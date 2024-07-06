Lefties Realize Joe Biden Isn't the Nice, Selfless Man They Said He Was and It's GLORIOUS to Watch

As we told you about last night, Biden's interview with George Stephanopoulos wasn't the campaign-saving breakthrough he needed after a week of bad press.

You'll have to forgive us for reveling in a little bit of schadenfreude here, because not only are the Left and the media realizing how bad Biden's cognitive state is, they're also realizing the notion Biden is a kind, selfless public servant was a lie, too.

Watch as Biden says he's going to give it his all, and if Trump wins, all that matters is he tried:

Stephanopoulos: If you stay in, and Trump is elected and everything you're warning about comes to pass, how will you feel in January?



Biden: I'll feel, as long as I gave it my all, and I did as good a job as I know I can do, that's what this is about. pic.twitter.com/79HSyGcOI2 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) July 6, 2024

Let this writer be clear: she doesn't believe for a second any of the accusations Biden and team are leveling at Trump. Why? Because she lived through 2016-2020, and this was after she didn't vote for Trump in 2016.

Trump is not a dictator. He is not a threat to democracy. This isn't the last free election of our lifetimes.

BUT the Biden team says it is. He -- and the entire Democratic Party -- have been beating that drum for years now. Trump is basically Hitler reincarnated, to sum up their arguments.

And yet here's Biden, admitting he won't drop out of the race even though he thinks Trump is such a grave threat to everything we hold dear.

Speaks volumes about his priorities and character, as well as the priorities and character of the people around him, no?

And the Left has finally taken notice.

I slept on it, but still can’t believe this. Biden’s answer is breathtaking in its self-centeredness. This race isn’t about Biden giving it his all. It’s not about Biden period. It’s about beating Donald Trump. It’s about the future of liberal democracy. It’s about the country. https://t.co/OH0jWxMckO — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) July 6, 2024

It's only breathtaking if you haven't been paying attention to Biden's political career for the last five decades.

Thank you for speaking so bluntly, based on common sense, facts, reality & your eyes & ears. I have been getting attacked for doing so lately by many followers, its sad. I want Trump to lose at least as much as you do and recognize what an incredible danger he is to this country. — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) July 6, 2024

Boy, are you going to be disappointed in November if things don't change.

And you'll probably be disappointed even if they do. Even if Biden is replaced on the ballot, the election is a referendum on his policies -- which are the policies of the Democratic Party.

My follow-up would be: "You've said democracy is at risk from Trump. What will you say to Americans who lose their democracy? Do you think they'll be comfortable with that if you gave your all?" https://t.co/eZo5yUyLAM — Hank Epton (@HankEpton) July 6, 2024

The levels of cope are epic.

Exactly “It’s about beating Donald #Trump. It’s about the future of liberal #democracy. It’s about the country.” yet #Biden does not sound like this. https://t.co/BNTFP1CdYd — tft (@tft2tft) July 6, 2024

So. Much. Cope.

Other X users were quick to point out Biden's acting exactly like the guy he's been his entire political career.

Can’t believe the guy who’s had a consistent and well documented record of being a self-centered blow hard for decades in Washington turned out to still be a self-centered blow hard — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 6, 2024

Right? Totally a shocker Biden is precisely who he's been.

It's almost like they lied and were lied to.

Lmfao. Last week liberals like you pretended to be shocked Biden is senile. This week you’re pretending to be shocked Biden is a selfish, corrupt, pathological liar. — Nick (@Nickster0188) July 6, 2024

Imagine what they'll pretend to be shocked about next week.

The fact that you're shocked that he's a selfish old douchebag is proof you're not paying real attention — Sal Ivate (@latexsalesman62) July 6, 2024

No, they're not paying attention.

Didn't realize he was in the race for your personal feelings and not his own reasons. — Rae A (@xrae) July 6, 2024

No, she didn't.

Why are you surprised? Biden has been wanting to be president since the 70s. Why would he give it up now? — E. Perez (@eplatina9) July 6, 2024

We're not surprised. He's not only wanted the presidency since the 70s, he's been a self-centered, mean-spirited jerk the entire time he's been in government.

Do you have enough brown paper bags in-stock for all of your hyperventilating?



Pace yourself or you will pass out. — OrdinaryGuyExtraordinaryLife (@OrdGuyExtraLife) July 6, 2024

The hyperventilating about this is delicious, not gonna lie.

The people who invented a stately, decent, and dignified version of Biden in their heads as a coping mechanism for the fact they support JOE BIDEN … are apparently finding it harder and harder to suspend belief. https://t.co/xlxMxiU7p0 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 6, 2024

And it's going to continue to get harder and harder to suspend belief.

We still have four months to the election.

“I'm disappointed Joe Biden is putting ambition above country!” is something you say when you have no idea who he is, or you’ve invented a version of him that excludes his lifelong pursuit of power and his all-encompassing devotion to self-interest. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 6, 2024

Nailed it.

You’re just finding out the entrenched, craven politician is in fact an entrenched, craven politician?



You failed (refused) to see what was obvious to everyone else. You suck at your job, Sarah. Maybe find something else? https://t.co/YSCiJeOYTR — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) July 6, 2024

Learn to code, or something.

This is what spending 3.5 years lying about how he's a great, transformational president will get you. Buy the ticket, take the ride. https://t.co/5hOpPG8IRB — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) July 6, 2024

Reality bites. Hard.

Lol it's hilarious to see all the people only noticing now that Joe Biden is a bad, selfish person. https://t.co/XZm51bFhk8 — zannah (@zannah432) July 6, 2024

Absolutely hysterical.



