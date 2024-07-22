Sure They Are! Brian Krassenstein Says Republicans Are Scared of Kamala, Gets Proven SO WRONG Instead

Take a SEAT, Scolds, I'll Call What's Happening with Biden a Coup If...
BIDEN DROPOUT SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on July 22, 2024
Twitter

This sounds like SO MUCH copium, it's actually funny:

Is there a Republican who is scared of Kamala, at least her campaign? 'Cause we're not (although we're scared of the disaster she'd be as a president).

It sure is.

We admire his confidence, though.

Exactly.

There's no way Brian talks to actual Republicans about this.

Please do.

Wishful thinking.

Yeah, why?

Not in the way you think or hope, Brian.

Kamala got ZERO delegates in 2020 for a reason. We won't let you forget that.

She is a DEI candidate; Biden himself said so.

It's so laughable.

An excellent rule of thumb.

Imagine it.

Right?

We'd love for Brian to tell us what her qualifications and accomplishments are.

Spoiler alert: she won't fix it.

Not even with a thousand days.

Ouch.

We think so, too.

This is a fact.

Tags: 2024 KAMALA HARRIS REPUBLICANS VICE PRESIDENT VP BRIAN KRASSENSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

