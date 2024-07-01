TONGUE-TIED: Biden's DOI Releases 'Inclusive' Language Guide to Fight Gender Identity Discrimination

We're so sick of this woke nonsense.

Words mean things, and the Left knows it and they play that game very, very well. If you control the language, you have tremendous power over everything else. So when Biden's Department of the Interior releases its 'Inclusive language guide', we should all pay attention because this sort of nonsense is pervasive.

Use "parent's sibling" instead of "uncle": Biden's Department of the Interior releases "Inclusive Language Guide"https://t.co/K7IRuLIDFr https://t.co/P3gnhgrSUo — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 1, 2024

More from The Post Millennial:

The Department of the Interior has released a 24-page guide instructing bureaucrats to use "inclusive language" to prevent and combat discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. The guide instructs individuals to avoid using gendered terms like "uncle" or "aunt" and to use “parent's sibling" instead. Obtained by the Daily Wire, the guide suggested using inclusive, bias-free language and provided a list of over 100 terms as alternatives to gender-specific terms. For instance, it recommended replacing "husband" and "wife" with "spouse," "partner," or "significant other," and using "flight deck" instead of "cockpit." It also suggested referring to the "different sex" rather than the "opposite sex" and describing a "gay" person as an "LGBTQIA+ person."

Gender is a biological reality, and there are only two of them. This is unsustainable, awkward, and stupid.

We have words like 'aunt' and 'uncle' because they mean 'parent's female sibling' and 'parent's male sibling', respectively and specifically. If you're referring to Aunt Jane and not Uncle Bob or Uncle Tom, saying 'parent's sibling' doesn't specify who you are referring to.

We already told you about the pilot union and the term 'cockpit' last week.

We're supposed to have 'gender neutral' language to cater to the whims of leftists, but we can't us the normal language we've all been taught since childhood because it might offend someone.

Understand where we are.

Next, your grandmother on your mother's side will be "your front hole parent's front hole parent" — Tiny Crocodile (@TinyCroc) July 1, 2024

Sure will be.

Wtf? 🤣 — TR Smith (@ToddSmith955247) July 1, 2024

Our sentiments exactly.

My focus is on sisters raping sisters, as Joe explained during the debate. #DebateNight2024 — Rancid Ray 🇺🇸 (@rancidray) July 1, 2024

Oof.

This is the department in charge of maintaining our federal lands and natural resources. Priorities. https://t.co/rLfsvxV6vQ — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) July 1, 2024

Priorities, indeed.

These are not serious people…. https://t.co/lD9tVVnrNW — Mrs. Right 🇺🇸 (@Mrs_Right_Again) July 1, 2024

They are not serious people.

Indeed.

Joe Biden's Fed. wants to remove terms like son and daughter



Yep, you read that right. RETWEET.



Federal Guide on ‘Inclusive Language’ Advises Bureaucrats to Avoid Gendered Terms



EXCLUSIVE: The Department of the Interior has issued a new guide on "inclusive language"… pic.twitter.com/Hrr1dTZV9L — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) June 27, 2024

Ridiculous.

I not voting for Biden, and not because he is feebleminded.



I am not voting for Biden because of s**t like this:https://t.co/HhAzO8Mbb6 — Gulag Inmate (Слава Америке!) 🇺🇸 (@MIGHTY_MIDDLE) June 29, 2024

This should absolutely be a factor in not voting for Biden.

Four more years of this insanity.

Yes, this is the stuff that really matters to everyday Americans. I will be sure to say "flight deck" from now on instead of "cockpit." Thank you Department of the Interior! pic.twitter.com/KMwFk7NVT9 — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) June 29, 2024

All our problems are solved now.

Really? This is our biggest concern right now?https://t.co/917V2EOefA — SnakeRiverVenom (@PhilCam30960791) June 30, 2024

Sure is.

Why? Is anything else going on right now?

Exactly where does the Interior Department get the power to ban perfectly ordinary English words such as husband or son?#PrideMonth ends on Sunday and this idiocy better end too.https://t.co/Wp2fNmmeQI — Lois Rogers (@lois_rogers) June 28, 2024

Pride month is once a year, this idiocy is perpetual.