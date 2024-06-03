NO ONE Is Above the Law: Judge Throws Wrench in Hunter Biden Gun Case Defense

Megyn Kelly Eviscerates Dan Abrams on Trump's Guilty Verdict, Leaves Him Speechless
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on June 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

After days of the Left telling us to trust the judicial system, no one is above the law, jury verdicts are sacrosanct and written in stone, and that the courts (which were once hotbeds of systemic racism) are not to be questioned, it'll be a lot of fun to watch how quickly that tune changes with the Hunter Biden trial, which is slated to start today.

Especially now that the presiding judge has thrown a few wrenches into the defense's plans:

Oh no.

Anyway.

Because -- despite his father's insistence to the contrary -- Left believes some people are above the law.

Watch how quickly this narrative goes away.

Let us pull out a tiny violin.

Except when they break them.

Exactly.

Because those laws aren't meant to apply to guys like Hunter Biden. He's (D)ifferent.

Real shame.

And that's illegal.

Brilliant strategy.

Nothing.

It's an excuse to law breaking.

And no one is above the law, remember?

We'll make popcorn.

Completely incurious.

Weird.

Biden keeps pushing for an 'assault weapons ban' to punish law-abiding Americans for crimes they didn't commit.

While Hunter's defense team plans to use the Second Amendment to protect him.

We'll all get whiplash from the sudden course correction.

A big win.

Let's see how this works for them.

