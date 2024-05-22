All Shook Up: Judge Halts Foreclosure of Elvis' Graceland Amid Ongoing Financial Drama

The other day, The New York Post reported that Graceland -- Elvis Presley's iconic home and tourist attraction -- was going up for auction amid foreclosure.

Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland to be auctioned amid foreclosure, granddaughter Riley Keough ‘traumatized’ https://t.co/yLRsHbseGp pic.twitter.com/raoOq0mR39 — New York Post (@nypost) May 21, 2024

Advertisement

Here's more details:

Elvis Presley’s legendary Graceland mansion is on the verge of being sold at a foreclosure auction on Thursday — sparking a dramatic legal battle from his granddaughter, Riley Keough, who called the pending sale “fraudulent.” A notice from the Shelby County Courthouse states that Graceland and its surrounding property in Memphis, Tennessee, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder for cash on May 23, WREG-TV News reported. Keough, 34, the current owner of the property and granddaughter of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, is fiercely contesting the sale. She filed a lawsuit calling the auction a sham, and on Monday, her attorney secured a temporary restraining order.

In 2018, the late Lisa Marie apparently signed a deed of trust for a $3.8 million loan, using Graceland as collateral. The lending company, Naussany Investments and Private Lending, said Lisa Marie -- who died in January 2023 -- defaulted on the loan.

Keough says the loan documents, and the company, are fraudulent.

Elvis purchased Graceland in 1957 for $100,000.



And they're still paying on that mortgage?



Somebody needs Dave Ramsey. Just sayin'. — Clyde Ogden (@ClydeOgden33) May 21, 2024

Yeah.

Why doesn’t the state of Tennessee buy it — Debbie Laughton (@DebLaughton) May 21, 2024

It may come to that.

And they wanted me to pay $250 to tour it last year. Funny, who is fully pocketing those fees. https://t.co/8Sxp196hxV — Steven Boczulak (@BoczulakSteven) May 22, 2024

This is a good question.

How is Graceland not a national landmark? https://t.co/KdRHI5OVZX — Bearded Oliver (@bearded_oliver) May 21, 2024

Probably because the family still owns it and is alive.

But amid the claims of fraud, a judge has now paused the foreclosure

Judge orders pause on foreclosure sale of Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland https://t.co/AZQK5mykdg pic.twitter.com/eFczdqHVP8 — New York Post (@nypost) May 22, 2024

Why?

A Memphis judge ordered a pause on the foreclosure sale of Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland home in a brief hearing Wednesday morning. Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins ruled that the home could stay in the hands of the Presley family for the time being, amid evidence that documents giving a company the right to sell it may have been forged. Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC sought to auction off Graceland and its surrounding property in Memphis, Tennessee, to the highest bidder on Thursday.

So now this will work its way through the courts.

Have mercy — LAZYJIBBA (@lazyjibba81) May 22, 2024

A judge did. At least for now.

Riley Keough secured an injunction to stop a foreclosure sale of Graceland after the actress, and Elvis' granddaughter, accused the company behind it of orchestrating a wild fraud scheme.



More: https://t.co/joTuM93Tj2 pic.twitter.com/BLGM87KcoA — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 22, 2024

Advertisement

Back after Lisa Marie died, Priscilla Presley questioned a change to the former's trust and the 'authenticity' of a 2016 amendment that removed Priscilla as a trustee in favor of Keough and her late brother, Benjamin Keough (who died in 2020).

The federal government should have stepped in by now and paid for the property under imminent domain then added the property to the register of historic places. This isn't just a place. It's a shrine. — 𝔓𝔞𝔭𝔞 𝔅𝔯𝔞𝔦𝔫 (@AngrySince87) May 22, 2024

Because it's private property that belongs to the Presley family, most likely.

What a crazy story. https://t.co/ENKRYfvilr — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) May 22, 2024

Very crazy.