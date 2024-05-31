BACKFIRE? Piers Morgan Says Guilty Verdict Will Propel Trump Back to the White House

Following the guilty verdict in Trump's trial, the GOP nominee's donation website went down from overwhelming traffic. This verdict (the entire case, really) was a sham, and some lawyers are telling us not to lose hope because there are grounds for appeal, but we're really hoping the entire thing backfires on the Democratic Party.

Piers Morgan seems to think it will.

Trump’s donation websites are crashing… my guess is this verdict will propel him back into the White House. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 30, 2024

The real verdict comes in November and we all know TRUMP will win! — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 30, 2024

A good point -- the real verdict comes in November.

Biden handed Trump the election on a silver platter today. pic.twitter.com/2FZ8icM0Vf — Mike McCarthy (@Mike_Bitcoin_X) May 30, 2024

I've been trying for an over an hour now and I'm going to keep trying till I finally get through if it takes me 12 hours it takes me 12 hours. I'm not a big donor but I'm a caring American but just saw our country die today we have to bring it back to life — Deborah Woods (@nocbc) May 30, 2024

This writer, and a few others she knows, donated to Trump because of this. And we had no intention of doing so prior to yesterday's verdict.

They just made him more popular tbh — Tales (@nigertale) May 30, 2024

From now until sentencing July 11 -- pending appeals, naturally -- he's the headline.

I have a feeling this will united the red wave in a way that has never been united before — The Sean Mitchell (@TheSeanMitchell) May 30, 2024

People left and right are mad about this.

And it's not about Trump, per se -- it's about the abuse of law for political purposes.

He wanted a guilty verdict lol it just won him the election 🤣 — True Hicks (@Islandgirl1113) May 30, 2024

We will laugh when this realization dawns on the Dems.

Making blanket predictions like this is foolish, but… It’s not unreasonable to think this is a strong possibility now. https://t.co/PrAVX3kaJS — tony📒👨‍🎓 (@tonytypesalot) May 30, 2024

People tend stand up for each other when the establishment are kicking people in the nuts.



It’s going to be a landslide victory https://t.co/nKXgoERQ5s — Yadid Lechem (@y_yadid) May 31, 2024

