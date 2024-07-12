WATCH: Biden Lies and Rambles His Way Through Michigan Campaign Stop

We already told you Biden's campaign stop in Michigan went so great he had to reassure voters he's okay.

Spoiler alert: he is not okay.

Biden, dazed and confused, starts rambling incoherently about being "a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania" (total lie) and regurgitates the "very good people" hoax pic.twitter.com/ONGK8zHoED — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

Yikes.

Look at the lady on the background with the sympathetic look — Ski Bunny (@sternergulch) July 12, 2024

The face of realization.

Why doesn't anyone in the press ask him about each lie on the day he tells the lie?



It's ridiculous how many lies he gets away with telling. — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) July 12, 2024

The media do not care.

whenever he says "honest to god" its a lie.... — Mooses Felix 🇺🇸 (@MoosesFelix) July 12, 2024

That's always a tell.

Joe Biden’s like a.m. radio always playing the classic hits — Super Flea (@Super_Flea_) July 12, 2024

Oldies but goodies.

That lady closed her eyes for few seconds — Serbian and proud (@IGORJOV01789726) July 12, 2024

She sure did.

You just can’t get around that he *looks* so darned old. https://t.co/2oAHMGHOB9 — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) July 12, 2024

He is so darned old.

It’s like he’s an old CD with 8 tracks (all lies) and they just start him at whatever track is most appropriate for a given audience. But he skips. He always skips. That CD is scratched to hell. https://t.co/8klnQiZzc0 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 12, 2024

A perfect metaphor.

This lady is collectively most of the US right now…



I can almost hear her thoughts: “Good Lord, not this lie again” pic.twitter.com/6DDw3ARqMo — Sammy Jo - Cooks 4U👩‍🍳 (@sammyjoms66) July 12, 2024

Yeah. It's so tiresome.

None of this is true:

1. Biden was Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor at UPenn and was paid more than $900,000.

This role was honorary, not full professor. He gave a dozen lectures, not a full semester load.

2. The "fine people" hoax has been debunked repeatedly. https://t.co/vY5tcnfymO — Chabria (@ShivenChabria) July 12, 2024

And yet the media don't call him out on it.

Even SNOPES said it was a lie.