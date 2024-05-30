YIKES: Guy With Suspended License Makes Zoom Court Appearance While DRIVING

Most of us aren't lawyers by day, but we all know something: if you have a suspended license, driving a car is a bad idea.
Driving a car while on a Zoom meeting with the court is an even worse idea.
But one guy didn't get that memo, apparently.
WATCH:
Man driving while suspended, has a zoom court session about driving while suspended.— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 29, 2024
And now, looks like he catching another violation 😅🤣😂
🔊 … watch what the judge does at the end pic.twitter.com/E2KnuGdG7g
Yikes.
Absolutely nuts to see this— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 29, 2024
Absolutely.
Most boss move ever. I would have dismissed the charges.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 29, 2024
It was gutsy, for sure.
That moment where you realized you F'd up pic.twitter.com/U8RSYI8PDF— extramedium (@extramediumDET) May 29, 2024
YEP.
A classic case of FAFO.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 29, 2024
Classic.
The expression of the judges faces priceless. 🤣😂🤣— BMC 🥃 🦅🐊🇺🇸 (@BMC42) May 29, 2024
It really is.
Bro created a loop of crime— Paul Notebook (@debanjoy_paul) May 29, 2024
He sure did.
Why would he do that to himself?— Renaldo (@AnverJnr) May 29, 2024
Why was his license suspended in the first place.
I feel for the guy.
But at the same time he did this to himself.
Yeah, he did.
This man is the poster child for “be ungovernable “— Trash_Jordan (@TrashJordan21) May 30, 2024
This made us chuckle.
Probably the best video on the internet at this moment. https://t.co/hcpuVvEKFc— The Bitcoin CPA (@taylorwantsa718) May 29, 2024
Certainly going viral.
Ain’t no way…..💀💀 https://t.co/nCdfBz5pBA pic.twitter.com/9iQy5Zsrv3— J.Godoy🇵🇷 (@J_Godoy_30) May 29, 2024
Right?
The silence has never been more deafening🤣🤣🤣— We Ride Together (@Burton_Boards) May 30, 2024
.. no wait... 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Zz250Ztf6H
The silence was incredibly deafening.
You do have the right to NOT self incriminate. https://t.co/m143zRLmwY— T Alex (@talexratcliffe) May 30, 2024
And he chose to not exercise that right.
Oh my. I think he might be in trouble here... https://t.co/LtEKOT41t8— Mark Shilling (@Mark1716R) May 29, 2024
Just a wee bit of trouble.
***
