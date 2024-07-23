Where's Joe Biden? A Low Tinfoil Theory on the President's Mysterious Absence
Shannon Watts Brings Joy to Men and Women Alike With the Worst Take Ever on Kamala's Laugh

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  3:00 PM on July 23, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We can think of multiple reasons why a person might dislike VP Kamala Harris's laugh.

For example, a person might suffer from hyperacusis (a rare hearing disorder that causes people to be more sensitive to sound, including high-pitched noises).

Advertisement

Or maybe it's that the incessant laughing seems to be a crutch she uses when she just doesn't know things … which happens often.

It could, in fact, be that someone simply does not enjoy the sound a hyena would make if it ate a meal of indiscriminate objects at a meth factory.

Regardless of your possible reasons, we bet you've never heard this proposal from liberal activist gun-grabber, Shannon Watts.

Yep, that's right, men don't believe women, any woman at all, deserve joy.

It's like a never-ending competition to out-crazy themselves.

Shannon locked down replies and hid the really good ones, but we'll mine them for you because we think you all, men and women alike, deserve joy.

Many women weighed in to assure Watts that they, too, were annoyed by Cackles.

Advertisement

Whoa! Whoa! WHOA! Back off now! (LOL.)

Now that's just harsh.

Look, we're Twitchy. We're sort of impartial to laughing. There are so many worse things to criticize the would-be president for, but don't pretend you can't see why some people would find her ever-looping laugh track annoying.

Ah, we love the smell of the significance of the passage of time in the morning.

Nearly impressive, if it wasn't such a transparently cheap attempt to dodge the fact that it's a potential liability for candidate Kamala, and not because men want women to be miserable.

Quite the opposite, any man with a functioning brain stem can tell you that helping women find joy is a joy multiplier.

Advertisement

LOL!

Women utterly dismantled Watts' sexist claim of sexism.

It brought us joy.

We've got all week. This won't even be in the top 20 by the time we get to Saturday.

There's one type of person that is so much worse than a perpetual laugher: the humorless scold.

All of you have a joyful day … even you ladies.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS SHANNON WATTS WOMEN

