Jonah Goldberg Ratio'd Into ORBIT for Lame Attempt to Justify Biden Not Resigning As POTUS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on July 20, 2024
Townhall Media
JD Vance put forth an argument that this writer has been making for a while now: if President Biden is unfit to campaign for reelection because of his cognitive issues, he's unfit to be president right now. Yet that's not the argument the Left is making: they're admitting they do not care if Biden is fit to serve, only that he might lose in November.

This is what Vance posted on X earlier today:

This is a reasonable, logically consistent position. Which is why the Left isn't the one putting it forth.

But this quote from Jonah Goldberg is an outrageous attempt to downplay the very real dangers faced by having a cognitively impaired president:

Here's the Headline 14 Years After Biden and Dems Hailed Obama Signing the 'Affordable Care Act'
Doug P.
These are not the same thing, not even close.

What a disappointing argument.

'Head fake.'

They are not, unless it's brain cancer that's affecting cognitive function like memory and mood.

Exactly this.

FDR used a wheelchair, but his mind was sound. He could serve despite physical disabilities.

Biden cannot remember the name of his Defense Secretary.

Neither can we.

No, it is not.

And this is a big, BIG problem.

Precisely this.

Sick can be overcome. Dementia -- whether related to Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, or general aging -- cannot.

It sure is.

It really is.

This made us chuckle.

A broken leg can heal. Dementia cannot, sadly.

We're at a loss too.

It makes zero sense.

THIS. So much this.

If Biden were ahead in the polls, we wouldn't even be having this conversation about him dropping out of the race.

And that's not the conversation we need to have: if he's unfit to run, he's unfit to serve.

THAT is the conversation.

