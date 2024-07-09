DESPERATE MUCH? You Know It's BAD for Biden When Politico Pushes a Poll Like THIS (Kamala, REALLY?)

While Biden insists he's staying in the race, there are bubblings of what'll happen if he needs to be replaced.

He's not been doing well against Trump in the polls, but a recent one by Politico shows someone who is ahead of Trump (but still well within the margin of error):

"Vice President Kamala Harris is now running ahead of Trump, 42 percent to 41 percent, the survey found" https://t.co/8CXwslxU2s — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 9, 2024

Hoo boy.

More from Politico:

A top Democratic pollster has a new survey showing President Joe Biden still in contention against Donald Trump, but at further risk of losing the election — with other leading Democrats now surging ahead. The national poll, conducted and commissioned by the firm Bendixen & Amandi after Biden’s politically disastrous debate and shared exclusively with POLITICO, found Biden trailing Trump, 42 percent to 43 percent. Of the 86 percent of likely voters who watched all or part of the debate, just 29 percent said Biden has the mental capacity and physical stamina to serve another four-year term, compared with 61 percent who said he does not. Only 33 percent said he should continue as the Democratic nominee, versus 52 percent who believe he should not. And just half of Democrats said Biden should be the party’s nominee or is mentally and physically fit to serve out another term. Vice President Kamala Harris is now running ahead of Trump, 42 percent to 41 percent, the survey found. And former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 nominee who is not being seriously discussed as a candidate by voters anxious about Biden’s chances, is slightly ahead of Harris. Clinton leads Trump 43 percent to 41 percent.

This is the first poll this writer has seen that mentions Clinton, and she's got a theory.

Please be dumb enough to nominate Kamala based on the word of a Democrat pollster. pic.twitter.com/Lgljsnr61r — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 9, 2024

This is where we remind you Kamala Harris got precisely ZERO delegates in the 2020 primaries.

“Yaaaasssss Queeeeen!!!!”



-You, basically. — rigo man (@rigoman14) July 9, 2024

Not really, though.

Finally found a poll lol — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 9, 2024

Definitely would be unwise for the GOP to dismiss any polls like this and to take very seriously the possibility Biden may not be the nominee in November.

Looks like Dem infighting is going to hold me over until the start of the NFL season. https://t.co/p0c1lkkwmi pic.twitter.com/bdSvfWX5E8 — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) July 9, 2024

Oh, absolutely.

What the heck is “Bendixen & Amandi?” https://t.co/3HewyATf2X — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 9, 2024

We have no idea.

This is a Democrat pollster so I don’t necessarily trust the results— more interesting this is being put out there as potential ammunition to remove Biden https://t.co/WMe69KJ2Yo — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 9, 2024

That this is another tool to get Biden out is not outside the realm of possibility.

This is incredible levels of cope & these surveys are too little to late



Dump Biden ppl needed to manufacture true >3 polls showing Harris outrunning Biden by 4pts+ to do their coup



Grasping at a ONE PERCENT difference is just embarrassing https://t.co/SN26dbdIaV — Reuben Rodriguez (@ReubenR80027912) July 9, 2024

We wonder what the internal polling says.

As much as I think Kamala is a better option at this point, I don't think we should put a lot of stock in a poll from "Bendixen & Amandi," a pollster none of us had heard of before today https://t.co/sfClBqBxux — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) July 9, 2024

Probably wise.