Black Lives Matter (Yeah, We're Shocked, Too) Shames the DNC as HYPOCRITES Over Harris Nomination

Well, color us shocked that Black Lives Matter (BLM) would prove to be better defenders of democracy than the Democratic Party, who they called out in a post, objecting to the nomination of Kamala Harris as the party's candidate:

Timeline of Events



Sunday

•Joe Biden drops out.

•Kamala Harris announces campaign with Biden endorsement.

•Kamala Harris says she is going to work hard to earn the nomination.

•Kamala Harris makes calls to party delegates.



Monday

•Kamala Harris continues making calls to… pic.twitter.com/ZxzyxegZin — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) July 23, 2024

The post continues after the break:

Monday •Kamala Harris continues making calls to party delegates. •Kamala Harris makes two public speeches. •AP announces Kamala Harris has secured enough delegates to be the Democratic Nominee (Monday night). •Kamala Harris releases this statement, noting she has worked hard to “go out and earn this nomination” as promised (Monday night). A 24-hour process of talking to party bosses is not democratic, nor is it a process Democrats should be proud of. We do not live in a dictatorship. Delegates are not oligarchs. Installing Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee and an unknown vice president without any public voting process would make the modern Democratic Party a party of hypocrites. We call on the @DNC to create a process that allows for public participation in the nomination process, not just a nomination by party delegates.

BLM has been tougher on the Democratic Party than the media.

What a time to be alive.

HAHA THAT'S ADORABLE — President Dr RollerGator MVIP PhD (@drrollergator) July 23, 2024

If they expect better from the DNC, they're going to be disappointed.

They’ve been hypocrites for a long time. Welcome to the party. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) July 23, 2024

Yes, welcome to the party. Take a seat and make yourselves comfortable.

I stand with Black Lives Matter, Kamala Harris was Selected not Elected! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 23, 2024

Heh.

I disagree with the vast majority of BLM’s policies, but 💯% in agreement with y’all on this issue. Let We The People choose, not Them the Elites. — Douglas Dunklin (@DougDunklin) July 23, 2024

Correct.

The clown award goes to you, congrats.



She’s the nominee. — Cowboy Actual (@ForestandFlame) July 23, 2024

But -- and this writer cannot believe she's saying this -- BLM is correct.

Especially after the Democratic Party branded itself the defenders of democracy.

This isn't the democratic process.

we are happy to be the clowns calling for democracy — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) July 23, 2024

Which is more than the actual Democratic Party is willing to do.

Heck, Chuck Schumer lied about the process being 'grassroots' today. How is it BLM are the only ones on the Left to 1) see this and 2) call it out?

Ya lost BLM...ooph. https://t.co/yFqrD9laJK — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) July 23, 2024

Oh, we suffer no delusion -- they'll still pull the lever for her, but the criticism is refreshing.

Black Lives Matter coming out against the nomination of Kamala Harris was a mini plot twist. https://t.co/zyI1gghVZZ — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) July 23, 2024

Sure was.

But we should've all learned by now that nothing is normal about this election cycle or 2024 in general.

Aliens could descend from the heavens tonight and this writer would just shrug and go back to watching 'The Sopranos.'

Hell hath frozen over and I’m unironically sharing a BLM tweet. https://t.co/gMZud03gIx — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) July 23, 2024

This writer feels the same way. It's weird writing in praise of BLM.

Some GOP are too willing to just move past the fact that Democrats threw away an election and rammed through a replacement.



What they did hits at a guttural level of undemocratic and slimy and illegitimate.



You don’t bypass that as they attack you as a threat to democracy. https://t.co/Y7poEns2fb — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 23, 2024

This is all true, and a good point.

Another thing the GOP should hammer the Democrats on. Love him or hate him, at least primary voters chose Donald Trump.

Ya know, the guy who is a threat to democracy. Allegedly.