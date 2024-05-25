Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: UCLA Med School Says Reports of Woke Admissions Are 'False'

DNC Marks George Floyd Memorial Day, Pushes for MORE Police Reforms ('Cause the...
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on May 25, 2024
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The other day, we told you about UCLA's medical school -- once one of the most prestigious in the nation -- has ruined its reputation and the medical profession by injecting wokeness into the admissions process. They are now, on the basis of race, admitting students who cannot pass basic competency tests.

With all the evidence pointing towards a disaster in the making, the UCLA medical school has denied the allegations, calling them false.

Of course he doesn't say which ones are false.

Has to be some other test, because 50% of some cohorts are failing the shelf exams.

So he's calling the professor whistleblowers liars. Nice.

Only 5% fail nationally. At UCLA, 50% of some cohorts fail. Guess that's above the national average, too.

Which is illegal under California law, by the way.

They got caught. Plain and simple.

By the way, this is the same medical school that says obesity is now a 'slur' and weight loss is a 'hopeless endeavour.

Any medical professional who says those things is unfit to be a doctor.

Embarrassing doesn't begin to cover it.

We cannot emphasize this enough: THIS WILL KILL PEOPLE.

Admitting, advancing, and giving unqualified students licenses to practice medicine when they are incompetent will kill people.

And -- given that the Left is pushing to have minority doctors work with minority patients -- putting unqualified doctors in minority communities will kill and harm more minorities.

The Left doesn't care.

What the heck is an 'ethically sourced anatomical guide'?

Genuinely alarming.

Because they think they are morally and ethically superior to the rest of us, so all that matters are their intentions, and not the outcomes.

In the story we brought you earlier, a medical student couldn't identify a major artery and berated her professor for asking her a basic question.

When this student becomes a doctor and kills a patient, UCLA will not take responsibility for it.

Tags: DOCTOR DOCTORS FREE BEACON HEALTH HEALTH CARE UCLA

