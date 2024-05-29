International Criminal Court Prosecutor Threatens to Arrest U.S. Senators Who Criticize Him

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant.

Most people had the same question: Who the heck is the ICC?

They are a feckless body that violates national sovereignty, that's who. It has no jurisdiction here, because the U.S. (like Israel) didn't join.

But they're still threatening to arrest some of our senators for criticizing the ICC for issuing the arrest warrants.

Bring it on.

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Threatens United States Senators ⁦@GatestoneInst⁩ https://t.co/A68OODq5hC — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 29, 2024

More from the Gatestone Institute:

After the prosecutor called for the arrest warrants for top Israeli officials, 12 United States Senators wrote to the ICC. The full text of the letter is below. The final paragraphs read: "If you issue a warrant for the arrest of the Israeli leadership, we will interpret this not only as a threat to Israel's sovereignty but to the sovereignty of the United States. "The United States will not tolerate politicized attacks by the ICC on our allies. Target Israel and we will target you. If you move forward with the measures indicated in the report, we will move to end all American support for the ICC, sanction your employees and associates, and bar you and your families from the United States. You have been warned." The reaction of the Prosecutor's office came in a tweet, whose text is also below. The key language is this: "When individuals threaten to retaliate against the Court or Court personnel.... such threats, even when not acted upon, may also constitute an offence against the administration of justice under Art. 70 of the Rome Statute...." Wow. The 12 United States Senators are already criminals, according to the ICC Prosecutor, for writing their letter— even if absolutely nothing else happens. Note that the Prosecutor writes of "individuals" who may threaten the ICC, whereas the Senators write as U.S. government officials about possible official U.S. government actions. In plain language, the Prosecutor is arguing that he and the ICC are above criticism. Forget freedom of speech or national sovereignty. To say that the United States, which is not a party to the Rome Statute, might react to punish the ICC for illegal and immoral actions it and its employees may take is not permitted.

Like we said: bring it on.

The senators are: Tom Cotton, Mitch McConnell, Marsha Blackburn, Katie Boyd Britt, Ted Budd, Kevin Cramer, Ted Cruz, Bill Hagerty, Pete Ricketts, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, and Tim Scott.

Never cede sovereignty to *any* international organization ever. They are always subversive to the U.S. constitution, which must remain the supreme binding document for all matters relating to the U.S.



Other nations must remain 100% sovereign as well. — Tim Heaton 👁 (@timtheaton) May 29, 2024

The good thing is we didn't join the ICC, so this prosecutor can complain all he wants. He has no power here.

Apparently the International Criminal Court prosecutor has learned some lessons from the NYC Court Judge Merchan. If his thin-skinned soul doesn't like free speech he'll just prosecute those who speak out. — James Hutton (@JEHutton) May 29, 2024

It's what fascists always do.

These corrupt international bodies have gone totally rogue. — dr dadinkc (@LindasCookies) May 29, 2024

They're losing power and authority, so they have to double down.

We're sure they're shaking in their boots.

Nah, we collectively plead guilty. Now I freakin dare you to try to do anything about it. — NCtHavoc (@ncthavoc_nick) May 29, 2024

Double dog dare ya.

This is why we were wise not to concede any legitimacy to this body. — Ring of Sour (@ringofsour) May 29, 2024

Very, very wise.

be it so. this indictment of american politicians is your custom; prepare the charges.



but my nation also has a custom https://t.co/qGHRsiD4dd pic.twitter.com/SlYX2TCIf1 — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) May 29, 2024

This doesn't end well for them.

Go ahead. I dare the ICC prosecutor to do this. https://t.co/FZ9kC17ZTe — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 29, 2024

We'll make the popcorn.

That would be most unwise of him. https://t.co/zRcN0oZBuM — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) May 29, 2024

Most unwise.

LAWFARE: The ICC has made it clear that criticizing the court and threatening sanctions when it violates its own rules is illegal. The ICC is threatening to issue arrest warrants against 12 members of Congress. https://t.co/KOeHl3CjSP pic.twitter.com/HAH4i1d4H2 — @amuse (@amuse) May 29, 2024

It'll be hilarious to see them try this.