Backpedal Alert: Maldives Pauses Ban on Israeli Travelers After Realizing Israel Is a Multicultural State

Back at the start of June, we told you how the Maldives had banned Israeli tourists from the country over the war in Gaza (the war Hamas started, mind you).

The predominantly Muslim nation relies on tourism and apparently realized that Israel -- which is accused of being an 'apartheid state' -- actually has Arabs and Muslims living as Israeli citizens.

Hilarious.



Maldives planned to ban Israelis, but bc Israel is a multicultural society and the ban was meant to only target Jews, they had to pause it.



They might have been confused because Maldives is an actual apartheid state where citizenship is restricted by religion. pic.twitter.com/5fEPPYzI3E — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 18, 2024

Womp womp.

People constantly screaming Israel is an apartheid state doesn't magically make it true. As Maldives apparently found out. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) June 18, 2024

Bingo. An apartheid state doesn't give equal rights and citizenship to all peoples. Israel does.

Maldives 🇲🇻 is gonna see its economy crash by banning Israeli visitors



I wonder how they manage to stay alive economically if they also ban Hindu and Christian tourists from the country 🤔 — Dissecting the Markets | See pinned tweet (@dissectmarkets) June 18, 2024

They realized they can't ban Israelis because not all Israelis are Jews.

Ha ha, their GDP is driven by service economy and realized that banning Hindus and Jews would yield a big blow to their economy.

Too late.

Israelis should Boycott them like how Indians are doing — Hindu Mama Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇳🇮🇱🇯🇵 (@Hindumama108) June 19, 2024

A boycott would send a message.

A trip to Maldives has been removed from my bucket list. I bet a lot of other travelers felt the same way and the Maldives government only reversed course when their tourism fell off. — Steve Holland (@VLM7234) June 18, 2024

Hampering the major driver of your economy was a bad idea.

Who knew?

I actually, I think they realized that this was self-destructive of their tourist industry. — There is No Choice but Trump (@HerrObvious) June 18, 2024

Both things can be true.

Hateful, backwards apartheid state finds out Israel is not actually an apartheid state. https://t.co/nwdraZR2r7 — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) June 19, 2024

Sums it up perfectly.

Maldives is disappointed to discover Israel doesn't have an apartheid that would have allowed a Jew boycott. Perfection.



"We have decided not to move forward with our plans to imprison all journalists, having recently learned that not all media professionals are Jewish." https://t.co/IOwmHjOpO5 — Adaam James Levin-Areddy 🐙 (@AmsterdamLost) June 18, 2024

Really is a *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

Yall see this is antisemitism not anti Zionism right? They wanted to ban Jews so they banned “Israelis”… https://t.co/KBZyw69zlO — Star | Founding Partner of Cyber Law Firm (@CyberLawStar) June 19, 2024

Bingo.

“Anti-Zionism isn’t antisemitism, but also we had to pause this anti-Zionist policy because we only wanted to ban Jewish Israelis.” https://t.co/MD18eAZfZl — Alexander Braelow (@abbraelow) June 18, 2024

Couldn't have explained it better ourselves.

Anyways it’s kind of a tell that people who scream “apartheid” regarding the only ME country where Muslims, Jews, and Christians live together with equal rights have no issue and celebrate a country that literally bans non-Muslims from being citizens, holding office etc. https://t.co/WhXObPKHRX — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 18, 2024

A major tell.