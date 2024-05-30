EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. Today Only!
Rep. Jamie Raskin Writes That SCOTUS Recusals Are Not a ‘Friendly Suggestion’
Reactions Come in to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict; Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, and...
Trump Proclaims 'Real Verdict' Will Happen November 5th
BREAKING -- Welcome to the Banana Republic: Trump Found Guilty; UPDATE: Trump Responds,...
After Lying Repeatedly, DOJ Releases Emails PROVING They Tracked Moms for Liberty As...
Seinfeld vs Woke Students, Jill Biden Begs for Votes, Kamala Diversity!
SNOBBY John Legend Says Blacks Are Leaving Biden Because of 'Masculinity' and Economic...
California Department of Corrections Forces Female Guards to Strip 'Trans-Identified Males...
WRONG Side of History: Iran's Racist, Homophobic, and Violent Supreme Leader Praises Campu...
OUCH! Chief Justice Roberts Delivers a SCOTUS Smackdown to Shameless Dem Senators
Healing the Soul of the Nation: Biden Says Trump Wouldn’t Pardon J6 Protesters...
Planned Parenthood's Post About a 'Man Receiving No Support for His Abortion' and...
And?! Biden BRAGGING About Standing With a Black Man on Memorial Day Does...

YIKES: Guy With Suspended License Makes Zoom Court Appearance While DRIVING

Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on May 30, 2024
Twitchy

Most of us aren't lawyers by day, but we all know something: if you have a suspended license, driving a car is a bad idea.

Driving a car while on a Zoom meeting with the court is an even worse idea.

Advertisement

But one guy didn't get that memo, apparently.

WATCH:

Yikes.

Absolutely.

It was gutsy, for sure.

YEP.

Classic.

It really is.

He sure did.

Yeah, he did.

Recommended

Reactions Come in to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict; Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, and More
Brett T.
Advertisement

This made us chuckle.

Certainly going viral.

Right?

The silence was incredibly deafening.

And he chose to not exercise that right.

Just a wee bit of trouble.

***

Support Twitchy and our telling the truth about things the Left would rather we not tell the truth about by signing up for a Twitchy VIP Membership TODAY! And, when you use code USA60 you'll save 60%!

Tags: CAR COURT LAW LAWS TRAFFIC ZOOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Reactions Come in to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict; Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, and More
Brett T.
Rep. Jamie Raskin Writes That SCOTUS Recusals Are Not a ‘Friendly Suggestion’
Brett T.
BREAKING -- Welcome to the Banana Republic: Trump Found Guilty; UPDATE: Trump Responds, Sentencing Set
Doug P.
After Lying Repeatedly, DOJ Releases Emails PROVING They Tracked Moms for Liberty As a Hate Group
Amy Curtis
OUCH! Chief Justice Roberts Delivers a SCOTUS Smackdown to Shameless Dem Senators
Doug P.
SNOBBY John Legend Says Blacks Are Leaving Biden Because of 'Masculinity' and Economic 'Misinformation'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Reactions Come in to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict; Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, and More Brett T.
Advertisement