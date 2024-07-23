Shannon Watts Brings Joy to Men and Women Alike With the Worst Take Ever on Kamala's Laugh

We can think of multiple reasons why a person might dislike VP Kamala Harris's laugh.

For example, a person might suffer from hyperacusis (a rare hearing disorder that causes people to be more sensitive to sound, including high-pitched noises).

Advertisement

Or maybe it's that the incessant laughing seems to be a crutch she uses when she just doesn't know things … which happens often.

It could, in fact, be that someone simply does not enjoy the sound a hyena would make if it ate a meal of indiscriminate objects at a meth factory.

Regardless of your possible reasons, we bet you've never heard this proposal from liberal activist gun-grabber, Shannon Watts.

Yep, that's right, men don't believe women, any woman at all, deserve joy.

It's like a never-ending competition to out-crazy themselves.

No she just has a really, really, terribly, annoying, grating and insincere laugh. It’s not about any other woman or their ability or right to laugh or enjoy life. — Charles Calenda (@CharlesCalenda) July 22, 2024

Shannon locked down replies and hid the really good ones, but we'll mine them for you because we think you all, men and women alike, deserve joy.

I am a woman and her laugh is annoying. And as a Princess, I am actually a pretty joyful person! Just thought I'd leave that here. :) — Princess Buttercup II (@bluemoojie1) July 22, 2024

Many women weighed in to assure Watts that they, too, were annoyed by Cackles.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Nah bruh, it's cause it's a grating cackle. That guy that laughs at their own 'jokes' — Bilbomaggans (@archedmedia) July 22, 2024

Whoa! Whoa! WHOA! Back off now! (LOL.)

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Now that's just harsh.

Look, we're Twitchy. We're sort of impartial to laughing. There are so many worse things to criticize the would-be president for, but don't pretend you can't see why some people would find her ever-looping laugh track annoying.

We’re all now unburdened by what has been. And burdened by what could be. In time. That place could be now. In time and space. — KJ (@KJ_Crypt0) July 22, 2024

Ah, we love the smell of the significance of the passage of time in the morning.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

That's a monumental extrapolation 🙄 — Harold Yetison III (@HaroldWood59295) July 22, 2024

Nearly impressive, if it wasn't such a transparently cheap attempt to dodge the fact that it's a potential liability for candidate Kamala, and not because men want women to be miserable.

Quite the opposite, any man with a functioning brain stem can tell you that helping women find joy is a joy multiplier.

It’s really funny you used a silent gif instead of a video with sound — Hongan Os (@hongan_os) July 22, 2024

Advertisement

LOL!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

What about when women say that? And it's not the laugh itself that's grading… It's the deployment of said laugh at completely inappropriate times. — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) July 22, 2024

Women utterly dismantled Watts' sexist claim of sexism.

It brought us joy.

This might be the literal dumbest comment I’ve read all week, and that’s saying a lot. — Florida Freedom 🇺🇸 (@stephennagy) July 22, 2024

We've got all week. This won't even be in the top 20 by the time we get to Saturday.

There's one type of person that is so much worse than a perpetual laugher: the humorless scold.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

She's totally insufferable, I could care less whether that pleases you or not. Have a wonderful day!! 🫶 https://t.co/PX5MZVy2G1 — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) July 22, 2024

All of you have a joyful day … even you ladies.