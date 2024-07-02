OOF: Suffolk University/USA Today Poll Shows Trump Has MAJOR Enthusiasm Advantage Over Biden

Voter enthusiasm is a big indicator of turnout and electoral results. It's not foolproof -- large rallies don't necessarily translate into enthusiasm or votes.
But this is an interesting poll, and one that can't make the Democrats -- still panicking over Biden's debate performance -- feel good about things.
Republicans are FIRED UP to re-elect President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/ZcjpARKWyV— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 2, 2024
That's a big gap.
And far outside the margin of error.
Even Biden is getting on the Trump train! pic.twitter.com/DM1WZ3nvpf— I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) July 2, 2024
This made us chuckle.
That bronzer was also comedy gold.
Who are the 29% of people "very excited" to reinstall the vegetable? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/K0DnQ85tpE— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) July 2, 2024
Any politician has a base that's about 30%.
Makes sense.
All this indicates is potential voter turnout and as we know, democrats have a very unique way of increasing voter turnout when and where needed. 😉— Gerrit Cramer (@cramer_gerrit) July 2, 2024
It certainly doesn't mean anyone can get complacent.
Stop acting like it's in the bag. Keep people motivated like they might lose— Dr. Fred Welch (@fjw09080) July 2, 2024
Also solid advice.
And the left is as excited about old Joe as they are about a limp noodle.— Dr. Michael Hunt-Hertz (@ShoutingBam) July 2, 2024
The last several days haven't helped them. At all.
Recommended
We can’t get complacent!— Jesus E. Solorio, Jr 🇺🇸 ⚓️ (@jesussoloriojr) July 2, 2024
In 2022, the RI CD 2 candidate was up by 6 points and ended up losing to a lackluster Democrat.
Every vote matters!
Get involved and help local candidates. https://t.co/bVYm6EHQOI
We agree.
A true measure of who will win is who's base is the most fired up. Trump's base is TWICE that if Biden's. https://t.co/3rVwHSWpt0— Based Opinions (@Based_Opinion_) July 2, 2024
It's a very good indicator.
But nothing is written in stone.
Voting Trump like this... https://t.co/2z7aZ4eO1I pic.twitter.com/961vMA3IJQ— CattusFelis (@sosMachiavelli) July 2, 2024
+1000 for the Avengers gif.
A LOT can happen between now and November, but the polls seem to indicate things favoring Trump.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member