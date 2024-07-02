OOF: Suffolk University/USA Today Poll Shows Trump Has MAJOR Enthusiasm Advantage Over Biden

Voter enthusiasm is a big indicator of turnout and electoral results. It's not foolproof -- large rallies don't necessarily translate into enthusiasm or votes.

But this is an interesting poll, and one that can't make the Democrats -- still panicking over Biden's debate performance -- feel good about things.

Republicans are FIRED UP to re-elect President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/ZcjpARKWyV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 2, 2024

That's a big gap.

And far outside the margin of error.

Even Biden is getting on the Trump train! pic.twitter.com/DM1WZ3nvpf — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) July 2, 2024

This made us chuckle.

That bronzer was also comedy gold.

Who are the 29% of people "very excited" to reinstall the vegetable? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/K0DnQ85tpE — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) July 2, 2024

Any politician has a base that's about 30%.

Makes sense.

All this indicates is potential voter turnout and as we know, democrats have a very unique way of increasing voter turnout when and where needed. 😉 — Gerrit Cramer (@cramer_gerrit) July 2, 2024

It certainly doesn't mean anyone can get complacent.

Stop acting like it's in the bag. Keep people motivated like they might lose — Dr. Fred Welch (@fjw09080) July 2, 2024

Also solid advice.

And the left is as excited about old Joe as they are about a limp noodle. — Dr. Michael Hunt-Hertz (@ShoutingBam) July 2, 2024

The last several days haven't helped them. At all.

We can’t get complacent!



In 2022, the RI CD 2 candidate was up by 6 points and ended up losing to a lackluster Democrat.



Every vote matters!



Get involved and help local candidates. https://t.co/bVYm6EHQOI — Jesus E. Solorio, Jr 🇺🇸 ⚓️ (@jesussoloriojr) July 2, 2024

We agree.

A true measure of who will win is who's base is the most fired up. Trump's base is TWICE that if Biden's. https://t.co/3rVwHSWpt0 — Based Opinions (@Based_Opinion_) July 2, 2024

It's a very good indicator.

But nothing is written in stone.

+1000 for the Avengers gif.

A LOT can happen between now and November, but the polls seem to indicate things favoring Trump.