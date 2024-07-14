You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump Assassination

J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems Are Making THIS...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 14, 2024
Journalism meme

We already told you about Forbes, and it's absolutely racist take on the attempted assassination of President Trump.

The Denver Post throws its hat in the ring with this take that has it's priorities all outta whack:

And it's Trump's fault.

Or something.

At least that's the implication here.

And they do a the same bad job covering that.

They truly are.

The media are garbage.

They really are the enemy of the people.

They have no shame.

They have negative credibility. Between this and the coverup of Biden's cognitive health, no one should ever trust the media again.

That's exactly how they'd write that story today.

Okay, that's a fair point. And it does make Trump look even more badass.

We don't have the capacity to hate them as much as we should.

Yep. And they'll keep choosing violence.

Bears repeating, but we do not.

Right. This is who they are.

This is why we're hesitant to feel sympathy when they get laid off.

Learn to code, cause you deserve it, media.

Just wild.

