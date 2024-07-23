Black Lives Matter (Yeah, We're Shocked, Too) Shames the DNC as HYPOCRITES Over Harris Nomination

Harmeet K. Dhillon: Remember When AG Kamala Harris Indicted Planned Parenthood Whistleblow...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:15 PM on July 23, 2024
Sarah D.

Well, color us shocked that Black Lives Matter (BLM) would prove to be better defenders of democracy than the Democratic Party, who they called out in a post, objecting to the nomination of Kamala Harris as the party's candidate:

The post continues after the break:

Monday

•Kamala Harris continues making calls to party delegates.

•Kamala Harris makes two public speeches.

•AP announces Kamala Harris has secured enough delegates to be the Democratic Nominee (Monday night).

•Kamala Harris releases this statement, noting she has worked hard to “go out and earn this nomination” as promised (Monday night).

A 24-hour process of talking to party bosses is not democratic, nor is it a process Democrats should be proud of. We do not live in a dictatorship. Delegates are not oligarchs.

Installing Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee and an unknown vice president without any public voting process would make the modern Democratic Party a party of hypocrites.

We call on the @DNC to create a process that allows for public participation in the nomination process, not just a nomination by party delegates.

BLM has been tougher on the Democratic Party than the media.

What a time to be alive.

If they expect better from the DNC, they're going to be disappointed.

Yes, welcome to the party. Take a seat and make yourselves comfortable.

Heh.

Correct.

But -- and this writer cannot believe she's saying this -- BLM is correct.

Especially after the Democratic Party branded itself the defenders of democracy.

This isn't the democratic process.

Which is more than the actual Democratic Party is willing to do.

Heck, Chuck Schumer lied about the process being 'grassroots' today. How is it BLM are the only ones on the Left to 1) see this and 2) call it out?

Oh, we suffer no delusion -- they'll still pull the lever for her, but the criticism is refreshing.

Sure was.

But we should've all learned by now that nothing is normal about this election cycle or 2024 in general.

Aliens could descend from the heavens tonight and this writer would just shrug and go back to watching 'The Sopranos.'

This writer feels the same way. It's weird writing in praise of BLM.

This is all true, and a good point.

Another thing the GOP should hammer the Democrats on. Love him or hate him, at least primary voters chose Donald Trump.

Ya know, the guy who is a threat to democracy. Allegedly.

