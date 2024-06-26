Biden, Who Still Thinks 2016 Was 'Stolen', Says You Can’t Love Your Country Only When You Win Elections

J.K. Rowling: British Police Refuse to Specify Rapist's Sex
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on June 26, 2024
Twitter

Back in January, we told you about a 24-minute compilation video with several prominent Democrats denying the results of the 2016 election. Including Joe Biden.

Any election the Democrats don't win is, in their mind, illegitimate. They've been playing that card since at least 2000.

So whatever intern writes the tweets for the Joe Biden X account is either trolling us to make the administration look back or thinks history began yesterday.

Does he remember he's a Democrat?

Probably not.

He's the worst. He truly is.

Bingo.

It sure is.

'Healing the soul of the nation', right there.

Not in the least.

Funny, that.

