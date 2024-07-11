BUH-BYE: CBS News Exec OUT After Blocking Coverage of Hunter Laptop, Sidelining White Journalists

It's nice to see someone in the media being held accountable for bias.

CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews is stepping down amid reports she blocked reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop and accusations of racial discrimination against white female journalists. It was Ciprian-Matthews who clashed with correspondent Catherine Herridge, who was fired by the station back in February.

CBS News ousts top exec accused of blocking correspondent’s Hunter Biden laptop coverage https://t.co/ewKxoRsNse — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) July 10, 2024

More from The New York Post:

CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews — who was accused of sidelining white journalists and blocking an acclaimed correspondent’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop — is stepping down at the network, the company said Wednesday. The controversial news boss, who was named president just last August, is exiting after she made headlines in February over the firing of Catherine Herridge, a respected senior investigative reporter who had been doggedly covering the Hunter Biden laptop story for the network. At the time, media insiders speculated that Herridge’s exit was linked to her reporting that President Biden may have kept evidence that he had foreign business dealings while in office.

In a just world, Ciprian-Matthews would never work in media again.

Far, far too little, and about as late as late can get. — WayneJ (@WayneJoubert8) July 10, 2024

All of this.

Wow, that was fast! And they said accountability in the media was dead. — Ron (@super_dilly) July 11, 2024

We detect a hint of sarcasm here.

@C__Herridge vindicated:



“The controversial news boss, who was named president just last August, is exiting after she made headlines in February over the firing of Catherine Herridge, a respected senior investigative reporter who had been doggedly covering the Hunter Biden… https://t.co/CF2lpjn0Re — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 10, 2024

She is vindicated.

@C__Herridge



Revenge is a dish best served cold. https://t.co/KMaoRD6fcT — Awake but only just (@irrops) July 11, 2024

Truth.

Now the President of CBS News is fired..but what about the damage she did? She fired one of the best investigative reporters ⁦@C__Herridge⁩ …so will CBSNews do the right thing? Re hire or at least apologize to Catherine Herridge? Don’t hold your breath.. pic.twitter.com/K1V44F6Dpf — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) July 11, 2024

Definitely don't hold your breath, you'll die waiting for an apology.

That was a real travesty.



Catherine Herridge really was one of their best. — Mary Martis (@MaryMartis4) July 11, 2024

Notice who gets fired -- the people who do actual journalism.

why would she to back to working for the devil? She doesn't need them. She's great on her own — Random Thoughts (@im_thinking2) July 11, 2024

We'd have a hard time going back to someone who treated us that way.

Another DEI hire, this time at CBS is fired.



Democrats are running around like rats getting rid of all of their destructive DEI hires before Trump returns. https://t.co/iy1CHeAd4D — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) July 11, 2024

The Left is in disarray these days.

And we're gonna make some more popcorn just for the occasion.