WATCH the Trump-spiration: MLB Players Use Trump's 'Fight' Fist, Wounded Ear As Game Time Celebration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:15 PM on July 21, 2024
meme

A few years ago, something like this wouldn't have happened -- an open nod to Donald Trump in a major sporting event. It would've been unheard of and possibly career suicide. But now some MLB players are using Trump's post-assassination attempt 'fight' fist and wounded ear as game time celebrations:

We're sure, somewhere, a Leftist is raging about this.

Oh well.

We certainly hope the tide is turning.

Heh.

It kinda is.

Something changed this election cycle.

Our government hates us, too.

They went after a kid for dressing up as a Chief's fan.

Like we said, something has shifted this election cycle.

Hmmm.

Possibly.

As we said above, sports journalists did stuff like this.

No one will care.

We've heard anecdotal stories about people being openly supportive of Trump -- wearing t-shirts in public, etc.

This writer was recently in Hawaii and met several open, vocal Trump supporters including one from Seattle.

Yes, there has. We can see and feel it.

Will it translate to an electoral win? We can't predict the future, but this isn't 2016 and it isn't 2020.

It certainly resonated with a lot of people.

The Left will lose their minds over this.

ASSASSINATION BASEBALL FIGHT MLB SPORTS TRUMP

