California Department of Corrections Forces Female Guards to Strip 'Trans-Identified Males' or Be Fired

Gavin Newsom likes to talk about how he's pro-woman. He even released a comically bad commercial about abortion, claiming red states would force women to take pregnancy tests at the state line to stop them procuring abortions elsewhere. It's laughable, but what's happening at the California Department of Corrections under his watch is not funny.

At all.

EXCLUSIVE: The California Department of Corrections is forcing female prison guards to strip search trans-identifying male inmates. If they refuse, they can be fired. 🧵 — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) May 29, 2024

Let's go through this thread:

At the Chino men’s prison, this policy has permanently traumatized female guards. Recently retired Paula James broke down crying after she was pressured by her sergeant to frisk a male felon. — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) May 29, 2024

There was a time when being pressured to frisk a male was considered sexual harassment in the workplace.

What's changed?

For 20 years, James knew that a female guard stripping down a male was forbidden. She was told it was rape. There was an exception for emergencies.



“I’ve been taught that my whole career. All of a sudden... these men are saying they're women, but they still have all the parts" — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) May 29, 2024

They're not women simply because they say so.

No more than this writer is a unicorn simply if she says so.

Despite requesting a female to search him, the man acted embarrassed, covering his chest & male genitals. James had to ask him to move his hand to make sure he wasn’t hiding a weapon or drugs.



“I didn’t realize how disgusted I felt after that until I walked out," she cried. — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) May 29, 2024

This is so wrong.

Just several years ago, female officers could be fired for doing the opposite! An anonymous officer of 19 years received the max disciplinary action after she searched a male inmate who she believed was hiding dangerous contraband. — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) May 29, 2024

It's incredible how the established rules -- in this case, that a female guard strip searching a male inmate was considered 'rape' -- have now changed on a dime.

An official in Chino’s employment office told her that the DOC wanted to fire her. After appealing the decision on the grounds that the policy was vague, she lost the case.



“What’s the difference from when I stripped out that male inmate to now? It’s still a man.” — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) May 29, 2024

No difference.

He's still a man.

Younger female officers have told James they’re very worried they'll be forced to frisk a male felon in the bathroom.



“I had younger officers coming to me saying, ‘Ms. James, what am I going to do?’” — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) May 29, 2024

Quit.

Then the Left can whine about how there are too many men working as prison guards.

Just incredibly sad, sick stuff, and the state of California is mandating it. Mandating the abuse and trauma of female employees for the sake of delusional men who think they're women.

So the department of corrections is mandating their employees be sexually assaulted on the job. 🥴 — Afewcrayonsshort (@afewcrayons) May 29, 2024

Yes.

That's quite the humiliation ritual they've adopted.



Mao would be proud. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 29, 2024

They're nothing if not good little Maoists.

There are going to be a whole lot more "trans identifying" male inmates. Call it a hunch. — mark (@rhapsodyboard) May 30, 2024

Just a hunch.

This is state sponsored sexual harassment. — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) May 30, 2024

And this leads to nothing good down the road.

I think with the evisceration of EEOC regs that protected women from sex-based discrimination, and inserted gender identity, more of this is coming. — Sharon Byrne (@sharonevolving) May 30, 2024

Nevermind the gutting of Title IX.

Women are now second class citizens, thanks to the Democratic party.

There’s nothing more that makes

my ass believe in the patriarchy

than transgender bulls**t like this. https://t.co/cGCnueWBHe — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) May 29, 2024

The Left used to scream about the patriarchy; now they've codified it at the state and federal level.

Workplace sexual harassment attorneys start a queue https://t.co/CzLTqDc1yB — Amy 🇺🇸 ♀ (@amy_likes_owls) May 29, 2024

There aren't nearly enough lawsuits filed to address this.

Nothing that comes out of California surprises me anymore. Great piece by @carolinedowney_ https://t.co/0FPkRm3yNw — Maddie Rowley (@Maddie_Rowley_) May 30, 2024

Nothing at all.

Women’s Rights are being tossed out. We’re not safe at work, or anywhere in public. We are being ERASED. https://t.co/NeGF4wBk5Y — Doña de Commiefornia (@LaDonaDelValle) May 29, 2024

And it's only going to get worse, unless things change.

***

