Cue the Tiny Violins: Biden's Senior Campaign Staff 'Despondent' and They Don't See a Path Forward

Biden's terrible month continues with this gem from The Washington Post:

NEW: “Overwhelmingly a majority of senior campaign staff are despondent and don’t see a path,” said a Democratic strategist about the Biden team. “We can either worry or we can work,” a campaign spokes responded. W/ ⁦⁦@tylerpager⁩ ⁦@danbalz⁩ https://t.co/T5qgXHBIOY — Michael Scherer (@michaelscherer) July 11, 2024

More from WaPo:

Senior campaign staff have started to take a more pessimistic view of Biden’s chances, even as they continue to fan out in a full-court blitz to push the campaign forward and reassure allies of the president’s potential to rebound. “Overwhelmingly a majority of senior campaign staff are despondent and don’t see a path,” said a Democratic strategist familiar with the conversations. A second person familiar with the discussions did not dispute the description. “We can either worry or we can work, and this team is doing the work that wins elections,” Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a statement.

We'd give anything to be a fly on the wall at the Biden campaign headquarters.

They really thought they could keep this under wraps another four months. Utter delusion. — Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Mike_Cassidy_MS) July 11, 2024

Arrogance.

It’s not “is he alive?” or “Can he function?” They’re only concerned about whether he can win. Tells you all you need to know. — Dennis (@DennisTX79) July 11, 2024

Exactly. No one is asking if he can govern right now. If he can't campaign for the next four months, how can he be president until January?

Oh, he's got a 'team' around him. We forgot.

Straight up



A majority of the Biden campaign senior staff do not see a way to winhttps://t.co/v3iqi44krs — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 11, 2024

And amid calls from people like George Clooney and the Lt. Governor of New York for him to step aside, will he bow to that pressure?

I've always thought that presidential debates don't change anyone's mind, but boy did that one seem to have an impact. And it wasn't because of a single thing Trump said. https://t.co/xC2vLSZDjW — Dr. Bombay (@doctor_bombay) July 11, 2024

It's all about the visuals, and not the substance.

Biden looked and sounded awful. Trump did not. Biden's behavior also confirmed what a lot of people had suspected for years regarding Biden's cognitive health.

ya hate to see it https://t.co/SOM0u6cVYN — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) July 11, 2024

But more than that, you love to see it.

They’d ditch Biden in a second if they could decide on a replacement. When everyone wants the job, nobody gets it. https://t.co/dP6PM3aYqh — Montgomery County Watchdog (@SmPotatoes) July 11, 2024

No one is polling better than Biden, and no one is polling better than Trump at this point. The election is a referendum not on Biden, but on Democratic Party platforms. As this writer said, they have one Hail Mary play but even that might fall flat.

They "don't see a path" https://t.co/lxtz5AXDX2 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 11, 2024

Neither do the polls.

YOU CAN'T WORK IF YOUR CANDIDATE'S JET LAG LASTS TWELVE DAYS YOU F**KS https://t.co/IxVfT23LX5 — SpiderHyphenMan (See Pinned Tweet) (@SpiderHyphenMan) July 11, 2024

No, you cannot.

They had ample opportunity over the last four years to acknowledge Biden's failing cognitive health and make changes. They didn't.

'Oh well' is our attitude, too.