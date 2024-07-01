Sean Davis Perfectly (and Disturbingly) Sums Up the Left's SCOTUS Meltdown Over Trump...
'I Still Believe in Joe Biden': Following Post-Debate Panic, Morning Mika Throws Support Behind President

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 01, 2024
Townhall Media

Fresh off her cringeworthy spat with Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski has thrown her support behind Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election:

Watch the video from MSNBC here.

For starters, destruction? 

Yeah -- Biden has done more to destroy democracy, our core beliefs, and the Constitution than Trump ever could.

They're all in on Biden, apparently.

It's so cringeworthy.

The media are basically an arm of the Democratic Party.

For Biden, that was an average night. The White House has admitted he's most 'engaged' between 10 am and 4 pm.

Truer words have never been spoken.

Deep as the Mariana Trench.

This is a very simple solution, and one they'll never do.

Don't forget the media's role in all of this.

Right?

All of this.

There's only one other Democrat who might beat Trump at this stage, but they're not even mentioning her.

Everyone else loses to Trump.

