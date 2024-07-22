Sure They Are! Brian Krassenstein Says Republicans Are Scared of Kamala, Gets Proven SO WRONG Instead

This sounds like SO MUCH copium, it's actually funny:

Republicans are scared of Kamala Harris.



That’s the tweet. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 21, 2024

Is there a Republican who is scared of Kamala, at least her campaign? 'Cause we're not (although we're scared of the disaster she'd be as a president).

Dumb tweet — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 21, 2024

It sure is.

lol. I don’t think — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 22, 2024

We admire his confidence, though.

Tell me you don't converse with Republicans without telling me you don't converse with Republicans. — Jeff Charles, Awful Libertan Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) July 21, 2024

Exactly.

There's no way Brian talks to actual Republicans about this.

You are so delusional.



Please keep endorsing her. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) July 21, 2024

Please do.

What are you basing this revelation on? — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) July 22, 2024

Wishful thinking.

Why should we scared of her? — Bella (@stockbella) July 21, 2024

Yeah, why?

Because it shifts the entire narrative — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 22, 2024

Not in the way you think or hope, Brian.

Kamala got ZERO delegates in 2020 for a reason. We won't let you forget that.

They’re scared of DEI?



Really? — Mickamious (@MickamiousG) July 21, 2024

She is a DEI candidate; Biden himself said so.

It's so laughable.

An excellent rule of thumb.

Imagine having an IQ so low to write and push send on this tweet https://t.co/i5Orp4doAN — Future Imperfect (@dillydilly75) July 21, 2024

Imagine it.

LOLOLOLOLOLOL thank God for Kamala Harris - signed, Republicans everywhere https://t.co/MybTAw22EC — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) July 22, 2024

Right?

She’s the biggest empty suit in the history of modern U.S. politics. That’s includes the mentally incompetent puppet she’s replacing. #EmptySuitKamala https://t.co/zsQKPMMpaX — Chris (@Polkhigh4td) July 22, 2024

We'd love for Brian to tell us what her qualifications and accomplishments are.

I haven’t heard any Republicans express any fear about VP Harris… none at all actually.



Anyone would be more formidable than Biden.



Facts: Harris is horrible on TV, horrible on the radio & equally as unpopular with the electorate. She only has less than 100 days to fix it. https://t.co/zzzUvS4P5G — Joshua Whitfield (@JoshLWhitfield) July 22, 2024

Spoiler alert: she won't fix it.

Not even with a thousand days.

Physical proof that male brains do not develop properly if you don't grow to be above 5'5". https://t.co/cftxQKUBlw — Darren (@RogueDarren) July 22, 2024

Ouch.

She hasn't polled positive favorability since 2021, she's on tape bragging about locking up black people for weed offenses, and every time she talks, she manages to make even Trump look sharp and with it.



I think Rs are gonna he fine. https://t.co/cqYZeATyFM — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) July 22, 2024

We think so, too.

LOL. I know for a fact, republicans aren’t scared of Kamala Harris. https://t.co/NWgLHO3Mfa — Mrnottheguy (@mrnottheguy) July 21, 2024

This is a fact.