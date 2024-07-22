Sure They Are! Brian Krassenstein Says Republicans Are Scared of Kamala, Gets Proven SO WRONG Instead

This sounds like SO MUCH copium, it's actually funny:
Republicans are scared of Kamala Harris.— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 21, 2024
That’s the tweet.
Is there a Republican who is scared of Kamala, at least her campaign? 'Cause we're not (although we're scared of the disaster she'd be as a president).
Dumb tweet— Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 21, 2024
It sure is.
lol. I don’t think— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 22, 2024
We admire his confidence, though.
Tell me you don't converse with Republicans without telling me you don't converse with Republicans.— Jeff Charles, Awful Libertan Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) July 21, 2024
Exactly.
There's no way Brian talks to actual Republicans about this.
You are so delusional.— The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) July 21, 2024
Please keep endorsing her.
Please do.
What are you basing this revelation on?— carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) July 22, 2024
Wishful thinking.
Why should we scared of her?— Bella (@stockbella) July 21, 2024
Yeah, why?
Because it shifts the entire narrative— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 22, 2024
Not in the way you think or hope, Brian.
Kamala got ZERO delegates in 2020 for a reason. We won't let you forget that.
They’re scared of DEI?— Mickamious (@MickamiousG) July 21, 2024
Really?
She is a DEI candidate; Biden himself said so.
Scared of this?— Dr. Pepper Texan (@DrPepperTexan) July 22, 2024
Bahahahahahaha!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/9CcqFv4Yo8
It's so laughable.
Every single time. pic.twitter.com/0Noqy6Jhc5— 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) July 22, 2024
An excellent rule of thumb.
Imagine having an IQ so low to write and push send on this tweet https://t.co/i5Orp4doAN— Future Imperfect (@dillydilly75) July 21, 2024
Imagine it.
LOLOLOLOLOLOL thank God for Kamala Harris - signed, Republicans everywhere https://t.co/MybTAw22EC— Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) July 22, 2024
Right?
She’s the biggest empty suit in the history of modern U.S. politics. That’s includes the mentally incompetent puppet she’s replacing. #EmptySuitKamala https://t.co/zsQKPMMpaX— Chris (@Polkhigh4td) July 22, 2024
We'd love for Brian to tell us what her qualifications and accomplishments are.
I haven’t heard any Republicans express any fear about VP Harris… none at all actually.— Joshua Whitfield (@JoshLWhitfield) July 22, 2024
Anyone would be more formidable than Biden.
Facts: Harris is horrible on TV, horrible on the radio & equally as unpopular with the electorate. She only has less than 100 days to fix it. https://t.co/zzzUvS4P5G
Spoiler alert: she won't fix it.
Not even with a thousand days.
Physical proof that male brains do not develop properly if you don't grow to be above 5'5". https://t.co/cftxQKUBlw— Darren (@RogueDarren) July 22, 2024
Ouch.
She hasn't polled positive favorability since 2021, she's on tape bragging about locking up black people for weed offenses, and every time she talks, she manages to make even Trump look sharp and with it.— Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) July 22, 2024
I think Rs are gonna he fine. https://t.co/cqYZeATyFM
We think so, too.
LOL. I know for a fact, republicans aren’t scared of Kamala Harris. https://t.co/NWgLHO3Mfa— Mrnottheguy (@mrnottheguy) July 21, 2024
This is a fact.
