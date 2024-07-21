WATCH the Trump-spiration: MLB Players Use Trump's 'Fight' Fist, Wounded Ear As Game Time Celebration

A few years ago, something like this wouldn't have happened -- an open nod to Donald Trump in a major sporting event. It would've been unheard of and possibly career suicide. But now some MLB players are using Trump's post-assassination attempt 'fight' fist and wounded ear as game time celebrations:

NEW: MLB players are doing Trump-inspired celebrations after Trump was nearly assas*inated at his Pennsylvania rally last week.



Tampa Bay Rays player Taylor Walls was seen going "Fight, Fight" with his fist in the air.



The St. Louis Cardinals’ dugout was seen holding their ears… pic.twitter.com/ZKfjjZALpf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 21, 2024

We're sure, somewhere, a Leftist is raging about this.

Oh well.

No more staying silent just to appease the libs. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) July 21, 2024

We certainly hope the tide is turning.

TRUMPAMANIA IS RUNNING WILD BROTHA pic.twitter.com/z892SHMBcl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 21, 2024

Heh.

Man, so awesome. 😎 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 21, 2024

It kinda is.

Gotta love it! Trump has woken up the pride in all Americans.



💪🏼 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 21, 2024

Something changed this election cycle.

Americans love Trump. Our Government hates Trump. — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) July 21, 2024

Our government hates us, too.

Let's watch how MLB and all the sports writers and news media come down on him. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) July 21, 2024

They went after a kid for dressing up as a Chief's fan.

They feel free to express themselves now. — Let’s be honest here (@Lovea2ndbaseman) July 21, 2024

Like we said, something has shifted this election cycle.

Kamala is the fall woman. https://t.co/9ywbcEhY5x — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) July 21, 2024

Hmmm.

Possibly.

The completely compromised leftie sports journo world is about to churn out a few dozen articles about "racist MAGA Nazis" in Major League Baseball now.



The problem is, it's not 2016 anymore and normals give significantly less f**ks about sports media's incessant handwringing. https://t.co/NYz5EqIysP — Dr. Mattaconda (@Mattaconda) July 21, 2024

As we said above, sports journalists did stuff like this.

No one will care.

This is a revolution. No more CLOSET Trump Supporters. It’s time to come out and speak out. https://t.co/AOvDSvJpa4 — James 2.0 🇺🇸 (@james_isback) July 21, 2024

We've heard anecdotal stories about people being openly supportive of Trump -- wearing t-shirts in public, etc.

This writer was recently in Hawaii and met several open, vocal Trump supporters including one from Seattle.

There has been a shift. https://t.co/xRX5hGlKAj — Josh Daws (@JoshDaws) July 21, 2024

Yes, there has. We can see and feel it.

Will it translate to an electoral win? We can't predict the future, but this isn't 2016 and it isn't 2020.

Trump’s response to evading an assassin’s bullet has electrified the American spirit, which is intrinsic in every human being to fight back and not let evil have the final word.



FIGHT. FIGHT. FIGHT. https://t.co/yjfHUkzjpn — Chris Early 🌳🪓 (@chrisaearly) July 21, 2024

It certainly resonated with a lot of people.

The raised fist is a white political symbol now. ✊🏻🇺🇸 https://t.co/a4MdxwV4Fp — Kishon Fisherman (@KishonFisherman) July 21, 2024

The Left will lose their minds over this.