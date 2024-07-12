Joy Reid: It's Okay Biden Mixed Up Names, Cause She Does It Too...
LOL WUT? Documentary Says Abraham Lincoln Had 'Secret' Gay Life
A Nightmare for Democrats Is Music to Trump's Ears!
WH Transcript Cleans Up Biden's Press Conference Remark about 'Vice President Trump'
WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics)
Lefty Insisting THIS Joe Biden Isn't the SAME Joe Biden They Voted for...
BREAKING: NYT Reports Donors to LARGEST Biden Super PAC Will Freeze Donations IF...
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who...
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back...
Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY...
Biden Threw His Staff Under the Bus but KJP Rescued Him Anyway Last...
HA! Biden Was So OFF During His BIZARRE (Whispering?!) Presser That Even Rachel...
Team Biden Shifts Into 'the Jerk Store Called' Overdrive to Fire Back at...
'Super Bowl for Insane People Who Follow Politics' - Ken Klippenstein

If You Have to Tell Someone You're Okay, You're NOT OKAY: Biden Promises Michigan Voters He's 'Okay'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on July 12, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We have eyes and ears and brains.

We know President Biden is not okay. We've known it for a while.

And -- like the Sopranos account said when it roasted the president -- if you have to tell someone you're XYZ, you are decidedly not XZY.

Advertisement

Whatever you say, Mr. President.

Surprised he didn't.

ALL the Pinocchios.

They want to say that for another four years.

YUP.

He's doing a bang up job.

Just peachy.

Heh.

Recommended

LOL WUT? Documentary Says Abraham Lincoln Had 'Secret' Gay Life
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Brutal.

It's not a big crowd at all.

Definitely not okay.

Hahahahahahaha.

Going extra hard with it, too.

Sure is. Put it on a t-shirt, too.

LOL.

Tags: 2024 JOE BIDEN MICHIGAN PRESIDENT BIDEN 2020 ELECTION BIDEN CAMPAIGN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL WUT? Documentary Says Abraham Lincoln Had 'Secret' Gay Life
Amy Curtis
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Joy Reid: It's Okay Biden Mixed Up Names, Cause She Does It Too (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Lefty Insisting THIS Joe Biden Isn't the SAME Joe Biden They Voted for in 2020 BACKFIRES Spectacularly
Sam J.
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back and Forth About REALITY of Biden
Sam J.
Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY Was THAT Dumb
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL WUT? Documentary Says Abraham Lincoln Had 'Secret' Gay Life Amy Curtis
Advertisement