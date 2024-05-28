How About NO? CBS Earns MASSIVE Ratio for Saying We Should Swap Foods to Fight Climate Change

You don't despise the media enough. Not nearly enough. They are a propaganda arm for the Left and the Democratic Party (but we repeat ourselves), and they'll push any agenda they like really, really hard.

They keep trying to make eating bugs a thing, and they keep harassing us over our food choices because eating bugs and veggie lasagna will magically change the climate.

Nearly a third of carbon emissions come from the food and agriculture sector, but switching what foods you buy could cut your household's contribution by a quarter.https://t.co/zWRbRlbu3e — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 28, 2024

Let's make this clear: anyone that says carbon emissions come from food and agriculture wants you to starve to death. You are the carbon they want to reduce.

CBS writes:

Swapping meat lasagna for vegetarian isn't just healthier for you — it's also healthier for the planet. And a new study shows just how much each swap, like switching beef for chicken in stew, saves greenhouse gas emissions. Switching food and drink purchases to very similar but more environmentally friendly alternatives could reduce greenhouse gas emissions from household groceries by nearly a quarter, according to the George Institute for Global Health and Imperial College London study shows in a new study. The study released Tuesday aims to show that consumers do not have to make drastic changes — like giving up meat — to make smarter, climate-conscious choices that aggregate to make an impact on carbon reduction, lead author Allison Gaines tells CBS News. "But while consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of the food system and willing to make more sustainable food choices, they lack reliable information to identify the more environmentally friendly options," said Gaines, who has a doctorate in public health.

Pardon us while we roll our eyes.

They want you to starve to appease their flying spaghetti monster — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) May 28, 2024

Yep.

And they'll gladly let you starve if they think they're morally superior.

Sounds like a complete fabrication. Back it up, or withdraw it. — Il Divo-The Hippocratic Oaf (@HenryPierzchala) May 28, 2024

They won't back it up or withdraw it. They'll just keep banging this drum.

Starvation is the solution! pic.twitter.com/LVNCVe6voD — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) May 28, 2024

Remember: YOU are the carbon they want to reduce.

Would love to see what’s in all of your fridges. — Browndogblue (@Browndogblue411) May 28, 2024

Oh, this doesn't apply to them, just us.

How many times do we have to tell you we're not eating crickets? — Daniel Lee (@realdanlee) May 28, 2024

It'll never end, because they'll keep doing this until they get their way.

We have to keep fighting back.

Why can’t huge corporations do something to cut their massive contributions? — MVS (@MVS2017) May 28, 2024

They're special. Or something.

Hi @psmolinski, is there a reason you didn’t link to the actual “study” anywhere in this article? https://t.co/DqMWoBWrz2 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 28, 2024

Yes, there is.

And we all know why.

Jfc, for the last time, I am not eating the damn bugs. https://t.co/HLv5dBlcvb — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) May 28, 2024

Nope. Neither are we.