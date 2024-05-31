BACKFIRE? Piers Morgan Says Guilty Verdict Will Propel Trump Back to the White House

Alex Soros Has Advice for Dems About Trump's Conviction Just to Make It...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 31, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Following the guilty verdict in Trump's trial, the GOP nominee's donation website went down from overwhelming traffic. This verdict (the entire case, really) was a sham, and some lawyers are telling us not to lose hope because there are grounds for appeal, but we're really hoping the entire thing backfires on the Democratic Party.

Piers Morgan seems to think it will.

That would be HILARIOUS.

Absolutely hilarious.

A good point -- the real verdict comes in November.

We sure hope so.

This writer, and a few others she knows, donated to Trump because of this. And we had no intention of doing so prior to yesterday's verdict.

From now until sentencing July 11 -- pending appeals, naturally -- he's the headline.

And it doesn't seem to have negatively impacted the polls.

People left and right are mad about this.

And it's not about Trump, per se -- it's about the abuse of law for political purposes.

We will laugh when this realization dawns on the Dems.

No, it's not unreasonable.

Big thanks!

A fair point.

Yep.

