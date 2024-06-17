Kamala Harris to Host Limited Screening of Documentary on Hamas Sexual Violence

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to host a limited screening today of 'Screams Before Silence', the Sheryl Sandberg documentary about Hamas' sexual violence on October 7th.

We wonder how the Squad members, like Rashida Tlaib, are going to take this news.

Vice President Kamala Harris will host a screening at the White House on June 17th of Screams Before Silence, the documentary created by Sheryl Sandberg about the horrific sexual violence committed by Hamas on October 7th. https://t.co/iH1LjDc9Lq — THOMAS (@TommyInPA) June 15, 2024

More from The Jerusalem Post:

US Vice President Kamala Harris will host a partial screening at the White House on June 17 of Screams Before Silence, the documentary created by Sheryl Sandberg about the horrific sexual violence committed by Hamas on October 7, with Sandberg in attendance. The vice president will deliver remarks on conflict-related sexual violence beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by a panel discussion of survivors and experts from around the world, and a screening of part of the documentary.The event can be viewed on a livestream at the White House website. The full Screams Before Silence documentary can be seen on YouTube. More than a million people have viewed Screams Before Silence since it was released in late April.

We're curious about what the remarks will be.

Every one of the Squad should be required to view this. — sagebear 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️ (@sagebear5) June 15, 2024

They won't be there. Tlaib refused to condemn the rapes, and others -- like Jamaal Bowman -- denied they happened at all.

I hope my representatives @RepJayapal will attend.#rapeIsRape... there is "no, but...." — ach (@Tolya_WA) June 16, 2024

The Left thinks sexual violence against Israelis is warranted, and will 'no, but...' rape when they support those commiting sexual violence.

It's disgusting.

Kudos to @KamalaHarris for this.



She should specifically invite every member of the Progressive caucus. https://t.co/4p0r478k3f — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 16, 2024

She should.

And make them go on record as refusing the invitation.

They should also be required to attend.

This might be the best thing she's done as VP. We all know the Squad won't be attending... https://t.co/b9EXl1qfDR — LPJamison (@LPJamison) June 16, 2024

Not a chance the Squad will be there.

The JusticeDemocrats are going to be protesting this especially online



Get ready to defend Vice President Kamala Harris



Not all the smears will come from the far left either https://t.co/uBYKUAk6mX — THE SOUL KING 🪷🎗️🤞🏾 (@moalusi_victor) June 15, 2024

The Squad is gonna make us defend Harris.

But it's the right thing do to.

Wow. Is this true?



If so, thank you, Ms. Harris. https://t.co/xOuawuAuU5 — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) June 16, 2024

It's scheduled for later today, so we hope it takes place.

While Biden threatens Israel and funds terrorists? https://t.co/YtDsW1gbVu — ♥️Chewy❤️ (@LeenaKumari3012) June 16, 2024

The administration is definitely playing both sides of the fence here, and we all know it.