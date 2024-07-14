Racist Much? Forbes Asks If Surviving Gunfire Makes Trump Appeal to Black Voters (Then Tries Deleting It)

This writer sure picked a bad time to go on vacation, what with all the breaking news surrounding the assassination attempt of Donald Trump yesterday. The Left and the media (but we repeat ourselves) keep covering themselves in glory with this.

Advertisement

Here's Forbes with their totally-not-racist take on

Oh, it's real.

This writer tried to find the link and it also appears Forbes deleted it from their website (click here to see what we mean).

But never fear, cause the Internet is forever.

The Wayback Machine link since Forbes is trying to memory hole this.https://t.co/cNqKNnxnfA



Also I am not suffering alone: https://t.co/uXRECPJSEW pic.twitter.com/RcJo5tVOy5 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 14, 2024

Here's some of the galaxy brain thinking from Forbes:

Shots were fired at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president narrowly escaped. He emerged bloody, but fortunately not critically injured. “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.” Tragically, one attendee is dead and at this time another is in serious condition. The suspected shooter also is dead.

Will Trump seize the apparent assassination attempt against him as an opportunity to meaningfully address the epidemic of gun violence in America? Will he deem unacceptable the dangers to which citizens are exposed as they go to schools, places of religious worship, concerts, movie theaters, supermarkets, shopping malls, sporting events, and now, presidential campaign rallies? It’s possible, but unlikely.

See, Trump is not like you Leftist. He won't use this crime against him to punish law-abiding citizens.

But the real kicker is a paragraph later on in the article:

Hopefully, being shot doesn’t become a similarly problematic strategy to link Trump with an experience that far too many (not all) Black people have. Instead, using his powerful platform to advocate fixing this through public policy and significant financial investments into urban Black communities is the opportunity that awaits Trump once he recovers from the tragedy that occurred at his rally. Another racially problematic kinship narrative is unlikely to make Black voters see Trump as one of them. And it most certainly won’t fix the gun violence crisis in rural, suburban, and urban places in which too many Americans are unnecessarily placed at risk of being shot.

Wowza.

Forbes DEI expert with an all time worst take ever. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 14, 2024

They really deserve a medal for this. Holy hell.

Zero self reflection. Zero. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) July 14, 2024

Less than zero.

Coming from a “DEI expert” … we shouldn’t expect anything less. — Ariel Givner, Esq. (@GivnerAriel) July 14, 2024

Advertisement

No, our expectations should be pretty low for any expert, but especially a 'DEI expert.'

How did we become so bad at this as a country? Americans used to come together after such events. We live in insane times. — Ange (@civilagain) July 14, 2024

We truly do.

They can’t table their ideology for even a moment of humility/reflection. Truly embarrassing. — Felicia (@missfeliciah) July 14, 2024

They cannot. It's literally all they know.

And they see everything through that lens.

Forbes jumps the racist shark. https://t.co/FYKcBUoYav — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) July 14, 2024

Jumped it BIG TIME.

You cannot hate the media enough. https://t.co/TPxpPXrV2R — ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) July 14, 2024

No, you cannot.

All the press has to do is act normal. All they have to do is have a normal, human reaction to a criminal act that threatened to harm our democracy.



But too many in the press can’t manage it.



(But you are an exception, Ali) https://t.co/bsH4Qqyub7 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 14, 2024

They're incapable of being normal.

Author bio: “I am a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) expert.” https://t.co/eUbuwNYi3k — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 14, 2024

Advertisement

And it shows.

The only way to appeal to black voters is with criminal charges and gun violence? F**k Forbes. https://t.co/QmlPgWdl16 — Q*A*S*T*O*R (@qastor) July 14, 2024

That's exactly what they're saying.

Then they'll tell us Trump is the racist.

Hi Black people! Do you see how the Left views you? Shaun Harper is a "DEI exper." DEI seems to paint you with a racist brush. https://t.co/hliBQKXVMr — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) July 14, 2024

This is who they are.

These people are sick. https://t.co/aEsiGP367t — Gordo Stevens (@GordoCDA) July 14, 2024

Beyond sick.