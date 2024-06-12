WATCH: Climate Change Loons Storm Field During Congressional Baseball Game

The climate change loons are spoilsports. They delight in destroying artwork, disrupting events, and creating havoc in the name of bringing 'awareness' to climate change.

But what they're really doing is what all communists do -- tearing down the beauty and good things others created, because they themselves cannot create.

Nearly six years after the shooting of Congressional reps during practice for the Congressional baseball game, you'd also think they'd think twice about storming this particular field.

Guess not.

Watch:

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple Climate change protesters have stormed onto the field during congressional baseball at the Nationals Park Baseball park ⁰⁰📌#Washington | #DC⁰⁰Watch as multiple climate change protesters storm into the field at Nationals Park, located in Washington, DC… pic.twitter.com/FDPculANnp — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 13, 2024

Wowza.

They are not normal. — Bella (@stockbella) June 13, 2024

Not normal at all.

Lol woke eats their own. They are all probably vaxxed & very out of shape so they’re easy to catch hahah — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) June 13, 2024

The woke always eat their own. Always.

Why would anyone do this? lol — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) June 13, 2024

Because they're commies and disruption and destruction is all they've got.

Arrest them and prosecute — Eliza Johnson (@elizjohns13) June 13, 2024

They'll never face consequences for this. NEVER.

Do they know what their shoes are made of? Or how was that cotton shirt harvested? — Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) June 13, 2024

Or the phones and laptops they used to organize this little soirée.

That’ll definitely make us like them now, folks — Joe Biden (Parody) (@JoeBidenSniff) June 13, 2024

Totally.

Last time someone ran on the field it turned into a mass shooting by a Bernie supporter.

The terror the families in the stands must’ve felt just now.

This isn’t not a persuadable protest tactic. You think our lawmakers will find you reasonable or encourage them to help you? — Sharon (@Punky725) June 13, 2024

Exactly what we said.

Nailed it.

We’ll see articles written tomorrow, “far right extremists storm Congressional baseball game” — Marcus Dellinger (@MDellinger13) June 13, 2024

'Republicans pounce' will be the headlines.

Surprised to see Capitol Police arresting Liberals. — FJBUSA (@fjbusa46) June 13, 2024

They'll be let go and charges dropped by the weekend.

Do you notice that the one who got away was tailed by the woman cop? 😂 💀 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) June 13, 2024

We did. Yikes.

Because stopping baseball

Changes the climate



Talk about guys who can’t get laid will do anything https://t.co/8STBUeLEfa — King’s Mountain ⛰✡️ (@23greenpastures) June 13, 2024

Heh.

Polar ice caps refroze and ocean levels receded within minutes of their brave display. https://t.co/aA6cHrIvKk — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) June 13, 2024

They solved the problem.

Not.

Protestor storms onto the field at the Congressional Baseball game, gets tackled, and the crowd starts chanting USA pic.twitter.com/sRvBpm1zXf — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) June 12, 2024

USA! USA!

We hope they face consequences, but we're doubtful they will.