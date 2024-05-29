Robocop Reality: Denver to Employ Drones to Fight Crime After Police Budgets Cut for Migrant Aid

The 1980s action movie 'Robocop' took place in a dystopian Detroit, but Denver looks to emulate the film by employing drones to fight crime after cutting millions from the police budget to aid illegal immigrants.

What could possibly go wrong here?

The Denver Police Department will soon use drones as first responders after the city cut millions from the force's budget to aid migrants.https://t.co/l4EI1M6jVK — The National Desk (@TND) May 28, 2024

Yikes.

More from The National Desk:

The Denver Police Department (DPD) will soon use drones as first responders after the city cut millions from the force's budget to aid migrants. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced in April a to cut a combined $45.9 million worth of expenses from city agencies. The police department alone received a of $8.4 million, while the fire department's budget was slashed by $2.5 million. A DPD spokesperson confirmed to The National Desk (TND) Tuesday drones are becoming a more substantial part of their operations and could soon replace humans for some 911 calls. The department is expected to launch its drone program within the next six months thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Denver Police Foundation. Drones could also be deployed to provide additional information about crime scenes to help police officers determine the correct response.

So residents of Denver pay taxes for police and fire services, and those services are being cut back so their tax dollars go to illegal immigrants.

You get the government you vote for. Sometimes you get it good and hard.

They're called 'cylons.'" --Lorne Green — Michael (@ginabawdy) May 28, 2024

We love a good 'Battlestar Galactica' reference.

And how is a drone going to assist someone? — Juanita (@Juanita13165152) May 28, 2024

There you go, asking reasonable questions again.

I have a shotgun and a winning attitude. — Madd Dogg on the Rocks (@King_of_Pa18) May 28, 2024

Probably your best options in Denver, right now.

Should’ve hired more social workers — Asonjay Inchclay (@Clinchah) May 28, 2024

Heh.

"State their correct pronouns. You have ten seconds to comply." pic.twitter.com/Z6WwlY13tE — IncogNeato (@incogneato128) May 29, 2024

Pretty much.

This is the plot of Robocop. https://t.co/yhKRmLkd7i — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2024

And we all know how that played out.

"What sequence of events would cause this to happen in Denver before, say, Detroit?" I ponder, before realizing in Detroit the locals would eat the drones https://t.co/NMAuME64bm — A Deep Rumbling (@LowestOctave) May 28, 2024

This writer predicts the criminals in Denver will shoot down all these drones in the next three months.

This is brilliant, use tax payer money to take care of people that shouldn't be here instead of using it to protect them. Every single time I don't think I can have any more contempt for government they find a way for me to hate them more. The worst amongst us. https://t.co/0X6yihr667 — RJM🇺🇲 (@BearDawgIV) May 29, 2024

We don't despise the government nearly as much as it despises us.

And the drone can assess the emergency and apply aid? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/w2FTUHyP36 — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) May 28, 2024

At best, the drone will take a video of the criminal, who will then be set free by some leftwing judge.

This ends terribly.



Send more. https://t.co/JxSZrvN1kc — Gregg, CPO @ SMC 🇬🇷 🇺🇸 (@realgreggd) May 29, 2024

Until people vote differently, make it hurt.

“after the city cut millions from the force's budget to aid migrants.”

Consider the absurdity of reallocating limited resources away from order and safety and toward financial aid for a cohort that entered our country illegally. https://t.co/sTUVhDpPAa — Preston Kennedy (@BankPres) May 29, 2024

It's insane, but the Left is doing it everywhere.

911 operator: what's your emergency?

Caller: there's an armed robber in my house

911 operator: calm down sir, a drone in on its way. https://t.co/C0O5Win9z7 — Red2024 Maine from Philly (@MaineRed2020) May 28, 2024

Good luck, Denver. You're gonna need it.