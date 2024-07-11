ABC Execs LIVID George Stephanopoulos' Honesty on Biden Ruined Station's (Non-Existent) 'Objectivity'

It's adorable ABC News thinks anyone believed them to be objective, especially when they employ George Stephanopoulos -- the guy who helped the Clintons back in the 90s. But they apparently believe that, and they're mad Stephanopoulos giving an honest answer to a question about Biden being unable to serve another four years has now 'ruined' that supposed objectivity.

"ABC bosses were concerned the veteran broadcaster had expressed a private opinion that would fatally undermine his appearance of objectivity."



'She was furious that someone of George's experience and status would compromise the news division's impartiality, and subject it to… — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 11, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

George Stephanopoulos was threatened with being taken off air if he didn't clarify his position on Joe Biden's ability to serve another four years, it is claimed. The ABC host gave his blunt assessment of the president's performance in a brief interview when he was ambushed on Tuesday. The former Bill Clinton aide was asked on the street in Manhattan if Biden should step down and responded: 'I don't think he can serve four more years'. Biden's interview with the former White House press secretary on Friday followed a disastrous debate performance on June 27.

That interview didn't help.

There has never been an appearance of objectivity with George Stephanopoulos. Ever. — NotYourJewishMom🍌 (@CaffMomREDACTED) July 11, 2024

EVER.

And George Stephanopoulos. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 11, 2024

Yes. The guy who was spokesman for the Clintons.

'Objectivity' -- hahahahahaha.

This made us laugh. Hard.

Oh, so NOW having Stephanopoulos is suddenly a problem of credibility. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) July 11, 2024

Notice how it comes precisely when he's brutally honest?

It's so funny that somebody at @abcnews thinks that @GStephanopoulos has either actual or the appearance of objectivity. — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) July 11, 2024

Really is funny.

“Appearance” is the only way George has been objective since he was installed at ABC by the Clintons. https://t.co/2u4DIZ3IqV — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) July 11, 2024

Very true.

Stephanopoulos is a former Press Secretary in a Democratic White House. It was appalling ABC ever let him pretend to be a journalist, and he never had an "appearance of objectivity." https://t.co/oqXm6tGjFv — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 11, 2024

All of this is accurate.

George Stephanopoulos -- Bill Clinton's legendarily cruel, elfin-sized hatchet-man savaging the victims of Bubba's "bimbo eruptions" until transferring to the mainstream media as every elected Dem's interview of choice -- has apparently lost the "appearance of objectivity." https://t.co/GhAyjz3Qvk — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) July 11, 2024

Don't forget who Stephanopoulos worked for and what he did. He's not objective.

He's a Democrat partisan hack.

Right. No one believes that.

Not even the ABC execs who are mad. They're just mad the mask slipped.