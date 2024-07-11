BUH-BYE: CBS News Exec OUT After Blocking Coverage of Hunter Laptop, Sidelining White Journalists

Democrats Proclaim Their Betrayal Before God & Country!
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

It's nice to see someone in the media being held accountable for bias.

CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews is stepping down amid reports she blocked reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop and accusations of racial discrimination against white female journalists. It was Ciprian-Matthews who clashed with correspondent Catherine Herridge, who was fired by the station back in February.

More from The New York Post:

CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews — who was accused of sidelining white journalists and blocking an acclaimed correspondent’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop — is stepping down at the network, the company said Wednesday.

The controversial news boss, who was named president just last August, is exiting after she made headlines in February over the firing of Catherine Herridge, a respected senior investigative reporter who had been doggedly covering the Hunter Biden laptop story for the network. 

At the time, media insiders speculated that Herridge’s exit was linked to her reporting that President Biden may have kept evidence that he had foreign business dealings while in office.

In a just world, Ciprian-Matthews would never work in media again.

All of this.

We detect a hint of sarcasm here.

She is vindicated.

Truth.

Definitely don't hold your breath, you'll die waiting for an apology.

Notice who gets fired -- the people who do actual journalism.

We'd have a hard time going back to someone who treated us that way.

The Left is in disarray these days.

And we're gonna make some more popcorn just for the occasion.

