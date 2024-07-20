Jonah Goldberg Ratio'd Into ORBIT for Lame Attempt to Justify Biden Not Resigning As POTUS

What's funny is everyone pretending the calls are for Joe to step down because of his mental condition.



It's not - not for a second.



It's because he's going to lose. If everything was the EXACT same but he was 4 points up in the polls. There would be no calls from the left. https://t.co/RmAg5slqti — OnePlainGuy2 (@Guy2Plain) July 20, 2024

Advertisement

What's funny is everyone pretending the calls are for Joe to step down because of his mental condition.



It's not - not for a second.



It's because he's going to lose. If everything was the EXACT same but he was 4 points up in the polls. There would be no calls from the left. https://t.co/RmAg5slqti — OnePlainGuy2 (@Guy2Plain) July 20, 2024





JD Vance put forth an argument that this writer has been making for a while now: if President Biden is unfit to campaign for reelection because of his cognitive issues, he's unfit to be president right now. Yet that's not the argument the Left is making: they're admitting they do not care if Biden is fit to serve, only that he might lose in November.

This is what Vance posted on X earlier today:

Everyone calling on Joe Biden to *stop running* without also calling on him to resign the presidency is engaged in an absurd level of cynicism.



If you can't run, you can't serve.



He should resign now. — JD Vance (@JDVance1) July 20, 2024

This is a reasonable, logically consistent position. Which is why the Left isn't the one putting it forth.

But this quote from Jonah Goldberg is an outrageous attempt to downplay the very real dangers faced by having a cognitively impaired president:

This just strikes me as a silly argument factually (smart politically though). If Biden broke a hip, he couldn’t run — literally or figuratively — but he could still serve out his term. Cancer might make another term unwise but not require resignation.



This is a head fake. https://t.co/p1HsJ0wYOB — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 20, 2024

These are not the same thing, not even close.

What a disappointing argument.

'Head fake.'

I don’t think those are equivalent to dementia. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 20, 2024

They are not, unless it's brain cancer that's affecting cognitive function like memory and mood.

Horrible reasoning Jonah: Mental incapacity is real reason he isn't fit to run & is not analogous to either cancer or broken leg: You can serve out term w/ cancer/broken leg but President can't discharge duties when mentally incapacitated. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 20, 2024

Exactly this.

FDR used a wheelchair, but his mind was sound. He could serve despite physical disabilities.

Biden cannot remember the name of his Defense Secretary.

If Biden is currently mentally unfit to run, then he's mentally unfit to be the President - today, with the nuclear codes.

Vance is 100% correct here and I can't for the life of me understand how the Jonah Goldberg I've followed for years can't see it. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 20, 2024

Neither can we.

Is a healthy hip or a functioning brain required to run the country? — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 20, 2024

No, it is not.

Biden's issues are of mental capacity, not physical.



We have top Democrats now saying he's had trouble recognizing and interacting with them. — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 20, 2024

And this is a big, BIG problem.

A broken hip disqualifies you from running for the Presidency -- Jonah Goldberg.



Hold my beer -- FDR. — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) July 20, 2024

Advertisement

Precisely this.

What about cancer the brain? Because that’s what he has. It’s one thing to work through an ailment. It’s another to be nonfunctional in a job that requires lots of function. Notice, they’re not saying he’s sick, they’re saying he’s out of it mentally. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 20, 2024

Sick can be overcome. Dementia -- whether related to Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, or general aging -- cannot.

But it's not cancer or a broken hip. It's senility.



Your tweet is a head fake. — Latentem (@Latentem) July 20, 2024

It sure is.

No idea WTF happened to this guy. Embarrassing. https://t.co/X2Hk3oYMzF — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) July 20, 2024

It really is.

The hip bone’s connected to the brain bone https://t.co/bFD5XxpEkQ — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 20, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Dementia isn't a broken leg, you blithering idiot.



And people aren't asking him not to run because he has a broken hip.



Your level of disingenuousness has long passed ridiculous and now has reached the absurd. https://t.co/3fwLKyjzmd — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 20, 2024

A broken leg can heal. Dementia cannot, sadly.

LOL from the NeverTrumpaloo remnant: Biden’s senility is no barrier to him *being* president/commander in chief NOW (it only means he can’t *run* for president!) and compare it to a broken hip, which WOULD mean he couldn’t run for president? What in the world? https://t.co/0GbdhJb4Qe — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 20, 2024

Advertisement

We're at a loss too.

This doesn’t make sense. Calls for him to not be the nominee are based on his *current* condition. https://t.co/ho7oSCkcR5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 20, 2024

It makes zero sense.

What's funny is everyone pretending the calls are for Joe to step down because of his mental condition.



It's not - not for a second.



It's because he's going to lose. If everything was the EXACT same but he was 4 points up in the polls. There would be no calls from the left. https://t.co/RmAg5slqti — OnePlainGuy2 (@Guy2Plain) July 20, 2024

THIS. So much this.

If Biden were ahead in the polls, we wouldn't even be having this conversation about him dropping out of the race.

And that's not the conversation we need to have: if he's unfit to run, he's unfit to serve.

THAT is the conversation.