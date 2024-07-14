You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump...
J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems Are Making THIS...
Biden Delivers Short Statement on 'Not Appropriate' Attempted Assassination of His Politic...
Things Go SO WRONG for Leftist Troglodyte Who Vows to Post January 6...
Former Conservative Twitter Fav 'Popehat' Posts Disturbing Messages on 'Bluesky' and it Fe...
Axios Reports Attempted Assassination of Trump Could Reinvigorate the Biden Presidency
Milwaukee Mayor Was FURIOUS Over Harmless RNC Sign Change (Let's Hope They Now...
Sen. Chuck Grassley: 'Answers Needed on Security Breach NOW'
Compare the NY Times' Front Page to the NY Post's for the Starkest...
Sen. Josh Hawley: 'Someone Must RESIGN'
'This Is Sick'! ABC's 'This Week' Assigns Blame for the Assassination Attempt on...
Stoking VIOLENCE, Joe? THIS Shockingly Violent Biden Post Is Even Worse Than His...
Mollie Hemingway and PLETHORA of Conservatives WRECK Jeff Bezos for Claiming He's Thankful...
Scott Jennings Just GOES OFF When Wolf Blitzer Tries Playing 'Both Sides' Card...

Racist Much? Forbes Asks If Surviving Gunfire Makes Trump Appeal to Black Voters (Then Tries Deleting It)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on July 14, 2024
Twitter

This writer sure picked a bad time to go on vacation, what with all the breaking news surrounding the assassination attempt of Donald Trump yesterday. The Left and the media (but we repeat ourselves) keep covering themselves in glory with this.

Advertisement

Here's Forbes with their totally-not-racist take on 

Oh, it's real.

This writer tried to find the link and it also appears Forbes deleted it from their website (click here to see what we mean).

But never fear, cause the Internet is forever.

Here's some of the galaxy brain thinking from Forbes:

Shots were fired at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president narrowly escaped. He emerged bloody, but fortunately not critically injured. “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.” Tragically, one attendee is dead and at this time another is in serious condition. The suspected shooter also is dead.

Will Trump seize the apparent assassination attempt against him as an opportunity to meaningfully address the epidemic of gun violence in America? Will he deem unacceptable the dangers to which citizens are exposed as they go to schools, places of religious worship, concerts, movie theaters, supermarkets, shopping malls, sporting events, and now, presidential campaign rallies? It’s possible, but unlikely.

Recommended

You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump Assassination
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

See, Trump is not like you Leftist. He won't use this crime against him to punish law-abiding citizens.

But the real kicker is a paragraph later on in the article:

Hopefully, being shot doesn’t become a similarly problematic strategy to link Trump with an experience that far too many (not all) Black people have. Instead, using his powerful platform to advocate fixing this through public policy and significant financial investments into urban Black communities is the opportunity that awaits Trump once he recovers from the tragedy that occurred at his rally. Another racially problematic kinship narrative is unlikely to make Black voters see Trump as one of them. And it most certainly won’t fix the gun violence crisis in rural, suburban, and urban places in which too many Americans are unnecessarily placed at risk of being shot.

Wowza.

They really deserve a medal for this. Holy hell.

Less than zero.

Advertisement

No, our expectations should be pretty low for any expert, but especially a 'DEI expert.'

We truly do.

They cannot. It's literally all they know.

And they see everything through that lens.

Jumped it BIG TIME.

No, you cannot.

They're incapable of being normal.

Advertisement

And it shows.

That's exactly what they're saying.

Then they'll tell us Trump is the racist.

This is who they are.

Beyond sick.

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP FORBES MEDIA MEDIA BIAS RACISM

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump Assassination
Amy Curtis
Things Go SO WRONG for Leftist Troglodyte Who Vows to Post January 6 Video Every Day Until the Election
Amy Curtis
J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems Are Making THIS Wish After Trump Shooting; Update
Sam J.
Milwaukee Mayor Was FURIOUS Over Harmless RNC Sign Change (Let's Hope They Now Focus on Security Instead)
Amy Curtis
Biden Delivers Short Statement on 'Not Appropriate' Attempted Assassination of His Political Rival
Doug P.
Compare the NY Times' Front Page to the NY Post's for the Starkest of 'Journalism' Contrasts
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump Assassination Amy Curtis
Advertisement