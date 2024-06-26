Biden, Who Still Thinks 2016 Was 'Stolen', Says You Can’t Love Your Country Only When You Win Elections

Back in January, we told you about a 24-minute compilation video with several prominent Democrats denying the results of the 2016 election. Including Joe Biden.

Any election the Democrats don't win is, in their mind, illegitimate. They've been playing that card since at least 2000.

So whatever intern writes the tweets for the Joe Biden X account is either trolling us to make the administration look back or thinks history began yesterday.

You can’t love your country only when you win. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 26, 2024

Does he remember he's a Democrat?

Probably not.

Funny coming from the guy who only 'loves' his country when it fits his agenda. What about all the times you've divided us, Joe? — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) June 26, 2024

He's the worst. He truly is.

You don’t love your country when you drive up the cost of basic necessities for its citizens, involve them in endless wars, and invite criminals from other countries to slaughter them. — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) June 26, 2024

Bingo.

It sure is.

Is this you loving the country? pic.twitter.com/BHEn2XaUth — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 26, 2024

'Healing the soul of the nation', right there.

We love our country.

We don’t love you. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) June 26, 2024

Not in the least.

Funny enough, polls have long shown that Republicans love their country regardless of the president while Democrats ebb and flow with being in power.



So maybe sit down, if you can. https://t.co/Ta7q1LViEK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 26, 2024

Funny, that.