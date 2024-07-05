WATCH: Democrat Activist Makes ANOTHER Awesome Trump Ad That'll Make You Vote for Him Even Harder

The Left keeps doing this. They post these serious videos on TikTok in the hopes of making people afraid of Trump and his 'Agenda 47', and they unintentionally make the GOP nominee's platform sound really awesome.

WATCH:

Democrat activist Aaron Parnas accidentally makes epic Trump campaign ad 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lUOmBF3HTF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 5, 2024

The Trump campaign should cut them checks.

Fck yeah! Let’s do this! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 5, 2024

LET'S GO.

Gonna vote for him even harder. pic.twitter.com/1Ua7tGNUAy — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 5, 2024

That gif is epic.

You would have thought they'd learned by now — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 5, 2024

They're not too bright.

This is pretty much everything I want, though. pic.twitter.com/OEfsg9zcfr — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 5, 2024

And they present it like it's a bad thing.

I suppose it was only a matter of time before leftist policy became so backwards that everything they oppose is good for humanity. 🤣 — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) July 5, 2024

Their entire worldview hinges on 'if a conservative likes it, I'm automatically opposed to it.'

Trump's biggest supporter, @AaronParnas makes the case on why it would be ridiculous to vote for anyone but Trump in 2024. https://t.co/gIwXUaABOO — Georgia Giant (@GeorgiasGiant) July 5, 2024

Wonder what kind of Friday night Aaron is having after this?

Those terms are acceptable.

Not a fan of tariffs. Consumers pay them, not companies.



But other than that, this is great news about Trump. I would think that Congress has to go along with most of it - I am not sure how much unilateral power the Executive Branch has over their employees and departments. https://t.co/przH64Z8MT — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 5, 2024

Congress would have to go along with it.

Once more I wish Republicans were half as based as Democrats think they are. https://t.co/m7zj38MxFD — Andrew "The Kid" Glidden (@asglidden) July 5, 2024

Right?

You had me at hello https://t.co/nLhv98SfYG — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) July 5, 2024

+1000 for the 'Jerry Maguire' reference.