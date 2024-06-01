New Report Shows Biden Should Direct His 'Nobody's Above the Law' Lecture to Somebody Closer to Home

Ever since the conviction of Donald Trump in Manhattan, politicians such as Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi have been sitting on their perches high above the law and making comments like this one:

The irony of the president who keeps bragging about ignoring and skirting the Supreme Court aside, we're seeing the usual projection from Biden, who should save his "nobody is above the law" lecture for somebody a little closer to home (he's actually IN the White House and on Air Force One frequently):

Exclusive: Hunter Biden has quietly been in a messy civil case for unpaid alimony to his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, per court docs.



In 2021, the court determined he owed Buhle $1.7+ million

From Axios:

By the numbers: Their divorce agreement called for Hunter to pay Buhle $37,000 a month plus 50% of anything he made over $875,000 annually, according to documents filed in D.C. Superior Court retrieved by Axios. Hunter didn't pay the additional spousal support he owed in 2017 and 2018, when he earned $2.4 million and $2.1 million, respectively, according to the court documents.

spousal support he owed in 2017 and 2018, when he earned $2.4 million and $2.1 million, respectively, according to the court documents. As a result, the court determined he owed Buhle $1.1 million plus 6% interest for 2017 and 2018.

Hunter also largely stopped paying Buhle's monthly alimony after she filed her lawsuit in June 2019, adding to his unpaid debts.

His lawyers argued he wanted to pay Buhle but no longer had the money after his spiral into drug addiction. The legal battle grew increasingly hostile in 2019 and 2020, during Joe Biden's presidential campaign. After Hunter didn't pay most of a court-ordered $259,000 plus interest by an April 15, 2020 deadline, Buhle's lawyer asked the court to hold Hunter in contempt.

Couldn't Hunter just have sold a few more of his finger paintings for $100,000 or more? Or has that revenue stream mysteriously dried up since that line of work was discovered?

As usual, if you want to know what Democrats like the Bidens are doing just watch what they're lecturing everybody else about.

Well isn't that fun!?