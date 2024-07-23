A Real-Life Episode of 'Veep': Kamala Harris Cackles Her Way Into Wisconsin

CNN's Gen Z Correspondent Explains Ties Between Kamala Harris Campaign and ‘Brat Summer’
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on July 23, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Fresh off the heels of the RNC, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris was in West Allis, Wisconsin today (a suburb of Milwaukee), for her first official stop on the 2024 campaign trail.

How'd it go?

Well, she's still got her cackle:

Shannon Watts would tell us objecting to this weird tick of Kamala's means we don't want her to have joy. Or something.

She really is. She has no ability to manage her stage presence. This laugh is her coping mechanism for when she feels uncomfortable.

Right? What's so funny about saying hello.

Harris spoke at West Allis Central High School:

What a time to be alive.

Huh. Most successful and popular president ever. Or something.

A very low bar.

In a purple swing state, in blue Milwaukee County.

Anyway, how'd the rest of the speech go?

Well:

'Defenders of democracy', though.

Oh, we are.

It doesn't look good for the people screaming Trump is a threat to democracy.

It sure is.

But here are more highlights:

And these are the issues the GOP needs to hammer her on: inflation, which is a regressive tax on the poor and middle class.

Whenever the Biden-Harris campaign says they want to 'finish the job', it sounds so very threatening.

And commies always want to finish off the middle class. It's the enemy of communism.

But they really, really mean it this time.

And it wouldn't be a campaign stop without some good old-fashioned lying:

Democrats have been saying this about Republicans for as long as this writer can remember, and yet it hasn't happened.

Lies, indeed. And very sickening.

Yes, let's talk about that.

We wonder how the polls will change once the novelty of Harris being the new, shiny thing wear off. As voters get to listen to her more, and know her better, we will not be surprised at all if they keep trending towards Trump. Which they were doing under Biden, anyway.

On the bright side, though we're impressed Harris remembered Wisconsin exists.

