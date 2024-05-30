After Lying Repeatedly, DOJ Releases Emails PROVING They Tracked Moms for Liberty As a Hate Group

Moms for Liberty has been a thorn in the side of the Left since its inception, so much so they have to lie about what the organization does and stands for. That's par for the course for the Left, of course. What's not normal and what should scare us all is when the DOJ decides to 'track' such an organization, simply because the powers that be don't like its politics.

Advertisement

Which is precisely what the Biden DOJ did.

.@dailywire and @America1stLegal sued DOJ for violating FOIA and uncovered secret records showing DOJ was tracking Moms for Liberty alongside the KKK, the Oath Keepers, and terms like swastika, hate crime, bullying, white supremacy, and confederate.https://t.co/t7BF4NAvfT — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 29, 2024

Wow.

Rosiak reports:

A Department of Justice unit dedicated to “preventing and responding to” “hate crimes” tracked the conservative education policy group Moms for Liberty in the same manner it tracked the Ku Klux Klan, according to internal emails obtained by The Daily Wire. Moms For Liberty was tracked by the DOJ’s Community Relations Service (CRS) alongside symbols such as the noose, the Confederate flag, and the swastika. The only other groups whose movements were similarly tracked, the emails show, were the Ku Klux Klan, a second KKK-style group, and the Oath Keepers. The DOJ concealed the records from the public by ignoring a Freedom of Information Act request, but released them pursuant to a lawsuit filed by America First Legal on behalf of The Daily Wire. They show the Community Relations Service, which says its role is “preventing and responding to community tensions and hate crimes, bias, bullying, and discrimination,” tracked targets like Moms for Liberty through Google and LexisNexis alerts.

This government is beyond ridiculous.

This means Garland committed flagrant perjury.https://t.co/VXvLNZirIk — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) May 29, 2024

Yes.

So Director Wray lied under oath. Again. — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) May 29, 2024

He sure did.

When will Wray and Garland actually be held accountable? — Mike (@michaeljashmore) May 29, 2024

Never. They'll never be held accountable for this.

We are moms. We organized in 2021 to stand up for our right to raise our children.



This is Insane!



Thank you @realDailyWire and @America1stLegal for helping us uncover what we are up against. I cannot believe that my own government is doing this to me and @Moms4Liberty https://t.co/m11wtKM6MJ — Tina Descovich 🇺🇸 (@TinaDescovich) May 29, 2024

Our government sees moms as a threat. As 'domestic terrorists.'

Think about that.

Moms! That is who Biden’s DOJ is after.



Hamassholes and Palinazis? Not so much! Wait until they release chaos this summer, and then remember Biden’s priorities. It is NOT keeping Americans safe. It is squashing his opponents by weaponizing the justice system and then crying… https://t.co/YnfNzHguZK — 🎗️Brooke Weiss, Notorious TERF & rampant Zionist (@BrookeWeiss) May 29, 2024

They have their priorities. That much is VERY clear.

Advertisement

Excellent work from Luke and America First Legal! This confirms my reporting that SPLC bragged about the administration relying on its discredited hate smears in countering “domestic terrorism.”‼️https://t.co/pbUIofd3ou https://t.co/tzMFkBQizw — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) May 29, 2024

Don't forget the role the SPLC played in this.

The FBI and DOJ ( incl. AG Garland) both told Congress during hearings in the past 3 years that they weren't doing this. https://t.co/DGjwdmq1et — A.P. Dillon (@APDillon_) May 29, 2024

And not one politician will hold them accountable.

Hey, Dems.

THIS is what an authoritarian administration does.

Tracking Moms who care about their kid's education and treating them like criminals.



Say goodbye to the suburban mom vote. https://t.co/Jgy5GHGvgL — MizDonna (@donwill94062871) May 29, 2024

Between this and Title IX impacting our daughters, we hope the suburban mom vote goes bye-bye for Democrats.

This is sick... but business as usual for our corrupt DOJ. Tracking Mom's for Liberty? What has happened to our country? To our justice system? To our government? https://t.co/LaeLDhs6rC — Snarky Side (@snarky_side) May 29, 2024

Leftism. That's what.

And it's bad.

Surprise, surprise https://t.co/kmzaNIsPhX — Moms for Liberty - Erie County, NY (@moms4libertyEC) May 30, 2024

Advertisement

We all knew this was happening.

“We reject the notion that advocating for parental rights and the well-being of children is an act of hate and we call on the Department of Justice to clarify its position on this matter,” Justice told The Daily Wire. “The actions of the federal government should never infringe… — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) May 30, 2024

Good.

Fight back.

***

Support Twitchy and our telling the truth about things the Left would rather we not tell the truth about by signing up for a Twitchy VIP Membership TODAY! And, when you use code USA60 you'll save 60%!