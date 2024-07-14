You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump Assassination

We already told you about Forbes, and it's absolutely racist take on the attempted assassination of President Trump.

The Denver Post throws its hat in the ring with this take that has it's priorities all outta whack:

Today's front page of the Denver Post. Yes, this is real. No, this is not satire. pic.twitter.com/2vqaCvIVL4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 14, 2024

And it's Trump's fault.

Or something.

At least that's the implication here.

The same media also reports on the Israeli war in Gaza, remember that. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) July 14, 2024

And they do a the same bad job covering that.

The media is the enemy of humanity — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 14, 2024

They truly are.

This was clearly an assassination attempt, and it's outrageous that the media is trying to downplay it. The evidence is right in front of us, and yet they choose to ignore it. This cannot be tolerated. A full investigation must be launched immediately, and those responsible for… — Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (parody) (@VivekRammaswamy) July 14, 2024

The media are garbage.

You do not hate the mainstream media enough. Not nearly enough. They are the enemy of the people — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 14, 2024

They really are the enemy of the people.

Shame on the Denver post. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 14, 2024

They have no shame.

The Legacy Media has lost any shred of credibility they had left. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 14, 2024

They have negative credibility. Between this and the coverup of Biden's cognitive health, no one should ever trust the media again.

1941: Japanese pilots die in a series of plane crashes in Hawaii — Red White and Lou 🇺🇸 (@LOUATTACK) July 14, 2024

That's exactly how they'd write that story today.

People are bitching about this headline, but I dunno, between it and the picture it looks like Donald Trump personally killed an attacker https://t.co/mz7PhfEv5P — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 14, 2024

Okay, that's a fair point. And it does make Trump look even more badass.

We don't have the capacity to hate them as much as we should.

The media had a chance to self reflect after being busted for hiding Biden’s condition for years from Americans. They had a chance to restart and slowly try to heal their image and their relationship with the country.



They instead chose violence https://t.co/tGYaeqapX3 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 14, 2024

Yep. And they'll keep choosing violence.

You don’t hate the media enough. https://t.co/2uqeNJ9vBs — Mark 🥓🍌🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) July 14, 2024

Bears repeating, but we do not.

Where have we seen headlines like these before?



Oh that’s right, every time the mainstream media reports on terror attacks in Israel and eulogizes the terrorists https://t.co/EpyTy17KVt — LogicForAll (@ebelotseNYC) July 14, 2024

Right. This is who they are.

The people writing these articles should be shamed into non existence



Make them crawl under a damn rock so they never come out again



Enemy of the people https://t.co/C2iZ6go9cW — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 14, 2024

This is why we're hesitant to feel sympathy when they get laid off.

Learn to code, cause you deserve it, media.

Front page of today’s Denver Post + lead of inside section pic.twitter.com/Mxp4E8jXK3 — Corey Hutchins (@CoreyHutchins) July 14, 2024

Just wild.