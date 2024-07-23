A Real-Life Episode of 'Veep': Kamala Harris Cackles Her Way Into Wisconsin

Fresh off the heels of the RNC, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris was in West Allis, Wisconsin today (a suburb of Milwaukee), for her first official stop on the 2024 campaign trail.

How'd it go?

Well, she's still got her cackle:

Kamala Harris brought her cackle to Milwaukee: "Good afternoon, Wisconsin! Ha ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/NL61nqLDsl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

Shannon Watts would tell us objecting to this weird tick of Kamala's means we don't want her to have joy. Or something.

She is the worst. https://t.co/e2jEMbJOo5 — John Pilling (@ThePilling4) July 23, 2024

She really is. She has no ability to manage her stage presence. This laugh is her coping mechanism for when she feels uncomfortable.

Nothing more funny than saying hello to a crowd. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) July 23, 2024

Right? What's so funny about saying hello.

Harris spoke at West Allis Central High School:

Wisconsin, yet again, the center of the political universe, as @KamalaHarris holds her first rally as the presumptive nominee right here at West Allis Central High School, less than 48 hours after the previous presumptive nominee dropped out.



These times, man… pic.twitter.com/cwZT9WBGO2 — Dusty Weis (@dustyweis) July 23, 2024

What a time to be alive.

CNN just reported that the 3,000 people at VP Harris' first presidential campaign rally, in Wisconsin, is the 'largest crowd of any Democratic campaign event this cycle.' — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 23, 2024

Huh. Most successful and popular president ever. Or something.

Considering Biden typically had 5 people show up, it’s a low bar. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 23, 2024

A very low bar.

That's 12,000 fewer people than were at the Butler PA rally. https://t.co/uV8xDtHMjb — Mell🍈nBaller (@mell0nballer) July 23, 2024

In a purple swing state, in blue Milwaukee County.

Anyway, how'd the rest of the speech go?

Well:

HARRIS: "We have earned the support of enough delegates to secure the Democrat nomination!"



(She didn't earn a SINGLE VOTE from anyone) pic.twitter.com/WYhmwbGieZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

'Defenders of democracy', though.

Kamala Harris has never earned one delegate toward being President. She is now the Dem presumptive nominee.



Think about that. — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) July 23, 2024

Oh, we are.

It doesn't look good for the people screaming Trump is a threat to democracy.

This is the Democrats way of protecting democracy? https://t.co/dSJmxpHLyf — E.Z. Rider (@ezridersos) July 23, 2024

It sure is.

But here are more highlights:

Kamala Harris says "building up the middle class" will be her "defining goal" after she oversaw a 20.1%+ overall price hike, record high gas prices in all 50 states, record low savings, and a complete decimation of the American Dream pic.twitter.com/eFm8i13t7t — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

And these are the issues the GOP needs to hammer her on: inflation, which is a regressive tax on the poor and middle class.

When they say they want to "finish the job" they mean they want to finish off the middle class. — Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) July 23, 2024

Whenever the Biden-Harris campaign says they want to 'finish the job', it sounds so very threatening.

And commies always want to finish off the middle class. It's the enemy of communism.

Isn’t that what Biden was supposed to be doing the last 3 years https://t.co/2erVu413Aw — James S (@JJSearle94) July 23, 2024

But they really, really mean it this time.

And it wouldn't be a campaign stop without some good old-fashioned lying:

Kamala Harris claims President Trump — who has consistently pledged to PROTECT Social Security and Medicare for our great seniors — "wants to cut Social Security and Medicare."



All she has are LIES! pic.twitter.com/RjdetKTLNc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

Democrats have been saying this about Republicans for as long as this writer can remember, and yet it hasn't happened.

Liar. The desperation is sickening. — Jim St. James (@jimstjames) July 23, 2024

Lies, indeed. And very sickening.

So now begins the lies. Let’s talk about the southern border shall we @VP ? https://t.co/B0C0cyWmzU — Mark’s Got This 🎸💪🎼🏋️‍♀️🇺🇸 (@markoj1957) July 23, 2024

Yes, let's talk about that.

We wonder how the polls will change once the novelty of Harris being the new, shiny thing wear off. As voters get to listen to her more, and know her better, we will not be surprised at all if they keep trending towards Trump. Which they were doing under Biden, anyway.

On the bright side, though we're impressed Harris remembered Wisconsin exists.