BREAKING: Criminal Case Against Alec Baldwin Dismissed! (Can There Be Another Trial?)
If You Have to Tell Someone You're Okay, You're NOT OKAY: Biden Promises...
Joy Reid: It's Okay Biden Mixed Up Names, Cause She Does It Too...
LOL WUT? Documentary Says Abraham Lincoln Had 'Secret' Gay Life
A Nightmare for Democrats Is Music to Trump's Ears!
WH Transcript Cleans Up Biden's Press Conference Remark about 'Vice President Trump'
WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics)
Lefty Insisting THIS Joe Biden Isn't the SAME Joe Biden They Voted for...
BREAKING: NYT Reports Donors to LARGEST Biden Super PAC Will Freeze Donations IF...
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who...
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back...
Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY...
Biden Threw His Staff Under the Bus but KJP Rescued Him Anyway Last...
HA! Biden Was So OFF During His BIZARRE (Whispering?!) Presser That Even Rachel...

WATCH: Biden Lies and Rambles His Way Through Michigan Campaign Stop

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on July 12, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

We already told you Biden's campaign stop in Michigan went so great he had to reassure voters he's okay.

Spoiler alert: he is not okay.

Advertisement

Yikes.

The face of realization.

The media do not care.

That's always a tell.

Oldies but goodies.

She sure did.

He is so darned old.

A perfect metaphor.

Recommended

BREAKING: Criminal Case Against Alec Baldwin Dismissed! (Can There Be Another Trial?)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Yeah. It's so tiresome.

And yet the media don't call him out on it.

Even SNOPES said it was a lie.

Tags: 2024 JOE BIDEN LIES MICHIGAN PRESIDENT BIDEN PROFESSOR

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Criminal Case Against Alec Baldwin Dismissed! (Can There Be Another Trial?)
Aaron Walker
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
LOL WUT? Documentary Says Abraham Lincoln Had 'Secret' Gay Life
Amy Curtis
If You Have to Tell Someone You're Okay, You're NOT OKAY: Biden Promises Michigan Voters He's 'Okay'
Amy Curtis
Joy Reid: It's Okay Biden Mixed Up Names, Cause She Does It Too (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back and Forth About REALITY of Biden
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Criminal Case Against Alec Baldwin Dismissed! (Can There Be Another Trial?) Aaron Walker
Advertisement