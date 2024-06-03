NO ONE Is Above the Law: Judge Throws Wrench in Hunter Biden Gun Case Defense

After days of the Left telling us to trust the judicial system, no one is above the law, jury verdicts are sacrosanct and written in stone, and that the courts (which were once hotbeds of systemic racism) are not to be questioned, it'll be a lot of fun to watch how quickly that tune changes with the Hunter Biden trial, which is slated to start today.

Especially now that the presiding judge has thrown a few wrenches into the defense's plans:

NEW: Judge deals setbacks to Hunter Biden on eve of trial, which begins tomorrow. She blocked a key piece of evidence that the defense wanted to use about the gun forms. Second, she refused to allow their expert witness on addiction. Makes a tough case even tougher for Hunter. — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) June 3, 2024

Oh no.

Anyway.

I cannot understand why he doesn't just plead guilty and get it over with, instead of dragging out old dirty laundry that will be all over the news for weeks. He admits he was using drugs, multiple witnesses are going to say so too, there's a paper trail for the gun.... — Dr. Frog (@PhD_Frog) June 3, 2024

Because -- despite his father's insistence to the contrary -- Left believes some people are above the law.

No one is above the law — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 3, 2024

Watch how quickly this narrative goes away.

Aw, the poor career criminal. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 3, 2024

Let us pull out a tiny violin.

Democrats are very strict about gun laws. pic.twitter.com/fcJPhmoVLe — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) June 3, 2024

Except when they break them.

As you know, addiction isn't an excuse for law breaking.



How many convicts are now or have been in prison for commiting crimes while under the influence?



Hundreds of thousands? Millions?



I get why the judge tossed the witness on addiction. — PharaohsMom🐾🐾🐾 (@SpottedDogAcres) June 3, 2024

Exactly.

You’re not allowed to buy a gun on drugs so why in the world would being on drugs when you bought a gun be a defense — commonsense (@commonsense258) June 3, 2024

Because those laws aren't meant to apply to guys like Hunter Biden. He's (D)ifferent.

Gee that’s too bad. — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 3, 2024

Real shame.

Addiction isn’t a legal defense. It was properly disallowed. The gun forms are also not especially relevant. There’s videotape of him holding the gun while he was a felon. — SILAWZ (@stucknLAwzmbies) June 3, 2024

And that's illegal.

Hunter Biden’s legal team really wanted to argue that being on drugs means you can lie about being on drugs on a federal gun form. https://t.co/1YamAw251V — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 3, 2024

Brilliant strategy.

Biden's addiction has nothing to do with the case, whatsoever. https://t.co/oLLnVk28ws — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 3, 2024

Nothing.

It's an excuse to law breaking.

And no one is above the law, remember?

This will be entertaining, but I can't wait for his tax evasion trial when I can post a continous loop of his father saying everyone must pay their fair share. https://t.co/7jSawWdJjP — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) June 3, 2024

We'll make popcorn.

Hunter Biden is on federal trial for falsifying federal firearm background checks, and after purchasing a fire arm, was disposed of in a trash reciprocal near a school with the admitted help of Hallie Biden.



The President, Joe Biden, visited Hallie Biden, at her residence, last… https://t.co/uOtQc46sNe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 3, 2024

Completely incurious.

Weird.

Oh well, I guess he shouldn’t have smoked meth then purposely lie a federal gun form to illegally obtain a gun then have one of your family members throw it in a dumpster beside a school full of children.



If this were you or I we would’ve already been thrown under the jail. https://t.co/L8vRcLNabw — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 3, 2024

Biden keeps pushing for an 'assault weapons ban' to punish law-abiding Americans for crimes they didn't commit.

While Hunter's defense team plans to use the Second Amendment to protect him.

The sudden reversal of political opinion of the fairness and sanctity of judicial proceedings will be fun to watch. https://t.co/Yu4arJdPe8 — Biscuit Salad (@BiscuitSalad) June 3, 2024

We'll all get whiplash from the sudden course correction.

If the Trump conviction means our political class spends the rest of forever jailing each other, then I call that a win. https://t.co/XQrS3hPib9 — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) June 3, 2024

A big win.

Let's see how this works for them.