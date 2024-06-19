First Do No Harm to Free Speech: Oregon Medical Board May Require Docs...
Adam Kinzinger Says. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Workout Is 'So Gross'
Barbra Streisand Demonstrates Streisand Effect With New York Post
'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust...
Mt. St. Helen Is 'Recharging' and Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Mt. Rainier...
Mom: Florida Kid’s Life ‘Destroyed’ By Being Outed as Male
Comms Director for Rep. Kaptur Gets DRAGGED After Thanking Biden Forgiving His Student...
This Is Fine: John Stossel Shares MAJOR Wake Up Call on How Much...
WHOOPS! CBS News Explains Why 'Wrong Version of a Video' Was Removed From...
FBI Releases Statement on Texas Children’s Hospital Whistleblower
Just Fly the Plane: Pilot Union Wants to Eliminate Masculine Words Like 'Cockpit'...
Cast of ‘Queer Eye’ Received at White House by Kamala Harris
Priorities: X User Bonchie Notices Who Does and Doesn't Get an Invite to...
'ORDERS RECEIVED'! Here's How Aggressively the Media's Pushing Biden WH's 'Cheap Fake' Tal...

Backpedal Alert: Maldives Pauses Ban on Israeli Travelers After Realizing Israel Is a Multicultural State

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on June 19, 2024

Back at the start of June, we told you how the Maldives had banned Israeli tourists from the country over the war in Gaza (the war Hamas started, mind you).

The predominantly Muslim nation relies on tourism and apparently realized that Israel -- which is accused of being an 'apartheid state' -- actually has Arabs and Muslims living as Israeli citizens.

Advertisement

Womp womp.

Bingo. An apartheid state doesn't give equal rights and citizenship to all peoples. Israel does.

They realized they can't ban Israelis because not all Israelis are Jews.

Recommended

'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself
Gordon K
Advertisement

A boycott would send a message.

Hampering the major driver of your economy was a bad idea.

Who knew?

Both things can be true.

Sums it up perfectly.

Really is a *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

Advertisement

Bingo.

Couldn't have explained it better ourselves.

A major tell.

Tags: ANTISEMITISM APARTHEID GAZA ISRAEL MUSLIM PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself
Gordon K
Mt. St. Helen Is 'Recharging' and Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Mt. Rainier As Possible Eruption Looms
Amy Curtis
Barbra Streisand Demonstrates Streisand Effect With New York Post
Brett T.
Adam Kinzinger Says. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Workout Is 'So Gross'
Brett T.
WHOOPS! CBS News Explains Why 'Wrong Version of a Video' Was Removed From Biden 'Cheap Fake' Hackery
Doug P.
Mom: Florida Kid’s Life ‘Destroyed’ By Being Outed as Male
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself Gordon K
Advertisement