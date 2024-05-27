VICTORY: Member Nations Fail to Ratify WHO Global Pandemic Treaty
Denali National Park Boss DESTROYED After Saying American Flags 'Detract From Park Experience'

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on May 27, 2024
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

When they tell you who they are, believe them. The Left -- which has no problem flying the flag of actual terrorist organizations, but gets the vapors over a flag George Washington designed -- really gets their collective panties in a wad over the American flag.

In Denali National Park in Alaska, park superintendent Brooke Merrell had the audacity to tell construction crews working in the park that the American flag flying from their vehicles had to come down because it 'detracts from the park experience.'

An American park. Paid for by American tax dollars. Visited by countless Americans.

Make it make sense.

Here's more from the Alaska Watchman:

According to the contractor, Denali National Park Superintendent Brooke Merrell contacted the man overseeing the federal highways project, claiming there had been complaints about the U.S. flags, and notifying him that bridge workers must stop flying the stars and strips from their vehicles because it detracts from the “park experience.”

“The trucks are flying these American flags, about a foot atop the trucks, about three-foot by four-foot flags, and they said they don’t want this,” the contractor explained. “They’re saying it isn’t conducive and it doesn’t fit the park experience.”

Up until this week, however, the flags were displayed without incident. It was only when the park began running tour buses that the order was given to take down the flags, he added.

“Here I am in a national park, and we’re being told we can’t fly the American flag,” the contractor continued. “I understand there are rules for contractors working in the national parks, but you wouldn’t think flying the American flag would be part of those rules.”

He blamed Superintendent Merrell, who took control of the park in 2022. At the time, she was celebrated as the first-ever female to serve as superintendent in 105-year-old park.

The National Park Service has a page dedicated to flags for woke causes.

Bet Merrell wouldn't object to those flags being flown.

Disgraceful, indeed.

Especially in the run up to the Memorial Day weekend.

Good for them. This is the way.

She's from Portland and worked for left-wing causes. The fact she hates the American flag.

All of the above.

So are we.

'Merica.

This is true.

Just shameful.

We could get behind this.

Don't like the flag, don't take our tax dollars.

Always.

We agree.

It's like woke whack-a-mole. It keeps popping up and we have to beat it back when it does.

