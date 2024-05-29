Suspicious Minds: Identity Thief Confesses to Being Behind Graceland Foreclosure

Read the Polls! Biden Tells Reporter Dems Want Him to Run (and Check...
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on May 29, 2024
AP Photo/Brandon Dill

We told you about the pending foreclosure of Elvis Presley's beloved home-turned-shrine Graceland, a motion the judge halted last week amid claims the paperwork -- including the signature of the late Lisa Marie -- was fraudulent.

This writer admits to being skeptical. Why would anyone try to pull such a brazen act of fraud with such a recognizable property and family? It seemed to her the family was buying time to come up with the $3.8 million borrowed against the property to avoid losing it.

Well, turns out it was fraud:

Holy cow.

More from The New York Times:

In its email, The Times referred to the company’s claim that Ms. Presley had borrowed $3.8 million from it, using Graceland as collateral. In the responses, which came from the email address The Times had written to, the writer described the foreclosure effort not as a legitimate attempt to collect on a debt, but as a scam.

“I had fun figuring this one out and it didn’t succeed very well,” the email writer said. He said he was based in Nigeria and his email was written in Luganda, a Bantu language spoken in Uganda. But the filing with the email address was faxed from a toll-free number designed to serve North America; it was included in documents sent to the Chancery Court in Shelby County, Tenn., where the foreclosure case is still pending.

Since the news broke last week that a company was trying to sell Graceland — Elvis Presley’s former home and a beloved tourist attraction in Memphis — the Naussany company has been a persistent puzzle. It is difficult to find any public records that prove that the company exists. Phone numbers listed in court documents for the company are not in service. Addresses listed by the company are those of post offices.

It's scary, because he admits to targeting the elderly and the dead -- people who, presumably, aren't nearly as famous as Elvis or his daughter. Imagine how many families have had property taken from them by this scam.

'Interesting' is the understatement of the year.

Excellent question.

'Creates trouble' -- what a jerk.

There isn't punishment good enough for a guy who ruins lives like this.

Amen.

Seriously. He deserves it and much, much more.

Interpol won't care. But be very aware of your property, and keep paper copies of everything.

Wild is right.

Although there's no way Memphis and the state of Tennessee would've let Graceland fall into the hands of a private business. It generates tens of millions of dollars for the city and the state. They would've stepped in, even if the loan had been legit.

We're glad it wasn't, but what an insane story.

