NYT Reporter Fears Abuses If America Elects a Criminal President
BMW Explains Why It's Not Using Its Rainbow Logo in the Middle East...
Cry Harder, Lefties: Ron DeSantis Says Trump Will Be Able to Vote in...
Report: Biden Administration ‘Quietly Terminates’ 350,000 Asylum Cases
Environmentalists to Destroy 100-Year-Old Joshua Trees to Make 'Green' Solar Energy Farm
Megyn Kelly Eviscerates Dan Abrams on Trump's Guilty Verdict, Leaves Him Speechless
Anthony Fauci Says the GOP Is Twisting His Words About Social Distancing
Cuomo vs the Truth, Megyn Kelly vs the Media, Trump UFC Star!
NO ONE Is Above the Law: Judge Throws Wrench in Hunter Biden Gun...
Nothing to See Here, Just Maxine Waters Calling Millions of Americans 'Domestic Terrorists...
Somebody's NERVOUS! Chris Murphy Called Out for Lying His Arse OFF About Why...
Matt Taibbi Calls Hillary Clinton Out for 'Far More Serious Offense' Than Trump's...
Joe Biden Statement on Hunter's Trial Contains a Huge Lie (and Also a...
Rand Paul Calls BS (and Shows Receipts) After Dr. Fauci's Answer About 'Back...

We're Sure They're Devastated: Maldives Ban Israelis From Entering Country Over Gaza War

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on June 03, 2024

It's really amazing how the global Left can watch Hamas commit terror attacks in Israel and continue to hate and blame Israel for fighting back.

'Never again' means something and Israel is going to make sure it never happens again. Many nations are mad that Hamas is now losing the war they started, however, and accuse Israel of genocide.

Advertisement

The Maldives is one such nation, which has now issued a ban on Israelis entering the country over the war in Gaza.

Whatever.

More from the AP:

The Maldives government will ban Israelis from the Indian Ocean archipelago, known for luxury resorts, as public anger in the predominantly Muslim nation rises over the war in Gaza.

The president’s office said Sunday that the Cabinet decided to change laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the country and to establish a subcommittee to oversee the process.

It said President Mohamed Muizu will appoint a special envoy to assess the Palestinian needs and to launch a fundraising campaign.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said in response that the Foreign Ministry recommends Israelis avoid any travel to the Maldives, including those with foreign passports, and those currently there to consider leaving.

Nearly 11,000 Israelis visited Maldives last year, which was 0.6% of the total tourist arrivals.

Leave, and don't go back. It's clear they don't want Israelis there, and Israelis probably aren't safe.

Recommended

NO ONE Is Above the Law: Judge Throws Wrench in Hunter Biden Gun Case Defense
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Definitely not.

Oh. Whoops. Guess they forgot about them.

Would not surprise us.

This would be like banning Ukranians.

There are lots of islands with luxury resorts that you can travel to, for what it's worth.

So diplomatic.

You get global hatred.

Good news is Israel does not seem to care what the rest of the world thinks.

Advertisement

Oh well.

He said it, not us.

Wouldn't surprise us.

It's rank bigotry.

Good to know.

They're not the good guys here.

Tags: ANTISEMITISM GAZA ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NO ONE Is Above the Law: Judge Throws Wrench in Hunter Biden Gun Case Defense
Amy Curtis
NYT Reporter Fears Abuses If America Elects a Criminal President
Brett T.
BMW Explains Why It's Not Using Its Rainbow Logo in the Middle East for Pride Month
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Megyn Kelly Eviscerates Dan Abrams on Trump's Guilty Verdict, Leaves Him Speechless
Twitchy Video
Environmentalists to Destroy 100-Year-Old Joshua Trees to Make 'Green' Solar Energy Farm
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NO ONE Is Above the Law: Judge Throws Wrench in Hunter Biden Gun Case Defense Amy Curtis
Advertisement