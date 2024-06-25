We Don't Believe You: Attitude Magazine Says Trans People Just Want to 'Live and Let Live'

LIVE! Follow Primary Results Here on Twitchy Including Utah, Colorado, New York and...
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on June 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This may be one of the most unintentionally funny things we've ever seen on X. Truly.

They write:

Co-owner Garcia told Attitude: “We are an inclusive club and feel a responsibility to put our arms around people who need support and face bullying. The trans community are being subjected to so much hate – from the government, media and influential people like JK Rowling.

“The video was made to express this in a way that is not agressive, but will make people smile, and hopefully make them think.  It’s easier to be kind than to be riddled with hate.”

On getting the team’s players on board to star in the video, Garcia said: “We had a meeting with the players before the season started.  We talked about LGBTQ+ issues with them, and particularly trans issues. We told them that this would likely put a target on all our backs, but that it was important to us and to the club.  The meeting was really positive, and the players gave us their backing.  The video was a part of that. I’m so proud of them for this.”

We tried tolerance and 'live and let live', and it wasn't enough for the Left. India Willoughby called the police on J.K. Rowling and tried to get her arrested for the 'crime' of 'misgendering' (and we've written about Willoughby before).

So 'live and let live' is a lie -- they demand fealty and obedience to their ideology.

It wasn't good enough.

And demand people be charged with hate crimes for marking them up.

Nailed it.

Also a reasonable ask.

They demand conformity.

As we said above -- India Willoughby tried to get J.K. Rowling arrested for a 'hate crime.'

Yep.

And they don't care.

No, it's not.

Neither is calling a biological man a man.

Nailed it.


Tags: DIVERSITY TOLERANCE TRANS TRANSGENDER WOKE WOKENESS

