Just Fly the Plane: Pilot Union Wants to Eliminate Masculine Words Like 'Cockpit' in the name of 'Equity'

When we fly -- whether for work or vacation -- all we really care about is if our flight crew can get is from Point A to Point B safely. That they know how to take off, how to land, and how to troubleshoot if something goes wrong at 35,000 feet.

We could not possibly care less about the race, gender, or sexual orientation of the pilots or flight attendants, the ground crew or the air traffic controllers.

All we ask for is competency and safety.

That -- apparently -- is too much.

World’s largest pilot union calls to eliminate terms ‘cockpit,’ ‘manpower,’ other ‘masculine generalizations’ for ‘equity’ https://t.co/4GkMD8885R pic.twitter.com/jnqSuRpaI3 — New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2024

More from The New York Post:

The world’s largest airline pilot union suggested airmen and women stop using terms purportedly offensive to women and LGBTQ individuals, calling out terms like “cockpit” as non-inclusive. Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l, represents over 70,000 pilots worldwide and states that it collaborates with a United Nations agency on its policies. According to a diversity, equity and inclusion language guide released in 2021, the ALPA lists numerous terms and phrases to avoid — especially “masculine generalizations” — that it deemed to be non-inclusive.

We rolled our eyes so hard we saw the back of our skulls.

Let's just focus on keeping the birds in the air.. — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) June 19, 2024

This. It's that simple.

Shouldn't they focus more on making sure the wheels and doors and bolts don't fall off or nah? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 19, 2024

But if the plane falls apart due to DEI policies, at least you died in a state of progressive grace.

Or something.

This is a very important step to achieve equality. I believe women, minorities and LGBTQs can crash airplanes just as well as straight white men if they are only given a chance.#equalityforall — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) June 19, 2024

Dark, but funny.

Now you see, I would of thought that they would like a cockpit. Learn something new everyday — Captain Obvious (@cjrjr88) June 19, 2024

Right?

Aren't the trans activists always going on about their 'girl penis'?

We’re now at the point where we are putting lives in danger for the purpose of not offending the egos of the unqualified. pic.twitter.com/47YP3bFzST — Cooking With Sal Minella (@SalMinellaUtube) June 19, 2024

Yes. To the Left, wokeness is more important than your safety.

Safe to say the transponder will not make this list of terms — El Gringo (@gringowx) June 19, 2024

Hahahahahaha.

Equity (equal outcomes) is nothing more that an attempt to “rebrand” communism. — Øpie (@0pinion8) June 19, 2024

Nailed it.

ALPA loves DEI just like the airlines. It degrades safety and they know it. But they still don't care. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 19, 2024

They don't care. They will sacrifice you on the altar of DEI and not lose a wink of sleep over it.

They should rename the cockpit the “front hole.” https://t.co/iHhyiVG3xF — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 19, 2024

Well played.

Some days I wake up and wonder if I died and shifted into a parallel universe where crazy people run everything. I don’t remember everyone being nuts 15 years ago. It seems like it all started to crack in 2012, then went turbo crazy in 2016 and now it’s just incoherent insanity. https://t.co/Nr05oc6I5l — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 19, 2024

This is the only possible way to explain the insane timeline we live in.

The multiverse is real.

I wonder if they're going to add "engine thrust" to their list since that is a potentially sexual-threatenening term!!!

🤡@nypost @JoeConchaTV https://t.co/Jxkit0NqIN — ULTRA MAGA Captain Bryce (@TheCaptainBryce) June 19, 2024

They might.

They've already rebranded 'turbulence' as 'rough air.'

Our work isn't done until we have furries on the flight deck. https://t.co/wwtqy5M9qa pic.twitter.com/j2GwGErNts — Not Tina Kotex (@NotTinaKotex) June 19, 2024

Heh.

How about we just have the pilots safely fly the planes and stay out of woke culture? Just do the job. https://t.co/3sLDRKwyq2 — Janet Parshall (@parshalltalk) June 19, 2024

But politics has to infiltrate everything.

I’m confused.

I’ve been reliably assured that both men or women can have either a cock or a cockpit. https://t.co/EbH0VqDxUA — Marty (@martyguthrie) June 19, 2024

Aaaand we're dead. This is so perfect, we'll leave it right there.