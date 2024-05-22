President Joe Biden POUNCES on Latest Nazi Rhetoric From Donald Trump
All Shook Up: Judge Halts Foreclosure of Elvis' Graceland Amid Ongoing Financial Drama

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 22, 2024
AP Photo/Brandon Dill

The other day, The New York Post reported that Graceland -- Elvis Presley's iconic home and tourist attraction -- was going up for auction amid foreclosure.

Here's more details:

Elvis Presley’s legendary Graceland mansion is on the verge of being sold at a foreclosure auction on Thursday — sparking a dramatic legal battle from his granddaughter, Riley Keough, who called the pending sale “fraudulent.”

A notice from the Shelby County Courthouse states that Graceland and its surrounding property in Memphis, Tennessee, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder for cash on May 23, WREG-TV News reported.

Keough, 34, the current owner of the property and granddaughter of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, is fiercely contesting the sale. She filed a lawsuit calling the auction a sham, and on Monday, her attorney secured a temporary restraining order.

In 2018, the late Lisa Marie apparently signed a deed of trust for a $3.8 million loan, using Graceland as collateral. The lending company, Naussany Investments and Private Lending, said Lisa Marie -- who died in January 2023 -- defaulted on the loan.

Keough says the loan documents, and the company, are fraudulent.

Yeah.

It may come to that.

This is a good question.

Probably because the family still owns it and is alive.

But amid the claims of fraud, a judge has now paused the foreclosure

Why?

A Memphis judge ordered a pause on the foreclosure sale of Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland home in a brief hearing Wednesday morning.

Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins ruled that the home could stay in the hands of the Presley family for the time being, amid evidence that documents giving a company the right to sell it may have been forged.

Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC sought to auction off Graceland and its surrounding property in Memphis, Tennessee, to the highest bidder on Thursday.

So now this will work its way through the courts.

A judge did. At least for now.

Back after Lisa Marie died, Priscilla Presley questioned a change to the former's trust and the 'authenticity' of a 2016 amendment that removed Priscilla as a trustee in favor of Keough and her late brother, Benjamin Keough (who died in 2020).

Because it's private property that belongs to the Presley family, most likely.

Very crazy.

