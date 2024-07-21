Politico Says Republicans Are Pouncing, Claiming Kamala Harris Covered Up Biden's Cognitive Decline

In response to this doozy of an ad from the Trump team (seriously, it's a good one), Politico is going back to the 'Republicans pounce' well and running defense for Kamala Harris:

Advertisement

Some Republicans are claiming Harris tried to cover up Biden's apparent decline https://t.co/uSJXDLVPQ4 — POLITICO (@politico) July 22, 2024

They write:

Some Republicans have a new talking point to discredit Vice President Kamala Harris and other top Democrats. They're claiming President Joe Biden's allies knew about his apparent decline — and tried to cover it up. “Kamala was in on it,” says a Trump super PAC attack ad released today that cuts together soundbites of Harris defending the president with clips of his stumbles and gaffes. “She covered up Joe’s obvious mental decline … But Kamala knew Joe couldn’t do the job, so she did it.” That messaging follows an outpouring of reporting over the past month that the White House had increasingly insulated Biden, keeping his circle small and closely controlling his interactions with officials.

It's glaringly obvious to anyone with eyes, ears, and a brain that Biden is unwell, mentally. Gaffes, wandering off, looking lost, needing cue cards for basic things -- he's in cognitive decline, whether Alzheimer's or Parkinson's.

And -- even though Harris and the Democratic Party can use plausible deniability -- there's no way they didn't see this and didn't know.

So to say Harris was complicit in the coverup is absolutely fair game. And more honest than her persistent lies about Trump and abortion and Project 2025.

I mean, yeah she did... — Regs (@r3gulations) July 22, 2024

Yep. They all did.

Biden doesn't have a schedule from 10 am to 4 pm without his Vice President knowing.

Or -- and we'll let Harris decide -- she's so out of touch with the President she hasn't seen him in months. Which doesn't look good for her at all.

I mean if you wanna claim that Harris was so out of touch from Joe Biden that she had no idea what his condition was, feel free to go with that theory



But it’s a damn strange position for a vice president who says she is ready to take over to take https://t.co/m3ngb3Okcq — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 22, 2024

See? Great minds think alike.

The GOP covers up they know Trump campaign gets help from the Kremlin — Germano (@g_e_r_m_a_n_o) July 22, 2024

Except this was thoroughly debunked and a lie from the get go.

Nice try, though. A for effort.

For years, Kamala Harris said Joe Biden is "very bold and vibrant" and is "tireless in terms of working." She said Biden "is gonna be fine," and said he "is in good shape, in good health."



She lied. Kamala is complicit in a coverup.



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/d2domPIUOA — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 22, 2024

Advertisement

Yep. She lied. And they're mad we know it.

Claim nothing.



She did. — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) July 22, 2024

Absolutely.

Obviously she did, the media did as well. — Puddintane (@imwren) July 22, 2024

They did, too. Their hands are all over this.

Politico helped cover up! — Awaiting Our Blessed Hope! (@james_bert_mill) July 22, 2024

And they know that we know, and it ticks them off.

She displayed a generous act of kindness. That’s why they are mad. Kindness confuses narcissists. — Deb (@PetersDebra) July 22, 2024

Kindness? Lying about the fact the President has dementia and is unfit to serve is not 'kindness' -- it's corruption.

And other politicians along with the news media for 3 years. — CrayJay (@CraigMacJ) July 22, 2024

Every single Democrat who said Biden's sharp as a tack is responsible for this.

This is literally the dumbest line of offensive attack Republicans can use https://t.co/oXAmtOrmeH — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) July 22, 2024

Is it, though?

She's a liar. Why shouldn't Republicans point this out?

Advertisement

They're going to circle the wagons to protect Harris BIG TIME.

She won't get a single hard question about anything from now until November.

Republicans dont have to claim what's blatantly obvious to everyone, and she's not the only one. https://t.co/e4xgWClbgW — Regs (@r3gulations) July 22, 2024

She's not.

Claiming? Either she was part of a cover-up, or she is incredibly dense. Which description do you prefer? https://t.co/mJohaDpF24 — Edward Guay (@wintonburyrisk) July 22, 2024

As we said -- she's either a liar or grossly incompetent and didn't notice Biden's cognitive decline. We'll let her campaign decide.

And don't forget -- two months ago, the Democratic party was claiming Republicans were deceptively editing videos to make Biden look incompetent. So which is it?