Kamala Harris to Host Limited Screening of Documentary on Hamas Sexual Violence

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on June 17, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to host a limited screening today of 'Screams Before Silence', the Sheryl Sandberg documentary about Hamas' sexual violence on October 7th.

We wonder how the Squad members, like Rashida Tlaib, are going to take this news.

More from The Jerusalem Post:

US Vice President Kamala Harris will host a partial screening at the White House on June 17 of Screams Before Silence, the documentary created by Sheryl Sandberg about the horrific sexual violence committed by Hamas on October 7, with Sandberg in attendance.

The vice president will deliver remarks on conflict-related sexual violence beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by a panel discussion of survivors and experts from around the world, and a screening of part of the documentary.The event can be viewed on a livestream at the White House website. The full Screams Before Silence documentary can be seen on YouTube. More than a million people have viewed Screams Before Silence since it was released in late April.

We're curious about what the remarks will be.

They won't be there. Tlaib refused to condemn the rapes, and others -- like Jamaal Bowman -- denied they happened at all.

The Left thinks sexual violence against Israelis is warranted, and will 'no, but...' rape when they support those commiting sexual violence.

It's disgusting.

She should.

And make them go on record as refusing the invitation.

They should also be required to attend.

Not a chance the Squad will be there.

The Squad is gonna make us defend Harris.

But it's the right thing do to.

It's scheduled for later today, so we hope it takes place.

The administration is definitely playing both sides of the fence here, and we all know it.

