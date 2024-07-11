ABC Execs LIVID George Stephanopoulos' Honesty on Biden Ruined Station's (Non-Existent) 'Objectivity'

BUH-BYE: CBS News Exec OUT After Blocking Coverage of Hunter Laptop, Sidelining White...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Sykes

It's adorable ABC News thinks anyone believed them to be objective, especially when they employ George Stephanopoulos -- the guy who helped the Clintons back in the 90s. But they apparently believe that, and they're mad Stephanopoulos giving an honest answer to a question about Biden being unable to serve another four years has now 'ruined' that supposed objectivity.

More from The Daily Mail:

George Stephanopoulos was threatened with being taken off air if he didn't clarify his position on Joe Biden's ability to serve another four years, it is claimed.

The ABC host gave his blunt assessment of the president's performance in a brief interview when he was ambushed on Tuesday.

The former Bill Clinton aide was asked on the street in Manhattan if Biden should step down and responded: 'I don't think he can serve four more years'.

Biden's interview with the former White House press secretary on Friday followed a disastrous debate performance on June 27.

That interview didn't help.

EVER.

Yes. The guy who was spokesman for the Clintons.

'Objectivity' -- hahahahahaha.

This made us laugh. Hard.

Notice how it comes precisely when he's brutally honest?

Really is funny.

Very true.

All of this is accurate.

Don't forget who Stephanopoulos worked for and what he did. He's not objective.

He's a Democrat partisan hack.

Right. No one believes that.

Not even the ABC execs who are mad. They're just mad the mask slipped.

Tags: 2024 ABC NEWS BIDEN CLINTON GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS JOURNALISM

