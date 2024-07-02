OOF: Suffolk University/USA Today Poll Shows Trump Has MAJOR Enthusiasm Advantage Over Biden

You're Doing Just Great! Bill Kristol Implores Biden to Listen to 'Hamilton' As...
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on July 02, 2024
AP Photo, File

Voter enthusiasm is a big indicator of turnout and electoral results. It's not foolproof -- large rallies don't necessarily translate into enthusiasm or votes.

But this is an interesting poll, and one that can't make the Democrats -- still panicking over Biden's debate performance -- feel good about things.

Advertisement

That's a big gap.

And far outside the margin of error.

This made us chuckle.

That bronzer was also comedy gold.

Any politician has a base that's about 30%.

Makes sense.

It certainly doesn't mean anyone can get complacent.

Also solid advice.

The last several days haven't helped them. At all.

IT'LL BE ANARCHY: New York Times Op-Ed Warns That the First Amendment Is 'Out of Control'
Grateful Calvin
We agree.

It's a very good indicator.

But nothing is written in stone.

+1000 for the Avengers gif.

A LOT can happen between now and November, but the polls seem to indicate things favoring Trump.

