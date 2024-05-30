YIKES: Guy With Suspended License Makes Zoom Court Appearance While DRIVING

Most of us aren't lawyers by day, but we all know something: if you have a suspended license, driving a car is a bad idea.

Driving a car while on a Zoom meeting with the court is an even worse idea.

But one guy didn't get that memo, apparently.

WATCH:

Man driving while suspended, has a zoom court session about driving while suspended.



And now, looks like he catching another violation 😅🤣😂



🔊 … watch what the judge does at the end pic.twitter.com/E2KnuGdG7g — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 29, 2024

Yikes.

Absolutely nuts to see this — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 29, 2024

Absolutely.

Most boss move ever. I would have dismissed the charges. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 29, 2024

It was gutsy, for sure.

That moment where you realized you F'd up pic.twitter.com/U8RSYI8PDF — extramedium (@extramediumDET) May 29, 2024

YEP.

A classic case of FAFO. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 29, 2024

Classic.

The expression of the judges faces priceless. 🤣😂🤣 — BMC 🥃 🦅🐊🇺🇸 (@BMC42) May 29, 2024

It really is.

Bro created a loop of crime — Paul Notebook (@debanjoy_paul) May 29, 2024

He sure did.

Why would he do that to himself?



Why was his license suspended in the first place.



I feel for the guy.



But at the same time he did this to himself. — Renaldo (@AnverJnr) May 29, 2024

Yeah, he did.

This man is the poster child for “be ungovernable “ — Trash_Jordan (@TrashJordan21) May 30, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Probably the best video on the internet at this moment. https://t.co/hcpuVvEKFc — The Bitcoin CPA (@taylorwantsa718) May 29, 2024

Certainly going viral.

Right?

The silence has never been more deafening🤣🤣🤣



.. no wait... 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Zz250Ztf6H — We Ride Together (@Burton_Boards) May 30, 2024

The silence was incredibly deafening.

You do have the right to NOT self incriminate. https://t.co/m143zRLmwY — T Alex (@talexratcliffe) May 30, 2024

And he chose to not exercise that right.

Oh my. I think he might be in trouble here... https://t.co/LtEKOT41t8 — Mark Shilling (@Mark1716R) May 29, 2024

Just a wee bit of trouble.

***

