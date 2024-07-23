Lying Liars Lie: Watch Chuck Schumer Say Process to Nominate Harris Played Out From 'Grassroots'

After President Biden dropped out of the 2024 election, and the coronation of Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominee, don't ever let the Democratic Party say they're 'defenders of democracy' ever again.

Watch as Senator Chuck Schumer has the audacity to say the 'process' to nominate Harris played out from the 'grassroots, bottom up.' (We already told you about his awkward Jeb Bush 'please clap' moment).

And this is your reminder that Kamala Harris hasn't gotten a single vote in this election cycle, and had zero delegates in 2020.

But 'democracy', or something.

Chuck Schumer at his presser with Hakeem Jeffries:



“Now that the process has played out from the grassroots, bottom up, we are here today to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.” — Riley Rogerson (@riley_rogerson) July 23, 2024

What process?

Who cast a vote for Kamala Harris in 2024?

This is so disingenuous — Slaveck Moraru (@slaveckmoraru) July 23, 2024

So very disingenuous.

not sure why i thought there would actually be a democratic process from these people to nominate a candidate.



we have to stop this blatant disregard for democracy by appointing the candidates.. . — Wille (@WillHines111101) July 23, 2024

The Democratic Party certainly needs to.

From the grass-roots, bottom up? Really, @SenSchumer? No one voted for Kamala Harris. — Wíñchéstër Cölt (@scorpio8675309) July 23, 2024

Not a soul.

What process is that, exactly? — Deborah Kammerer (@gub4112) July 23, 2024

The democratic process.

Allegedly.

Bottom up? Is he serious? — Kai Hypko (@KaiHypko) July 23, 2024

He is.

An amazing statement considering that practically every word of it is a provable and complete lie. “Process” “from the grassroots bottom-up” - means 3 oligarchs decided for the whole party in a back room. 🤣🤣 — Willow (@Willowinski) July 23, 2024

It really is amazing.

The absolute chutzpah.

Is “grassroots bottom up” the new language for ‘political overthrow?’ — doug💬 (@DouglasSylvia64) July 23, 2024

Sure seems to be.

What “grassroots bottom-up”? This decision didn’t involve voters. So surreal. Did I just move to Cuba or North Korea? The coup is complete. Biden got played and so did every American. — Silvia (@fivesolaetoday) July 23, 2024

But they'll tell you Trump is the threat to democracy.

A perfect meme.

“Grassroots”. More frozen patties on the grill from this lying grifter. https://t.co/zvIBJRewop — RickAstroTea 🇺🇸 (@RickAstroTea) July 23, 2024

Heh.

"The process has played out from the grassroots bottom-up"



What he means is, some mysterious source of small donations that added up to a record-setting amount raised in a short period of time. Not votes. Not elections.



Donations.



Is that democracy? https://t.co/xlWrpz4pxo — Joey Smith 🇺🇸 (@joe_b_smitty) July 23, 2024

According to them, it is.

A decision made behind closed doors by the Democratic party elite, but listen to Chuck Schumer, who asserts the exact opposite.https://t.co/heEGRg6Kf1 — OtherSideoftheMountain (@WhatJayneSaw) July 23, 2024

And the media won't ask him a single question about it, and no Democrat voter will hold them accountable.