Denali National Park Boss DESTROYED After Saying American Flags 'Detract From Park Experience'

When they tell you who they are, believe them. The Left -- which has no problem flying the flag of actual terrorist organizations, but gets the vapors over a flag George Washington designed -- really gets their collective panties in a wad over the American flag.

Advertisement

In Denali National Park in Alaska, park superintendent Brooke Merrell had the audacity to tell construction crews working in the park that the American flag flying from their vehicles had to come down because it 'detracts from the park experience.'

An American park. Paid for by American tax dollars. Visited by countless Americans.

Make it make sense.

This is the Superintendent of Denali National Park in Alaska, Brooke Merrell.



She told construction crew working at the park that they can’t fly the American Flag from their trucks or equipment because it “detracts from the park experience.”



Sen Sullivan responded by sending a… pic.twitter.com/kOaHlamjnh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 26, 2024

Here's more from the Alaska Watchman:

According to the contractor, Denali National Park Superintendent Brooke Merrell contacted the man overseeing the federal highways project, claiming there had been complaints about the U.S. flags, and notifying him that bridge workers must stop flying the stars and strips from their vehicles because it detracts from the “park experience.” “The trucks are flying these American flags, about a foot atop the trucks, about three-foot by four-foot flags, and they said they don’t want this,” the contractor explained. “They’re saying it isn’t conducive and it doesn’t fit the park experience.” Up until this week, however, the flags were displayed without incident. It was only when the park began running tour buses that the order was given to take down the flags, he added. “Here I am in a national park, and we’re being told we can’t fly the American flag,” the contractor continued. “I understand there are rules for contractors working in the national parks, but you wouldn’t think flying the American flag would be part of those rules.” He blamed Superintendent Merrell, who took control of the park in 2022. At the time, she was celebrated as the first-ever female to serve as superintendent in 105-year-old park.

The National Park Service has a page dedicated to flags for woke causes.

Bet Merrell wouldn't object to those flags being flown.

Did you know that the National Park Service has an entire page dedicated to LGBTQ+ pride flags?



You can’t fly the American Flag at Denali National Park in Alaska but the pride flag is probably fine.



Our tax dollars are funding this. Disgraceful. @DenaliNPS https://t.co/gQCqolWUkm pic.twitter.com/YPsLzGe3p1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 26, 2024

Disgraceful, indeed.

Especially in the run up to the Memorial Day weekend.

Alaskans are planning a patriotic convoy to Denali National Park in response to the park manager saying workers couldn’t fly the American Flag 🇺🇸 https://t.co/bcDfsmXQyY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 26, 2024

Good for them. This is the way.

Our flag is part of the “park experience”. She should pay better attention. pic.twitter.com/g08R221ulj — Anne Jones (@Alchemyajones) May 26, 2024

She's from Portland and worked for left-wing causes. The fact she hates the American flag.

Let me get this straight….Brooke here doesn’t want an American flag, flying in an American national park. Sounds like some “woke,” anti-American, commie bullsh*t to me….or perhaps another DEI hire. What say you @DenaliNPS? — Rather not say….. (@JustAGuyInNJ) May 26, 2024

Advertisement

All of the above.

I'm so sick of this pic.twitter.com/eejuoLYtpw — Kenzie Marie 🇺🇸 (@KenzieMarie2024) May 26, 2024

So are we.

'Merica.

The communists have taken every government job available. Until conservatives step up for these positions, we’ll continue to see stuff go down the drain. https://t.co/UCZa77xGEA — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) May 27, 2024

This is true.

I travel to many National Park Service lands and see 🇺🇸 flags everyone. Old Glory does NOT detract from your experience on public lands. It makes it better.



Sadly, NPS is co-opted like other govt agencies under Biden and company. Check out Justice40 & DOI Equity Plan. https://t.co/xUaSyKx1Vk pic.twitter.com/jsQjDyudIR — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) May 26, 2024

Just shameful.

We could get behind this.

Don't like the flag, don't take our tax dollars.

It’s always a liberal white woman.



The cat to box wine ratio never fails. https://t.co/5weEkE69HI — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 26, 2024

Always.

Brooke Merrell needs to not be in charge of anything. https://t.co/IQA6apd19b — Finch: Rabbit hole explorer (@JustFinchALZ) May 26, 2024

Advertisement

We agree.

Female park ranger tells almost certainly male construction crew they can't fly the American Flag. See the problem? It's literally everywhere. https://t.co/Vr4j8ovpbf — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) May 26, 2024

It's like woke whack-a-mole. It keeps popping up and we have to beat it back when it does.