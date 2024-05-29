Media Malpractice: The Hill Can't Fathom Why People Who Buy Food, Gas Think...
New York Post: 'Trump Deliberations Underway' X Reacts
Justice Alito Responds to the Flag Controversies, Tells Democratic Senators to Pound Sand
Dennis Quaid vs Biden, Bill Maher vs Hollywood, Doocy vs KJP!
Biden Claims Black Voters Are What Got Him Involved in Politics as a...
Trump's Day vs. What Biden Just Bragged About Is 'Quite a Split Screen...
Read the Polls! Biden Tells Reporter Dems Want Him to Run (and Check...
A Chance to Do the FUNNIEST Thing: X Users Beg Officials to Blow...
Suspicious Minds: Identity Thief Confesses to Being Behind Graceland Foreclosure
WH Brought in Elmo to Get This 'Crowd' Excited at Biden's Philly Pander-Palooza
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Threatens to Arrest U.S. Senators Who Criticize Hi...
Gonna Leave a MARK! Amber Duke Absolutely WRECKS Keith Olbermann Over Alito Flag...
REALLY? Rolling Stone Launches New SCOTUS Attack With Ridiculous 'Exclusive' on ACB's Husb...
Political Ploy: Biden Plans to Buy Votes by Releasing MORE Oil From the...

Robocop Reality: Denver to Employ Drones to Fight Crime After Police Budgets Cut for Migrant Aid

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 29, 2024
Deana Newcomb

The 1980s action movie 'Robocop' took place in a dystopian Detroit, but Denver looks to emulate the film by employing drones to fight crime after cutting millions from the police budget to aid illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

What could possibly go wrong here?

Yikes.

More from The National Desk:

The Denver Police Department (DPD) will soon use drones as first responders after the city cut millions from the force's budget to aid migrants.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced in April a plan to cut a combined $45.9 million worth of expenses from city agencies. The police department alone received a cut of $8.4 million, while the fire department's budget was slashed by $2.5 million.

A DPD spokesperson confirmed to The National Desk (TND) Tuesday drones are becoming a more substantial part of their operations and could soon replace humans for some 911 calls. The department is expected to launch its drone program within the next six months thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Denver Police Foundation. Drones could also be deployed to provide additional information about crime scenes to help police officers determine the correct response.

So residents of Denver pay taxes for police and fire services, and those services are being cut back so their tax dollars go to illegal immigrants.

You get the government you vote for. Sometimes you get it good and hard.

Recommended

Justice Alito Responds to the Flag Controversies, Tells Democratic Senators to Pound Sand
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

We love a good 'Battlestar Galactica' reference.

There you go, asking reasonable questions again.

Probably your best options in Denver, right now.

Heh.

Pretty much.

And we all know how that played out.

This writer predicts the criminals in Denver will shoot down all these drones in the next three months.

Advertisement

We don't despise the government nearly as much as it despises us.

At best, the drone will take a video of the criminal, who will then be set free by some leftwing judge.

Until people vote differently, make it hurt.

It's insane, but the Left is doing it everywhere.

Good luck, Denver. You're gonna need it.

Tags: BUDGET CRIME DENVER FIRE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice Alito Responds to the Flag Controversies, Tells Democratic Senators to Pound Sand
Aaron Walker
Media Malpractice: The Hill Can't Fathom Why People Who Buy Food, Gas Think We're in a Recession
Amy Curtis
Read the Polls! Biden Tells Reporter Dems Want Him to Run (and Check Out the Faces on the Agents)
Amy Curtis
New York Post: 'Trump Deliberations Underway' X Reacts
RickRobinson
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Threatens to Arrest U.S. Senators Who Criticize Him
Amy Curtis
Trump's Day vs. What Biden Just Bragged About Is 'Quite a Split Screen for Our Country Right Now'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Justice Alito Responds to the Flag Controversies, Tells Democratic Senators to Pound Sand Aaron Walker
Advertisement