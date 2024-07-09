THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Whoopi Goldberg and Her Bizarre Poop Endorsement of...
CNN Left Stunned by Conservative Who Refuses to Be Bullied by Trump Haters...
We DIDN'T Have Brian Stelter Pushing Back Against Lefties Censoring HIM on Our...
Are You HIGH?! YouTuber Defends KJP, Claims Press NEVER Attacked ANY of Trump's...
#RunJoeRunAMovie: Biden's Resolve to Stay in the 2024 Race Ignites a Hilarious New...
She Is the WORST: Elder Abuser 'Doctor' Jill Brags About the Bidens Being...
SCHADENFREUDE: The Union of People Who Work for the NEA Teachers Union Are...
Patriot Front Jumps Out of Their U-Haul Trailer in Nashville
Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy Says Jill Biden Attended White House Meetings
Karen Attiah Has Been Thinking About 'Whiteness and Embarrassment'
Is This President Joe Biden's Speechwriting Team?
Biden: France Rejected Extremism, but Look at These 'French' Flags
Biden's Refusal to Step Aside Shows the Left Doesn't Really Believe Trump Is...
Senator Katie Britt Gives a Southern Hospitality Master Class While Shutting Down a...

DESPERATE MUCH? You Know It's BAD for Biden When Politico Pushes a Poll Like THIS (Kamala, REALLY?)

Amy Curtis  |  10:30 AM on July 09, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

While Biden insists he's staying in the race, there are bubblings of what'll happen if he needs to be replaced.

He's not been doing well against Trump in the polls, but a recent one by Politico shows someone who is ahead of Trump (but still well within the margin of error):

Advertisement

Hoo boy.

More from Politico:

A top Democratic pollster has a new survey showing President Joe Biden still in contention against Donald Trump, but at further risk of losing the election — with other leading Democrats now surging ahead.

The national poll, conducted and commissioned by the firm Bendixen & Amandi after Biden’s politically disastrous debate and shared exclusively with POLITICO, found Biden trailing Trump, 42 percent to 43 percent.

Of the 86 percent of likely voters who watched all or part of the debate, just 29 percent said Biden has the mental capacity and physical stamina to serve another four-year term, compared with 61 percent who said he does not. Only 33 percent said he should continue as the Democratic nominee, versus 52 percent who believe he should not. And just half of Democrats said Biden should be the party’s nominee or is mentally and physically fit to serve out another term.

Vice President Kamala Harris is now running ahead of Trump, 42 percent to 41 percent, the survey found. And former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 nominee who is not being seriously discussed as a candidate by voters anxious about Biden’s chances, is slightly ahead of Harris. Clinton leads Trump 43 percent to 41 percent.

Recommended

#RunJoeRunAMovie: Biden's Resolve to Stay in the 2024 Race Ignites a Hilarious New Hashtag Game
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This is the first poll this writer has seen that mentions Clinton, and she's got a theory.

This is where we remind you Kamala Harris got precisely ZERO delegates in the 2020 primaries.

Not really, though.

Definitely would be unwise for the GOP to dismiss any polls like this and to take very seriously the possibility Biden may not be the nominee in November.

Oh, absolutely.

We have no idea.

Advertisement

That this is another tool to get Biden out is not outside the realm of possibility.

We wonder what the internal polling says.

Probably wise.

Tags: 2024 JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS VICE PRESIDENT VP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

#RunJoeRunAMovie: Biden's Resolve to Stay in the 2024 Race Ignites a Hilarious New Hashtag Game
Grateful Calvin
We DIDN'T Have Brian Stelter Pushing Back Against Lefties Censoring HIM on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are
Sam J.
Are You HIGH?! YouTuber Defends KJP, Claims Press NEVER Attacked ANY of Trump's Press Secretaries and LOL
Sam J.
Patriot Front Jumps Out of Their U-Haul Trailer in Nashville
Brett T.
SCHADENFREUDE: The Union of People Who Work for the NEA Teachers Union Are Striking ... Against the NEA
Aaron Walker
Senator Katie Britt Gives a Southern Hospitality Master Class While Shutting Down a Climate Troll (WATCH)
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
#RunJoeRunAMovie: Biden's Resolve to Stay in the 2024 Race Ignites a Hilarious New Hashtag Game Grateful Calvin
Advertisement