Guy Who Wrecked the Economy Says Trump Doesn't Understand 'Trickle Down Economics' Doesn't Work

The economy is in a shambles, and all the Biden administration can do is lie about it. The latest enemy is 'trickle down economics', something Biden says Trump doesn't get. And it's not the first time Biden has lamented that 'trickle down economics' doesn't work.
Sure, Jan.
Something Donald Trump will never understand. pic.twitter.com/MWeOdWDe4y— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 25, 2024
Notice that Bidenomics was such a smashing success they stopped using that moniker.
I sure as hell will not be taking economic lessons from you.. pic.twitter.com/vtCwzmorPB— Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 25, 2024
Yikes.
So let’s launder all of your tax dollars to Ukraine instead.— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 25, 2024
Moron.
And us it to forgive student loans of Dem staffers and rebuild Gaza.
I don’t even understand what I’m doing most of the time.— Joe Biden Press Release (Parody) (@joebldenpress) June 25, 2024
One of the funniest parody accounts on Twitter.
Joe Biden is ending President Trump’s tax cuts for all Americans.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 25, 2024
So not only are wages down by 4% and prices up 20% because of Biden, but now he wants to increase taxes.
Bidenomics is a miserable failure that makes all Americans poorer.
Yes it does.
But at least we're all equally poor. Or something.
Fixed it for ya, Pete.— HardTruths🇺🇸 (@Hardtruths100) June 25, 2024
Something every American understands. pic.twitter.com/fcIosC8Ixd
Bonus points for the SpongeBob font.
But Bidenomics does? pic.twitter.com/3QgqaWeDcg— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 25, 2024
It really is a dumpster fire.
I think a majority of Americans understand President Trump has a better grasp on economics and the economy than you ever will Joe.— Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) June 25, 2024
Americans could afford gas and groceries under Biden.
Works better than middle up, bottom out, or whatever you call it. 🥴— Janice (@jannyfayray) June 26, 2024
You don't get a job from a lower- or middle-class person.
You clowns are in no place to talk about the economy. People are struggling to pay for groceries due to your policies. https://t.co/aDOv0eMJof— 3Gun Gorilla (@GomesBolt) June 26, 2024
And they don't care.
For the actual life of me, I will never understand why the staffer that runs this account and the comms staff that inevitably approves their tweets thinks talking about the economy ahead of the first debate is a good idea. https://t.co/WQ1wNyin9U— Brittany (@bccover) June 25, 2024
Because they're relying on CNN to run cover for Biden during the debate.
Democrats say so many nonsensical things.— Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) June 26, 2024
Money and wealth trickles down because it can't trickle up.
Have you ever gotten a job from a poor man?
Like it or not, rich people create jobs for poor people to get money. https://t.co/KfCa2h0e50
Exactly all of this.
SOMETHING THE DEMS WILL NEVER UNDERSTAND: Centralized economies DO NOT WORK. https://t.co/QQpyepozqV— Mark Pellegrino (@MarkRPellegrino) June 25, 2024
And they keep trying to force it on us.
Nice LIE— A is A (@weRessential) June 26, 2024
“Trickle down” economics is a derogatory term for “Supply Side” economics.
“Supply Side” economics uses low taxes and low regulation to incentivize growth.
Tell me the last time high taxes and gov regulation had any positive effect on the economy. https://t.co/QqLrpkNF6i
High taxes and regulation have never had a positive impact on the economy.
