Riley Gaines Cheers As AR Supreme Court Upholds Biology, Eliminates 'Gender Neutral' Option for State IDs

States have an obligation to not only acknowledge biological reality, but to enforce laws that establish and maintain accurate records. Like state-issued IDs. Florida did something similar, which the trans activist Left called an 'attack' on trans people.

Arkansas also joins the ranks of accurate public records.

Arkansas Supreme Court eliminates gender neutral option for state IDs



There is male and female. Anything else is fraudulent. Good on Arkansas. Woo Pig Sooie! https://t.co/UN4X2z6iqA — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 25, 2024

The Arkansas Supreme Court eliminated the option for residents to use a neutral gender identification on their state ID cards Tuesday. The ruling reinstates a state law that had banned the use of "X" as an option for gender identification. A lower court had blocked the bill earlier this month, arguing it would do harm to transgender residents. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, a Republican, praised Tuesday's ruling in a public statement. "I applaud the Arkansas Supreme Court’s decision staying the circuit court’s unlawful order and allowing the Department of Finance and Administration to bring its identification rules into compliance with state law," he said.

It's the correct decision.

Nice job Arkansas!! Let's do the rest of the states now!! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) June 25, 2024

Sanity is slowly returning.

Finally, some reality. — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) June 25, 2024

Finally.

There should be 3 options, Ms. Gaines:



M = man

W = woman

C = confused — Chess (@forktown385) June 25, 2024

Heh.

Not everyone was happy about the ruling though.

You lost on slavery. You lost on women’s suffrage. You lost on Civil Rights. You lost on Gay Rights. You will lose on this. https://t.co/irEyKAwVlh — Adam Wilkey (@TheWilkey) June 26, 2024

Sure, Adam. Whatever you say.

Well done Arkansas. Little by little, the world coming out of its delusion. https://t.co/Q6mciNRD3w — Don🇬🇧🙏🏾🇮🇱 (@livethedream99) June 26, 2024

Slowly but surely.

Who on G-d's green Earth was ever 'physically harmed' by having to document as male or female?



Seriously, the ACLU's brains are so cross-wired, you can hear the fuses blowing. https://t.co/AiEbkmhAvE — M.C.Rath (@Omnitrix_12) June 26, 2024

The ACLU has completely lost the plot.