Athletic, Burleson was an amateur rapper in college going by the name "Biscuit". The move represents holding a DJ's monitor headphones up to one ear. It's an inside joke that has nothing to do with politics. Also, implode deez nuts, you psychopath. https://t.co/eqiEL7bqem pic.twitter.com/GzYculjH52— Regs (@r3gulations) July 23, 2024
Okay, we'll take this as a plausible explanation (although it seems a little like CYA), but it makes Olbermann look even more unhinged.
You seem very upset and that is because you are ridiculous https://t.co/Di9g9p8CNM— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 23, 2024
He is ridiculous, for sure.
I think Keith is the only person that when @TrollsByDennis impersonates him, the tweets are actually less sociopathic. https://t.co/Tmy7AiA6bD— Illinois Tea Party Conservative (@IL4Liberty) July 23, 2024
Truth, as always, is stranger than fiction.
Or, in this case, more unglued.
Measured response from Keith https://t.co/OxnVzT0dw5— memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) July 23, 2024
Measured, well thought out, and reasonable.
Not.
Me when the Cardinals lose a game: https://t.co/lXINexefhN— AJP (@Ajp1106) July 23, 2024
This made us laugh.
I really actually thought Keith was smart. Even if I don't always agree with him, I did think he wasn't a dope.— Steve Lambson 🎄🎁🎅🦌 (@kremlincardinal) July 23, 2024
Oh well. https://t.co/XBhcrVNaAH
Yeah, you thought wrong, unfortunately.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member