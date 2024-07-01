'I Still Believe in Joe Biden': Following Post-Debate Panic, Morning Mika Throws Support Behind President

Fresh off her cringeworthy spat with Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski has thrown her support behind Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election:

.@MorningMika: "The choice is one terribly bad night versus a decade of destruction to our core beliefs, our democratic values, and yes, our Constitution... For me, Joe Biden is still the man for this moment." https://t.co/GtYvmzY27N — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 1, 2024

Watch the video from MSNBC here.

For starters, destruction?

Yeah -- Biden has done more to destroy democracy, our core beliefs, and the Constitution than Trump ever could.

Yaaas, Queen!!!



You keep ridin’ that Biden train!



He is the zombie kid sniffer America needs!



Don’t let anyone say different, not even your gimp husband! — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 1, 2024

They're all in on Biden, apparently.

God this was nauseating to watch. Exactly why I stopped watching Morning Joe. — Dominic Polo (@dominicpnanni) July 1, 2024

It's so cringeworthy.

I see you got your talking points from the White House this morning. — Let’s be honest here (@Lovea2ndbaseman) July 1, 2024

The media are basically an arm of the Democratic Party.

Except, of course, it is not "one" terribly bad night



This is Biden's baseline. He's likely even worse some times, while being 'better' only sometimes. He has deteriorated precipitously in just a few years, consider how incapacitated he will be in 18 months



He's out — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) July 1, 2024

For Biden, that was an average night. The White House has admitted he's most 'engaged' between 10 am and 4 pm.

'Joe Biden is still the man for this moment.'



the moment is an absolute clusterf**k, so yeah, he is the man who best represents the moment. — Mr Bo The Cat (@MrBoDaCat) July 1, 2024

Truer words have never been spoken.

LOL!! Denial runs deep here. — Myrtle (@MyrtlesGirdles) July 1, 2024

Deep as the Mariana Trench.

If it was just one bad night, release the Hur audio and prove it. https://t.co/D6wVlklEX6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 1, 2024

This is a very simple solution, and one they'll never do.

It's not one night. It's years of irreversible, accelerating cognitive decline that will only get worse.



And the fact that you two have lied to your audience for years to cover for a dementia patient means your credibility and judgement are worthless. #25thAmendmentNow https://t.co/nWFOksXbU4 — LeftHandedRighty (@AndrewFurtado3) July 1, 2024

Don't forget the media's role in all of this.

These people talk like Trump hasn’t been in public life for over 40 years. https://t.co/hJJnEsykSt — Doug Henwood (@DougHenwood) July 1, 2024

Right?

Pro tip: if you are voting for Biden, spare us the lectures about democratic values and upholding the Constitution. You hate the Constitution and every basic precept of the republic, so stuff it. https://t.co/hUM0o7bi7b — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) July 1, 2024

All of this.

The facelift crowd is still trying to gaslight us that Joe Biden is the only Democrat on planet Earth. https://t.co/6emb0gLx1z — Cathedral ⛪️ Engineer 🇺🇦 ❁ Official (@owenrumney) July 1, 2024

There's only one other Democrat who might beat Trump at this stage, but they're not even mentioning her.

Everyone else loses to Trump.