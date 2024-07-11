Just BRUTAL: Drew Holden Takes Aim at Media for Pre-Debate Coverage Protecting Biden...
Cue the Tiny Violins: Biden's Senior Campaign Staff 'Despondent' and They Don't See a Path Forward

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on July 11, 2024
Twitter

Biden's terrible month continues with this gem from The Washington Post:

More from WaPo:

Senior campaign staff have started to take a more pessimistic view of Biden’s chances, even as they continue to fan out in a full-court blitz to push the campaign forward and reassure allies of the president’s potential to rebound.

“Overwhelmingly a majority of senior campaign staff are despondent and don’t see a path,” said a Democratic strategist familiar with the conversations. A second person familiar with the discussions did not dispute the description.

“We can either worry or we can work, and this team is doing the work that wins elections,” Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a statement.

We'd give anything to be a fly on the wall at the Biden campaign headquarters.

Arrogance.

Exactly. No one is asking if he can govern right now. If he can't campaign for the next four months, how can he be president until January?

Oh, he's got a 'team' around him. We forgot.

And amid calls from people like George Clooney and the Lt. Governor of New York for him to step aside, will he bow to that pressure?

It's all about the visuals, and not the substance.

Biden looked and sounded awful. Trump did not. Biden's behavior also confirmed what a lot of people had suspected for years regarding Biden's cognitive health.

But more than that, you love to see it.

No one is polling better than Biden, and no one is polling better than Trump at this point. The election is a referendum not on Biden, but on Democratic Party platforms. As this writer said, they have one Hail Mary play but even that might fall flat.

Neither do the polls.

No, you cannot.

They had ample opportunity over the last four years to acknowledge Biden's failing cognitive health and make changes. They didn't.

'Oh well' is our attitude, too.

