We Don't Believe You: Attitude Magazine Says Trans People Just Want to 'Live and Let Live'

This may be one of the most unintentionally funny things we've ever seen on X. Truly.

Exclusive: "You don't have to support trans rights, but just don't hate. Let people be and let them live their lives," @Cougarmania co-owner Kaue Garcia tells Attitude of the club's Pride video starring @IndiaWilloughby https://t.co/GN81aPspz1 — Attitude Magazine (@AttitudeMag) June 25, 2024

They write:

Co-owner Garcia told Attitude: “We are an inclusive club and feel a responsibility to put our arms around people who need support and face bullying. The trans community are being subjected to so much hate – from the government, media and influential people like JK Rowling. “The video was made to express this in a way that is not agressive, but will make people smile, and hopefully make them think. It’s easier to be kind than to be riddled with hate.” On getting the team’s players on board to star in the video, Garcia said: “We had a meeting with the players before the season started. We talked about LGBTQ+ issues with them, and particularly trans issues. We told them that this would likely put a target on all our backs, but that it was important to us and to the club. The meeting was really positive, and the players gave us their backing. The video was a part of that. I’m so proud of them for this.”

We tried tolerance and 'live and let live', and it wasn't enough for the Left. India Willoughby called the police on J.K. Rowling and tried to get her arrested for the 'crime' of 'misgendering' (and we've written about Willoughby before).

So 'live and let live' is a lie -- they demand fealty and obedience to their ideology.

We did that. We tolerated you. You couldn't handle that. — 🦜🦜🦜Tony the Jackhole Pirate King ╭∩╮(･◡･)╭∩╮ (@TonyPike1970) June 25, 2024

It wasn't good enough.

You gayed the roads — Papi Winston (@papi_winston) June 25, 2024

And demand people be charged with hate crimes for marking them up.

I dont hate anyone - But don't tell what i have to believe, how i should speak and that I can be my whole self as long as "myself" looks ‘like this’ and thinks ‘like this’. — Michael Bolton (@MichaelBoltonA) June 25, 2024

Nailed it.

All most ask is that trans just live their lives under the same laws the rest of us do. Pride Parades with naked men on bikes, fetish floats and costumes that could never be worn in public by heterosexual man. Just stop the extremists, it's up to you — DSM IV (@Stathies) June 25, 2024

Also a reasonable ask.

Except they consider it “hate” when people disagree or refuse to validate their delusions. They don’t want to “just live their lives.” They want everyone to bend the knee. Trans ideologues operate like a religious cult - they abuse apostates, infidels, and heretics. — Atalantaga (@Atalantaga5) June 25, 2024

They demand conformity.

As we said above -- India Willoughby tried to get J.K. Rowling arrested for a 'hate crime.'

Willoughby is a massive homophobe who goes after Lesbians as well as being a racist and misogynist who threatens women. — Jennifer Milligan💙 (@soulfoodie) June 25, 2024

Yep.

I hate the way they treat us women and girls. I hate how they invade our space, take our language, ruin our sports, attack us when we want to speak about women only issues and fears. I hate how they groom children. How they wear us like a pornified caricature & like little girls. — Steff 🇮🇱 Her/ Ladyship. Sex-Affirmer (@Moomin_St3ff) June 25, 2024

And they don't care.

Keeping men out of women's spaces is not "hate." — Henry Morgan's Ghost (@henrymorganI) June 25, 2024

No, it's not.

Neither is calling a biological man a man.

This is a lie. If a company or sports team doesn’t celebrate, people like you organize to bully them into submission. As soon as there is any kind of organic counter culture movement of any kind, you cry bully your way to victory.



No one believes you just want to be left alone — Ken Calhoun (@Kwcalhoun1) June 25, 2024

Nailed it.



