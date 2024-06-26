Guy Who Wrecked the Economy Says Trump Doesn't Understand 'Trickle Down Economics' Doesn't Work

The economy is in a shambles, and all the Biden administration can do is lie about it. The latest enemy is 'trickle down economics', something Biden says Trump doesn't get. And it's not the first time Biden has lamented that 'trickle down economics' doesn't work.

Sure, Jan.

Something Donald Trump will never understand. pic.twitter.com/MWeOdWDe4y — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 25, 2024

Notice that Bidenomics was such a smashing success they stopped using that moniker.

I sure as hell will not be taking economic lessons from you.. pic.twitter.com/vtCwzmorPB — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 25, 2024

Yikes.

So let’s launder all of your tax dollars to Ukraine instead.



Moron. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 25, 2024

And us it to forgive student loans of Dem staffers and rebuild Gaza.

I don’t even understand what I’m doing most of the time. — Joe Biden Press Release (Parody) (@joebldenpress) June 25, 2024

One of the funniest parody accounts on Twitter.

Joe Biden is ending President Trump’s tax cuts for all Americans.



So not only are wages down by 4% and prices up 20% because of Biden, but now he wants to increase taxes.



Bidenomics is a miserable failure that makes all Americans poorer. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 25, 2024

Yes it does.

But at least we're all equally poor. Or something.

Fixed it for ya, Pete.

Something every American understands. pic.twitter.com/fcIosC8Ixd — HardTruths🇺🇸 (@Hardtruths100) June 25, 2024

Bonus points for the SpongeBob font.

But Bidenomics does? pic.twitter.com/3QgqaWeDcg — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 25, 2024

It really is a dumpster fire.

I think a majority of Americans understand President Trump has a better grasp on economics and the economy than you ever will Joe. — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) June 25, 2024

Americans could afford gas and groceries under Biden.

Works better than middle up, bottom out, or whatever you call it. 🥴 — Janice (@jannyfayray) June 26, 2024

You don't get a job from a lower- or middle-class person.

You clowns are in no place to talk about the economy. People are struggling to pay for groceries due to your policies. https://t.co/aDOv0eMJof — 3Gun Gorilla (@GomesBolt) June 26, 2024

And they don't care.

For the actual life of me, I will never understand why the staffer that runs this account and the comms staff that inevitably approves their tweets thinks talking about the economy ahead of the first debate is a good idea. https://t.co/WQ1wNyin9U — Brittany (@bccover) June 25, 2024

Because they're relying on CNN to run cover for Biden during the debate.

Democrats say so many nonsensical things.



Money and wealth trickles down because it can't trickle up.



Have you ever gotten a job from a poor man?



Like it or not, rich people create jobs for poor people to get money. https://t.co/KfCa2h0e50 — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) June 26, 2024

Exactly all of this.

SOMETHING THE DEMS WILL NEVER UNDERSTAND: Centralized economies DO NOT WORK. https://t.co/QQpyepozqV — Mark Pellegrino (@MarkRPellegrino) June 25, 2024

And they keep trying to force it on us.

Nice LIE



“Trickle down” economics is a derogatory term for “Supply Side” economics.



“Supply Side” economics uses low taxes and low regulation to incentivize growth.



Tell me the last time high taxes and gov regulation had any positive effect on the economy. https://t.co/QqLrpkNF6i — A is A (@weRessential) June 26, 2024

High taxes and regulation have never had a positive impact on the economy.



