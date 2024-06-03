We're Sure They're Devastated: Maldives Ban Israelis From Entering Country Over Gaza War

It's really amazing how the global Left can watch Hamas commit terror attacks in Israel and continue to hate and blame Israel for fighting back.

'Never again' means something and Israel is going to make sure it never happens again. Many nations are mad that Hamas is now losing the war they started, however, and accuse Israel of genocide.

The Maldives is one such nation, which has now issued a ban on Israelis entering the country over the war in Gaza.

Whatever.

Maldives will ban Israelis from entering the country over the war in Gaza https://t.co/l9zfSuXzsb — The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2024

More from the AP:

The Maldives government will ban Israelis from the Indian Ocean archipelago, known for luxury resorts, as public anger in the predominantly Muslim nation rises over the war in Gaza. The president’s office said Sunday that the Cabinet decided to change laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the country and to establish a subcommittee to oversee the process. It said President Mohamed Muizu will appoint a special envoy to assess the Palestinian needs and to launch a fundraising campaign. Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said in response that the Foreign Ministry recommends Israelis avoid any travel to the Maldives, including those with foreign passports, and those currently there to consider leaving. Nearly 11,000 Israelis visited Maldives last year, which was 0.6% of the total tourist arrivals.

Leave, and don't go back. It's clear they don't want Israelis there, and Israelis probably aren't safe.

Did they ban "Palestinians" over October 7th? — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) June 2, 2024

Definitely not.

Is this just for Jews? What about Palestinians who have Israeli passports? — @amuse (@amuse) June 2, 2024

Oh. Whoops. Guess they forgot about them.

I bet they continue to let in Russians — Ben Stolen (@devon_paul90) June 2, 2024

Would not surprise us.

This would be like banning Ukranians.

In response, non Israeli supporters will detour their travel plans to other destinations and spend their currency elsewhere. — Philip Dubé (@PhilipCDube) June 2, 2024

There are lots of islands with luxury resorts that you can travel to, for what it's worth.

They should mark the passports with a star and a unique identifying number….



Very diplomatic — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) June 2, 2024

So diplomatic.

That's what you get for being the victim of savage terrorists and having your people tortured, murdered, and kidnapped — Robert L. Peters (not the real fake Joe Biden) (@BillySullivan7) June 3, 2024

You get global hatred.

Good news is Israel does not seem to care what the rest of the world thinks.

The Maldives is a small South Asian nation (population: 523,000) whose economy depends on tourism. Maldives tourism was already suffering, and now the government is further hobbling it by banning Israelis and pissing off potential tourists from other countries who were either… pic.twitter.com/6uc38APxgX — Safe Seattle (@RealSafeSeattle) June 2, 2024

Oh well.

May it sink faster until it disappears into the ocean https://t.co/PeuddGhQuB — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 2, 2024

He said it, not us.

Will they be stamping passports with a yellow star? https://t.co/jnMtWJ5PYn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 2, 2024

Wouldn't surprise us.

Shame on them for their bigotry. https://t.co/0i8WZ2Ihad — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 2, 2024

It's rank bigotry.

Maldives is in the midst of an Dengue Fever outbreak, I don't think this is going to be a problem. https://t.co/bD0vQxEiiW — Milo™ (@chasbottom) June 2, 2024

Good to know.

Playground for rich liberals, where black and brown people serve as servants (making those rich liberals feel right at home), won't allow Jews in. https://t.co/VkgNmUO1lO — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 2, 2024

They're not the good guys here.