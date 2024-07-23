Report: Dems Threatened Biden With 25th Amendment If He Didn't Drop Out of the Race

This writer is going to take a little victory lap here: after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 campaign, she said to a few people that the Democrats who were anxious to replace him on the ballot probably threatened Team Biden with the 25th Amendment if he didn't go willingly.

Turns out she was right, it seems.

Trump and JD Vance accuse Dems of leading ‘coup’ against Biden before calling to ‘invoke the 25th Amendment’ https://t.co/PnzV8PWeDH pic.twitter.com/g2aDQf7ms7 — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2024

More from The New York Post:

When asked if Biden’s dropping out of the election was a “coup against Joe Biden,” Trump quietly replied with “Sort of,” before Vance jumped in. “Yeah, I think it is. I mean, look, there’s a constitutional process, the 25th Amendment. If Joe Biden can’t run for president, he can’t serve as president,” Vance replied. Vance continued voicing his opinion, saying, “And if they want to take him down because he’s mentally incapable of serving, invoke the 25th Amendment. You don’t get to sort of do this in the most politically beneficial way for Democrats. If it’s an actual problem, they should take care of it the appropriate way.”

They were right.

Don’t want us to see Harris yet, So no 25th Amendment. — ConservativePatriot (@Val4NoBigGov) July 22, 2024

There's an argument to be made that installing Kamala as president now may help her chances in November.

But it could also hurt her. She's not very good at this.

The American Democratic people have not voice — SND (@cynthia90356919) July 22, 2024

The so-called 'defenders of democracy' really screwed over their constituents, didn't they?

Not only did they not get to vote for the 2024 nominee, the last time Kamala ran they heartily rejected her.

ZERO. DELEGATES.

Joe probably thinks it was a coup too otherwise we’d have more evidence it was his decision — Artiste DuBois (@gwenmattison2) July 22, 2024

We haven't seen hide nor hair of Biden since July 17.

It wasn't just The New York Post reporting this, either. So did The Daily Mail:

REVEALED: The cunning ploy devious Democrats used to sabotage Biden's campaign and their bombshell threat if he didn't drop out of race https://t.co/iLh722l8fg pic.twitter.com/cZImH0a2m2 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 22, 2024

We don't know if 'cunning ploy' is the term we'd use, but it did work.

The real "threat to democracy " is the democrat elites — Frank James (@FrankJa33010918) July 23, 2024

Yes it is.

Curious if these claims (esp. 25A threat) will be confirmed https://t.co/xQ35MqSQSt — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) July 23, 2024

We're sure they will be.

They fortified the election in 2020.

They just fortified their nominee as well. https://t.co/e51dHpUxIT — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 23, 2024

They sure did.

Every day, it seems this is the reality of it.

That's an awfully strange thing to do to the most successful and greatest modern president of all time. https://t.co/5vdLOM3aBO — Regs (@r3gulations) July 23, 2024

An excellent point.

An historic economy. Great foreign policy and domestic success. That's what this administration's been telling us all along.

So why boot the most wonderful president ever?

(We all know why.)

But there are questions that remain if the reports about invoking the 25th Amendment are true. Namely, what did Kamala Harris know, and when did she know it?

She's been a vocal defender of Biden -- he's fine, sharp as a tack, mentally sound, etc. etc.

These questions should -- with a competent, unbiased media -- hound her campaign.

The NY Post and other outlets are reporting that Joe Biden agreed to withdraw after Democrats threatened removal under the 25th Amendment. That allowed for succession by defenestration for Harris ... but leaves lingering questions under the 25th. https://t.co/y5ICR6wRwR — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 23, 2024

Turley rightly points out those 'lingering questions':

Harris will now be the nominee through succession by defenestration, or being tossed from a window. Yet, there remains a lingering question of Biden’s capacity to serve for another six months as president.

If he cannot run for reelection, which ends in about 100 days, how can he serve as President -- the most important job in the world -- until the next inauguration in 180 days? That's a long time to go without a President.

We also deserve to know if Kamala Harris was lying to us about Biden's mental capacity every time she said he was fine, and therefore participated in a cover up.

This is similar to the method used by Republicans to get Nixon to resign. They gave him a choice between resignation and impeachment. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) July 23, 2024

It is. History repeats itself.

So they were going to resort to 25th Amendment, but now that he's out of race they're not going to 25th him.



We're being told that by bowing out under threat of being 25thed if he didn't withdraw, he proved he's fit to continue in office, so 25th is unnecessary.



"Democracy." — Guitarish (@DavidInFlalala) July 23, 2024

And this right here is the biggest issue, one we cannot emphasize enough:

The ONLY reason Biden is out as the Democratic Party nominee is because he was very likely going to lose to Donald Trump.

NOT because of his policies.

NOT because of his cognitive decline.

Solely because the Democrats are desperate to beat Trump.

This is why they haven't invoked the 25th Amendment (yet). They're fine with Biden being president in his incapacitated state (they already said POTUS is a team effort), they were fine with him campaigning and being reelected in an incapacitated state.

They just weren't fine with him losing to Trump.

Something Kamala Harris will likely do, anyway.

What a tangled web they've woven, huh?