Special Operations Association Warns of ' Rising Terror Threats' Following Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on June 27, 2024
Jim Watson/Pool via AP

We're sure this is fine. We mean, terrorists wouldn't exploit the wide-open border and Biden's lax immigration policies, right?

The Special Operations Association of America (SOAA) has a warning for people in the U.S. and around the globe following the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

They issued a statement which reads, in part:

On July 8th, 2021, President Biden stood in the East Room of the White House to declare: 

“The United States did what we went to do in Afghanistan: to get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11 and to deliver justice to Osama Bin Laden, and to degrade the terrorist threat to keep Afghanistan from becoming a base from which attacks could be continued against the United States. We achieved those objectives. That’s why we went.”

Less than three years later, terrorist organizations have reconstituted and now threaten not only the Middle East region but the United States Homeland. This is why the Special Operations Association of America (SOAA) has penned an open letter of concern to policymakers illuminating the alarming trends we see in the world and here at home. 

And the open letter:

The United States has lost significant intelligence collection capabilities in the region, leaving federal authorities blind and deaf to emerging threats emanating from the region. The creation of new and reestablishment of previous terrorist training camps within Afghanistan has led to successful, deadly attacks by the Islamic State’s regional branch against targets in Iran and Russia and elsewhere, adding further credence to the notion that the U.S. is at risk. This heightened risk has been verified by multiple departments and agencies of the federal government, mainstream journalists and publications, former senior officials from both parties, and from former allies with whom we maintain communication.

This risk is compounded by developments in the Middle East and the porous, unsecured southernborder through which we have seen numerous instances of individuals on terrorist watchlists and others from adversarial countries attempt to enter the U.S. – and those are the ones we know about only because they were detected. We do not know how many other terrorists are already currently inside the U.S.

And here's the open letter in pdf form.

Seems important.

Wonder if the Biden DOJ and FBI will come knocking, like they do for whistleblowers that make political allies look bad, cause we've seen that before.

It's absolutely a given.

A major indictment of his policies -- foreign and domestic.

And when it happens, they'll blame it on the next administration.

The media cares more about what ice cream Biden likes to eat than border security.

The lasting image of the Biden administration.

Will anyone ask about this at the next White House Presser?

Doubt it.

It's fine. Totally fine.

Yep.

With every passing day.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

