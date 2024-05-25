San Francisco Chronicle Freaks Out Over 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag, Gets Hoisted by EPIC Ratio

Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: UCLA Med School Says Reports of...
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on May 25, 2024
Journalism meme

The media are freaking out over the George Washington inspired 'Appeal to Heaven' flag as a sign of right-wing insurrection. It's not, no matter how desperately they want to make it such a thing. 

It's all an effort to delegitimize the Supreme Court and scare monger voters ahead of the election.

But the narrative is set, and the San Francisco Chronicle is going to jump on the bandwagon.

Here's more pearl-clutching:

Passersby in San Francisco’s Jackson Square neighborhood spotted a brazen symbol this week: an “An Appeal to Heaven” flag on a rooftop, resembling the banners carried by Jan. 6 rioters and the one flown at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s beach house.

The flag, bearing a green pine tree against a white background, sat atop the Canessa Printing Co. building at 708 and 710 Montgomery St. on Thursday afternoon, in the shadow of the Transamerica Pyramid.

Do you need a tissue or a safe space?

Oh, a brilliant catch.

So was it?

It's all manufactured outrage.

Meant to undermine our Supreme Court, foment anger and destroy our historical roots.

Very relevant.

Because reasons.

Them's the rules.

Probably.

So brazen.

The horror!

It's the only way.

They're really, really trying.

A major epidemic.

Oof.

To the point where they label a flag flown at BLM rallies a symbol of 'insurrection.' By that logic, BLM is also an insurrection.

Sure you want to play that game, media?

And now all of the media are garbage.

You really don't despise them enough, by the way.

