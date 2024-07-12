If You Have to Tell Someone You're Okay, You're NOT OKAY: Biden Promises Michigan Voters He's 'Okay'

We have eyes and ears and brains.
We know President Biden is not okay. We've known it for a while.
And -- like the Sopranos account said when it roasted the president -- if you have to tell someone you're XYZ, you are decidedly not XZY.
“I promise you … I’m okay,” @JoeBiden tells supporters in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/tnXgCmtbuN— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 12, 2024
Whatever you say, Mr. President.
Yeah, but did he give his word as a Biden? 😏😬— Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) July 12, 2024
Surprised he didn't.
Fact check - 🤥 🤥 🤥 🤥— Janice (@jannyfayray) July 12, 2024
ALL the Pinocchios.
I mean not really reassuring if we are gonna have to hear that for another 4 months.— M (@Pezzhedz) July 12, 2024
They want to say that for another four years.
If you have to say it, you’ve already lost the plot.— Ben Warner (@BenWarner194043) July 12, 2024
YUP.
Great thing to have to say over and over— Jordan Starkweather ✨ (@jackal27) July 12, 2024
He's doing a bang up job.
Yeah you look great champ https://t.co/swCn9XYZW4 pic.twitter.com/vitePPFsQP— Sunny (@sunnyright) July 12, 2024
Just peachy.
"I promise you...I'm okay. I give you my word as a Kennedy." https://t.co/NqTIn5HyQf— G (@stevensongs) July 12, 2024
Heh.
"I promise you...I'm a really good grandpa...to almost all of my grandkids...most of the time." https://t.co/1NEY4m7gLm— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 12, 2024
Brutal.
Supporters? WTF? This looks like the back room at a Shoneys. What 30 people maybe? Good Lord https://t.co/BgRiBPcS7R— Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) July 12, 2024
It's not a big crowd at all.
If you have to tell people you're okay, you're almost definitely not okay. https://t.co/2a25bMq37c— MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) July 12, 2024
Definitely not okay.
https://t.co/cckaLXUANG pic.twitter.com/GnebtriBO9— Marcus (@MarcusHUSA) July 12, 2024
Hahahahahahaha.
They’re keeping the bronzer. https://t.co/REozDVuW7r— The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) July 12, 2024
Going extra hard with it, too.
There’s a bumper sticker for you. https://t.co/khfT5RecCW— Greg Crawford (@GregCrawford) July 12, 2024
Sure is. Put it on a t-shirt, too.
Biden: Also, who ordered the cafe latte? https://t.co/K6I1sZ2wJd— Chuck “Parody” Groundhog (@only_si_chuck) July 12, 2024
LOL.
