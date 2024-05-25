San Francisco Chronicle Freaks Out Over 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag, Gets Hoisted by EPIC Ratio

The media are freaking out over the George Washington inspired 'Appeal to Heaven' flag as a sign of right-wing insurrection. It's not, no matter how desperately they want to make it such a thing.

It's all an effort to delegitimize the Supreme Court and scare monger voters ahead of the election.

But the narrative is set, and the San Francisco Chronicle is going to jump on the bandwagon.

Passersby in San Francisco’s Jackson Square neighborhood spotted a brazen symbol this week: an “An Appeal to Heaven” flag on a rooftop, resembling the banners carried by Jan. 6 rioters and the one flown at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s beach house.https://t.co/5Nwr3X5AW4 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 24, 2024

Here's more pearl-clutching:

Passersby in San Francisco’s Jackson Square neighborhood spotted a brazen symbol this week: an “An Appeal to Heaven” flag on a rooftop, resembling the banners carried by Jan. 6 rioters and the one flown at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s beach house. The flag, bearing a green pine tree against a white background, sat atop the Canessa Printing Co. building at 708 and 710 Montgomery St. on Thursday afternoon, in the shadow of the Transamerica Pyramid.

Do you need a tissue or a safe space?

Was the Pine Tree flag "brazen" when BLM displayed it, or nah? pic.twitter.com/rC0pu13SYv — You say Lincoln, I say Laken (@OverpaidA) May 24, 2024

Oh, a brilliant catch.

So was it?

It’s. A. Historic. Flag,



There is no controversy.



None of this is organic.



It’s all manufactured, and is utterly ridiculous; even for you all. Give it up. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 24, 2024

It's all manufactured outrage.

Meant to undermine our Supreme Court, foment anger and destroy our historical roots.

Are those the only two instances of the flag being used? Seems relevant. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 24, 2024

Very relevant.

why is everyone so scared of flags now? — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) May 24, 2024

Because reasons.

I can’t believe San Fran is now the party of insurrectionist. Lock them up. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 24, 2024

Them's the rules.

They were shocked it wasn't covered in s**t like the rest of your failed city. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 24, 2024

Probably.

So brazen.

OMG A HISTORIC FLAG!!!! pic.twitter.com/aJk6aQ9mUF — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) May 24, 2024

The horror!

This is the way. When the newsroom commies craft another false narrative, troll them to pieces with it. https://t.co/av7iFyfOko — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 24, 2024

It's the only way.

It's *insane* how much they're trying to get this bulls**t narrative off the ground. https://t.co/Gpx5sJJjlz — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 24, 2024

They're really, really trying.

A major epidemic.

BREAKING: The “Appeal to Heaven” flag has been taken down and restored with the original flag https://t.co/x6MYMnoyz9 pic.twitter.com/XG669A0FZa — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 24, 2024

Oof.

Instead of the press admitting they got conned by activists looking to undermine the court by trying to portray a normal flag as some insurrectionist symbol, we are getting these panicked stories trying to smear every instance of it. https://t.co/P7lhDaSMJY — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 24, 2024

To the point where they label a flag flown at BLM rallies a symbol of 'insurrection.' By that logic, BLM is also an insurrection.

Sure you want to play that game, media?

I'm old enough to remember when this newspaper was worth reading because the Mercury news was always garbage https://t.co/xXmf7oJeZ0 — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) May 24, 2024

And now all of the media are garbage.

You really don't despise them enough, by the way.