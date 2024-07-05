Elon Musk: Those Who Oppose SAVE Act Are Traitors (Will Saying What Happens...
WATCH: Democrat Activist Makes ANOTHER Awesome Trump Ad That'll Make You Vote for Him Even Harder

Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on July 05, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

The Left keeps doing this. They post these serious videos on TikTok in the hopes of making people afraid of Trump and his 'Agenda 47', and they unintentionally make the GOP nominee's platform sound really awesome.

WATCH:

The Trump campaign should cut them checks.

LET'S GO.

That gif is epic.

They're not too bright.

And they present it like it's a bad thing.

Their entire worldview hinges on 'if a conservative likes it, I'm automatically opposed to it.'

Wonder what kind of Friday night Aaron is having after this?

Those terms are acceptable.

Congress would have to go along with it.

Right?

+1000 for the 'Jerry Maguire' reference.

