Politico Says Republicans Are Pouncing, Claiming Kamala Harris Covered Up Biden's Cognitive Decline

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on July 21, 2024
Twitchy

In response to this doozy of an ad from the Trump team (seriously, it's a good one), Politico is going back to the 'Republicans pounce' well and running defense for Kamala Harris:

They write:

Some Republicans have a new talking point to discredit Vice President Kamala Harris and other top Democrats. They're claiming President Joe Biden's allies knew about his apparent decline — and tried to cover it up.

“Kamala was in on it,” says a Trump super PAC attack ad released today that cuts together soundbites of Harris defending the president with clips of his stumbles and gaffes. “She covered up Joe’s obvious mental decline … But Kamala knew Joe couldn’t do the job, so she did it.” 

That messaging follows an outpouring of reporting over the past month that the White House had increasingly insulated Biden, keeping his circle small and closely controlling his interactions with officials.

It's glaringly obvious to anyone with eyes, ears, and a brain that Biden is unwell, mentally. Gaffes, wandering off, looking lost, needing cue cards for basic things -- he's in cognitive decline, whether Alzheimer's or Parkinson's.

And -- even though Harris and the Democratic Party can use plausible deniability -- there's no way they didn't see this and didn't know.

So to say Harris was complicit in the coverup is absolutely fair game. And more honest than her persistent lies about Trump and abortion and Project 2025.

Yep. They all did.

Biden doesn't have a schedule from 10 am to 4 pm without his Vice President knowing.

Or -- and we'll let Harris decide -- she's so out of touch with the President she hasn't seen him in months. Which doesn't look good for her at all.

See? Great minds think alike.

Except this was thoroughly debunked and a lie from the get go.

Nice try, though. A for effort.

Yep. She lied. And they're mad we know it.

Absolutely.

They did, too. Their hands are all over this.

And they know that we know, and it ticks them off.

Kindness? Lying about the fact the President has dementia and is unfit to serve is not 'kindness' -- it's corruption.

Every single Democrat who said Biden's sharp as a tack is responsible for this.

Is it, though?

She's a liar. Why shouldn't Republicans point this out?

They're going to circle the wagons to protect Harris BIG TIME.

She won't get a single hard question about anything from now until November.

She's not.

As we said -- she's either a liar or grossly incompetent and didn't notice Biden's cognitive decline. We'll let her campaign decide.

And don't forget -- two months ago, the Democratic party was claiming Republicans were deceptively editing videos to make Biden look incompetent. So which is it?

