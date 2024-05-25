Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: UCLA Med School Says Reports of Woke Admissions Are 'False'

The other day, we told you about UCLA's medical school -- once one of the most prestigious in the nation -- has ruined its reputation and the medical profession by injecting wokeness into the admissions process. They are now, on the basis of race, admitting students who cannot pass basic competency tests.

With all the evidence pointing towards a disaster in the making, the UCLA medical school has denied the allegations, calling them false.

NEW: Today the dean of UCLA medical school denied allegations that the school lowers academic standards for minorities, asserting that admissions decisions are "based on merit."



Notice: His statement refers to "false allegations" without saying which ones are false.🧵 pic.twitter.com/YQ03HqigGG — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 24, 2024

Of course he doesn't say which ones are false.

The dean also claimed that "medical student final exam scores are well above the national average." It's not clear whether he was referring to the shelf exams—standardized tests that up to 50 percent of some UCLA cohorts now fail, per the school's own data—or to some other test. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 24, 2024

Has to be some other test, because 50% of some cohorts are failing the shelf exams.

The defiant message comes in the wake of whistleblower allegations from eight UCLA professors—four of whom have served on the medical school’s admissions committee—that the school holds black and Latino applicants to lower standards than their white and Asian counterparts. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 24, 2024

So he's calling the professor whistleblowers liars. Nice.

That practice, admissions officers said, is at least partly to blame for UCLA’s high failure rates on the shelf exams, which are taken after each clinical rotation and test basic medical knowledge. Nationally, only 5 percent of students fail those exams. https://t.co/CVMIXgmyD6 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 24, 2024

Only 5% fail nationally. At UCLA, 50% of some cohorts fail. Guess that's above the national average, too.

The whistleblowers described a pattern of discriminatory behavior from the med school’s dean of admissions, Jennifer Lucero, who has allegedly attacked admissions officers for raising concerns about minorities’ test scores and brought up race explicitly in admissions meetings. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 24, 2024

Which is illegal under California law, by the way.

She has also argued for moving residency applicants up and down her department’s rank list based on race, according to sources with firsthand knowledge of the matter.



The dean's statement did not mention Lucero by name.



Read the whole thing here: https://t.co/9dKAiOttSa — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 24, 2024

They got caught. Plain and simple.

By the way, this is the same medical school that says obesity is now a 'slur' and weight loss is a 'hopeless endeavour.'

Any medical professional who says those things is unfit to be a doctor.

Legitimately embarrassing. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 24, 2024

Embarrassing doesn't begin to cover it.

We cannot emphasize this enough: THIS WILL KILL PEOPLE.

Admitting, advancing, and giving unqualified students licenses to practice medicine when they are incompetent will kill people.

And -- given that the Left is pushing to have minority doctors work with minority patients -- putting unqualified doctors in minority communities will kill and harm more minorities.

The Left doesn't care.

Please someone explain in a way that doesn’t cause my head to explode pic.twitter.com/vqRnMxG0yU — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) May 25, 2024

What the heck is an 'ethically sourced anatomical guide'?

A 50% fail rate for shelf exams is ABSURD. And arguably the most important measure of our academic progress as 3rd year students.



Genuinely alarming if true. 🚨 🚩 — ✌Dr. McThickens (MD)✌️ (@DrMcThickens) May 25, 2024

Genuinely alarming.

The waffling here by the dean is utterly comical. What is an "ethically sourced anatomical guide."? https://t.co/8HyuBGkXTu — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) May 25, 2024

We have no idea.

Of course the statement from UCLA medical school refuses to take responsibility for any of the disastrous mess it created



There’s never any accountability for being too woke, no matter how absurd, harmful or malicious progressive ideology is in practice https://t.co/eHQ3TpZXOQ — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) May 25, 2024

Because they think they are morally and ethically superior to the rest of us, so all that matters are their intentions, and not the outcomes.

In the story we brought you earlier, a medical student couldn't identify a major artery and berated her professor for asking her a basic question.

When this student becomes a doctor and kills a patient, UCLA will not take responsibility for it.