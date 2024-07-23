Report: Dems Threatened Biden With 25th Amendment If He Didn't Drop Out of...
The Trump Campaign Signals it is Ready to Hold Kamala Accountable for her...
Where's Joe Biden? A Low Tinfoil Theory on the President's Mysterious Absence
Shannon Watts Brings Joy to Men and Women Alike With the Worst Take...
AGHamilton Takes Tweeps on a Stroll Down Memory Lane As Reminder of Kamala's...
'Please Clap': Chuck Schumer Has Jeb Bush Moment Trying to Push Kamala and...
Riley Gaines ENDS Hakeem Jeffries for Claiming MAGA EXTREMISTS Can't Lecture Dems on...
BREAKING: Biden FINALLY Appears in Public (Watch)
Kamala Kringe! A Former RNC Chairman Posts Totally Embarrassing Kamala Harris Fan Art
Mika Brzezinski Reveals EVIL New Hate Campaign the Right Plans to Use Against...
Joy Reid Threatening People of Color to Fall in Line and VOTE As...
COWARD! Both Lefties and Righties PISSED at KJP for Dodging Press on Biden...
Bro, Just Take the L! Ron Perlman's Attempted Kamala Harris Dunk on Elon...
BEHAVE! Speaker Johnson Demands Good Manners During Netanyahu Speech Causing a 'Bulwark' B...

Lying Liars Lie: Watch Chuck Schumer Say Process to Nominate Harris Played Out From 'Grassroots'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on July 23, 2024

After President Biden dropped out of the 2024 election, and the coronation of Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominee, don't ever let the Democratic Party say they're 'defenders of democracy' ever again.

Advertisement

Watch as Senator Chuck Schumer has the audacity to say the 'process' to nominate Harris played out from the 'grassroots, bottom up.' (We already told you about his awkward Jeb Bush 'please clap' moment).

And this is your reminder that Kamala Harris hasn't gotten a single vote in this election cycle, and had zero delegates in 2020.

But 'democracy', or something.

What process?

Who cast a vote for Kamala Harris in 2024?

So very disingenuous.

The Democratic Party certainly needs to.

Recommended

Riley Gaines ENDS Hakeem Jeffries for Claiming MAGA EXTREMISTS Can't Lecture Dems on Democracy and DAMN
Sam J.
Advertisement

Not a soul.

The democratic process.

Allegedly.

He is.

It really is amazing.

The absolute chutzpah.

Sure seems to be.

But they'll tell you Trump is the threat to democracy.

A perfect meme.

Advertisement

Heh.

According to them, it is.

And the media won't ask him a single question about it, and no Democrat voter will hold them accountable.

Tags: 2024 CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRACY HAKEEM JEFFRIES KAMALA HARRIS LIAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Riley Gaines ENDS Hakeem Jeffries for Claiming MAGA EXTREMISTS Can't Lecture Dems on Democracy and DAMN
Sam J.
Report: Dems Threatened Biden With 25th Amendment If He Didn't Drop Out of the Race
Amy Curtis
Shannon Watts Brings Joy to Men and Women Alike With the Worst Take Ever on Kamala's Laugh
FuzzyChimp
The Trump Campaign Signals it is Ready to Hold Kamala Accountable for her Abysmal Record as a Prosecutor
justmindy
AGHamilton Takes Tweeps on a Stroll Down Memory Lane As Reminder of Kamala's Past Dishonest Smears
justmindy
Joy Reid Threatening People of Color to Fall in Line and VOTE As They're TOLD Does NOT Go Well (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Riley Gaines ENDS Hakeem Jeffries for Claiming MAGA EXTREMISTS Can't Lecture Dems on Democracy and DAMN Sam J.
Advertisement