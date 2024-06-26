Guy Who Wrecked the Economy Says Trump Doesn't Understand 'Trickle Down Economics' Doesn't Work

Sen. Mike Lee's Thread Recounts 2020 Classified Briefing When Intel 'Flat-Out Lied to...
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on June 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The economy is in a shambles, and all the Biden administration can do is lie about it. The latest enemy is 'trickle down economics', something Biden says Trump doesn't get. And it's not the first time Biden has lamented that 'trickle down economics' doesn't work.

Advertisement

Sure, Jan.

Notice that Bidenomics was such a smashing success they stopped using that moniker.

Yikes.

And us it to forgive student loans of Dem staffers and rebuild Gaza.

One of the funniest parody accounts on Twitter.

Yes it does.

But at least we're all equally poor. Or something.

Bonus points for the SpongeBob font.

It really is a dumpster fire.

Americans could afford gas and groceries under Biden.

You don't get a job from a lower- or middle-class person.

And they don't care.

Because they're relying on CNN to run cover for Biden during the debate.

Exactly all of this.

And they keep trying to force it on us.

High taxes and regulation have never had a positive impact on the economy.


